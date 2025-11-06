4 Zodiac Signs Get A Rare Chance To Start Over On November 7, 2025

Starting on November 7, 2025, four zodiac signs get a rare chance to start over when Uranus re-enters Taurus during its retrograde phase. Uranus has been making a trine to Pluto, making these transformations a lot more meaningful.

With Uranus back in Taurus until April 2026, our focus shifts back to finances and love. Venusian themes like beauty and comfort will pop up during this period as we all focus on closing stories. Uranus in this sign will show us how to value and love ourselves if we have not protected our boundaries.

Advertisement

The transit is also showing us that change is good and we should not let it overwhelm us. During this retrograde transit, we are becoming comfortable facing surprises and showing ourselves grace.

As we continue our evolution, these four astrological signs will experience the lessons strongly because it is showing them how to become more aligned with their path.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With Uranus back in your sign, Taurus, you get another opportunity to connect with your ideas. But this is also a period when relationships and your identity take center stage. Uranus continues to transform how you see yourself and pushes you to become more confident in your abilities. For the next several months, you will need to learn how to have faith in yourself and your abilities.

With this energy, your relationship sector will also be impacted during a period of more honesty and transparency with those around you. Evolving your communication will also be essential because this is a period for closing cycles. In order to do so, you will have to talk things through with others and reach an understanding.

Uranus in Taurus will have you take an inventory of all you’ve learned. You’re able to redo a lot of other things and learn from your mistakes. This is a period to start fresh and to make the changes needed. You have the time to rebuild and edit your story since you will have a lot of confidence during this time.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Uranus is back in Taurus and bringing more changes to your professional sector over the next several weeks, Leo. This period of restructuring will allow you to see the fields you want to pursue, the dreams you want to continue to fight for, and the work that you need to put in in order to get there.

This retrograde energy brings back that spark when it comes to reconnecting with your dreams. Through the experiences and shifts you see during this time, you will gain a better comprehension of your motivations and skills, especially if you’re in a leadership position. The key to this transit will also be centered on working well with others, collaborating with them as you build stronger partnerships through teamwork.

Advertisement

For those who prefer to work on their own or give orders to others, Uranus back in Taurus will shift this mentality and make it easier for you to develop better connections at work or in the academic sector. The retrograde might also make you consider the groups you want to connect with and the community you want to be a part of. Meeting new people will also be linked to this transit as Uranus transforms your networks and helps you gravitate towards the people that will continue to inspire you in the long run.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, transformations are happening once again within your relationship sector as Uranus in Taurus returns to break down the structures you’ve built in order to make a stronger foundation before Uranus enters Gemini. Evaluating the partnerships you want to attract will be a manifestation of this transit, as it helps you to have a clear idea of the people you want to have in your life.

With Pluto aspecting this planet, an emphasis on the past will be part of this retrograde. Consider the relationships that have impacted you and utilize the experiences as a blueprint for the friendships and romantic partnerships you desire to have moving forward. Those in a current relationship will experience some ups and downs, but patience is essential. Because through this journey, you are also uncovering the magic your partner has and what makes them unique.

During the next several months, learning how to be a better friend and partner will allow you to evolve and become a more compassionate and empathetic person. The energy will show you how to work with your past, strengthen your character, and become more empowered to excel as a leader.

Advertisement

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you get a rare chance to start over in your home sector starting on November 7. Unresolved topics pertaining to the home will be illuminated during this retrograde, and luckily, you will see some resolutions before Uranus ingresses Gemini again at the end of April 2026.

There could also be opportunities to learn about your family history during this transit, and Scorpio season will be the perfect time to dig and research any missing information. Pluto in your sign increases your curiosity and teaches you how to be more diligent. With Mercury now retrograde, learning new things could seem quite thrilling for you as well. The transit will be a period when exploring old ideas becomes easier, and taking the time to revisit older projects can be a source of inspiration.

Advertisement

Uranus in this part of your chart allows you to be more focused and patient, even with the challenges that the transit might bring with the square to your sign. Nevertheless, you experience a time when embracing the breakthroughs you receive can help enlighten you on the creative path you might want to pursue.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.