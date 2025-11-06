Love Horoscopes Are Here For Friday, November 7 — Something Has To Change

There's a change coming to each zodiac sign's love horoscope on Friday, November 7, 2025, as Uranus retrograde will enter Taurus. Uranus first entered Taurus in 2018 and brought unexpected and unwanted changes in the realm of stability, transparency, and soul growth. As part of its retrograde, it will traverse Taurus from November 7 until April 2026, prompting a period of introspection and reflection.

Once Uranus stations direct in Taurus on February 3, you will have until April 25 to make any changes, decisions, or improvements in your romantic life. Uranus retrograde in Taurus may feel like a test from the universe, especially if you’ve been avoiding making changes. However, this energy is meant to help you release what isn’t meant for you and learn that you can’t prevent change by ignoring your own growth. Hold space for your relationship or romantic dynamics during this period. Don’t cling to any outcome and instead reflect on how you’ve changed since 2018 so that you can get a better idea of what this period is meant to bring to your life.

Love horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Friday, November 7, 2025:

Aries

There is nothing to fear, dear Aries. Uranus in Taurus was responsible for helping you develop a new way of approaching emotional and financial stability. While you may be trembling, wondering what its return means for you, there is good news in store.

Uranus’s return to Taurus may bring some final tests, but it also finally brings the rewards. This can help you attract or deepen a relationship that feels like one you’ve always deserved, as well as potentially lead to a financial windfall.

Continue to be open to where the universe directs you, and don’t settle for less than what you deserve.

Taurus

Embrace the freedom you’ve earned, Taurus. Uranus in your zodiac sign was a phase of immense growth. Seldom is little left behind of the life you lived before 2018, and that is precisely what the universe intended.

As Uranus retrograde returns to Taurus, this is your chance for one final review on how you approach relationships. Be sure that you’re not boxing yourself into any stereotypical love, but instead give yourself the freedom to be yourself and pursue the passion that aligns with your needs.

Gemini

Check in with your inner self, Gemini. While you are already preparing for the new era of Uranus in Gemini, be sure that you use this return to Taurus to reflect on your inner self.

In Taurus, opportunities for healing, spiritual connection and learning to listen to your intuition arose.

You may encounter a moment or an opportunity in which this aspect of your inner self is tested, so be willing to take a chance, especially if it means leaving behind your comfort zone.

Cancer

Continue to move towards new beginnings, Cancer. Uranus’s return to Taurus marks a chance for you to take stock of your personal life.

Since 2018, you’ve been urged to make new connections and pursue relationships with those you may not have previously given a second glance to.

This energy was about rearranging your life to include people who will be aligned with you moving forward. If you haven’t yet taken advantage of this energy, now is your chance.

While you’re usually a homebody, be sure that you are getting out of the house and allowing yourself to meet new people during this transit, especially if you are currently single.

Leo

Validation often comes from the most unlikely of places, sweet Leo. Uranus retrograde will return to Taurus today, offering you a chance at retribution.

Someone from your past, or an ex-lover, spoke badly about you to others. This affected how you were perceived by those closest to you in both your personal and professional life.

It has felt like so much has been lost, but now is the time when everything that is finally meant for you arrives. During this period, how others see you will improve, your reputation will be redeemed, and you will discover that those you did lose weren’t actually a loss anyway.

Virgo

Take a chance on yourself, sweet Virgo. Since 2018, the universe has been offering you chance after chance to change your life.

This has involved releasing the previous plans you had for your life, being willing to take a risk, and starting to explore what your romantic purpose is in this lifetime. Although you have made significant progress, there is still work to be done.

As Uranus retrograde returns to Taurus, become bold and confident in pursuing what you desire. A plan does you no good if your heart isn’t really in it. Let go of what looks good, so that you can finally find what feels good for you.

Libra

Just because you don’t need them, doesn’t mean you’re not allowed to want someone, Libra. The past few years have been difficult in your romantic life. This period was about establishing financial security and cultivating self-confidence.

Instead of attaching any chance at happiness or success to a particular partner, you’ve been able to see how you can create that for yourself.

Now is a time when any lingering questions will be answered, and you can finally step into a whole love, just like you.

Scorpio

Authenticity is the key to love forever, Scorpio. You can’t fit yourself into a mold and expect it to work. Uranus in Taurus rocked your romantic life more than any other zodiac sign, as it governs over themes of love, relationships, and dating.

This has led to unexpected outcomes in some cases and strong bonds in others. The root of all that has happened is whether or not you’re being your most authentic self.

Choose what resonates with you, regardless of how others feel. Be willing to imagine your own surprise ending and then trust in the universe to deliver you to where and with whom you’re meant to be.

Sagittarius

You can’t overlook yourself in the process, Sagittarius. Uranus in Taurus represented a deep time of growth and transformation in how you care for yourself, as well as the romantic partners you attract into your life.

As Uranus now returns to Taurus, it’s checking in to see if you’ve made these changes permanent and are still focusing on what it means to create a genuinely healthy relationship.

Depending on where you are on your journey, you will dictate what this period brings. You must care for yourself and practice boundaries in love, as whatever you allow is what you will receive.

Capricorn

The best love does happen unexpectedly, Capricorn. Since 2018, you’ve gone through a massive transformation in your marriage or committed relationships. In fact, you may have seen multiple long-term relationships end during this period.

Yet, you may also have seen an unexpected love develop that seems to work effortlessly. As Uranus returns to Taurus, expect to feel freedom in being able to move forward in your relationship.

If you’re single, also stay aware, as this period could finally bring in your forever love. You never had to sacrifice your deepest desires to find love; instead, you can finally honor them.

Aquarius

This is just another step in the process, Aquarius. Uranus in Taurus represented massive shifts to where you call home and who you live with.

This would have impacted your romantic life through relocations and breakups. However, it also inspired you to focus on tending to the roots of your life and honoring what is most important to you.

Uranus’s return to Taurus marks a beautiful period for romantic growth as well as positive changes in your home environment.

Just remember all you’ve learned and recognize the importance of the small moments in your life.

Pisces

It will finally all feel worth it, dearest Pisces. A great deal has changed in your life since 2018, particularly in terms of who you connect with and how you express your desires. This period has not only been beneficial for your romantic life, but also for your career.

Now, as Uranus returns to Taurus, you are entering the payoff period. This is a time when you will receive immense success, acknowledgment, and the feeling of being truly seen by the person that you love.

Continue to be your honest and vulnerable self, and remember to be true to yourself. No matter how far you’ve come, there is always more to learn.

