Tarot Horoscopes For November 5: What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Full Moon On Wednesday

The November 5, 2025, tarot horoscope is here for each zodiac sign, providing insight into the powerful Full Moon in Taurus energy. A Full Moon is an interesting time to do a tarot reading because it typically will reveal aspects of yourself that you need to work on, resolve, and then release. Because this lunar event is happening in Taurus, the sign of personal wealth and material possessions, you may feel unhappy about your current economic status. Now is the perfect time to remove barriers to financial improvements.

The collective tarot card of the day for everyone is the Hierophant (which violently flew from the deck when being shuffled), along with the Fool. Together, these tarot cards signal breaking free from tradition and the past. Let's see what else today's tarot card reading will mean and what you need to release starting on Wednesday, for your astrological sign.

What your zodiac sign should know about the Full Moon on Wednesday, according to tarot horoscopes for November 5, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Five of Pentacles

Aries, the Five of Pentacles tarot card indicates financial troubles that have hurt your spirit.

You are a little warrior, and one thing others see in you is your ability to do things on your own. Yet, during the Full Moon, you'll see areas of your life where you've compromised.

You have been waiting for a hero, and are now realizing no one will rescue you, especially not financially. On Wednesday, detach from looking at what someone can do to help you and start to see that you have to save yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Ten of Wands

Taurus, the Ten of Wands tarot card is a sign that you can take all that you've been doing and cut down on the workload.

Your symbol is the bull — strong with broad shoulders, yet you often carry too much. You tend to do too much, and you would appreciate help from time to time.

You are hardworking, but the question is, can you let go and work hard on resting? On Wednesday, let go of the belief that you have to do it all by yourself because you don't.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Sun, reversed

Gemini, the Sun, reversed, is a symbol of the unhappiness that you may feel until you come to a place of peace.

You're a brilliant and savvy person, and yet today your intelligence seems to evade what's right in front of your eyes. You think that the answers you need are outside of you, but they aren't. They are hiding within. You must look deeply and stop allowing self-doubt to drown out your inner voice.

Reconnect with the things that bring you joy on Wednesday. Spend time alone if it helps. See what happens when you have fun and your heart is full of joy.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Eight of Swords

Cancer, the Eight of Swords indicates fear that has no factual basis other than worry about what-if.

Your zodiac sign is highly sentimental, and there are moments when that sweetness can hold you back because you fear losing touch with someone you care about by choosing yourself.

You may feel a certain way right now, but take a moment to review the facts. You may discover that there's a sweet spot where you can do what's best for you without compromise.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Leo, The Ace of Pentacles, reversed, is letting you know that yes, you may miss an opportunity, but fear should not be the basis of your actions.

You're comfortable with waiting. You're OK with the idea that things in life take time, especially when they are suitable for you. Yet, you may prefer to have what you want on your own terms, rather than compromise for the sake of inner peace.

On Wednesday, you may experience a delay because a situation is still undeveloped, but trust that something better, something that's perfect for your needs, is on the way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: King of Cups, reversed

Virgo, because you are so self-aware, you tend to do all the things that others often overlook as necessary for personal development.

The more developed you become, the more you spot the areas that need growth in others. This perception can create problems, and you realize that more than ever today.

The King of Cups, reversed, tarot card is a reminder that you may meet people you genuinely like and want to see grow, but their short-sightedness gets in the way. You might want to withdraw, but don't. You are a light. Stay strong.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Knight of Wands

Libra, the Knight of Wands is the perfect tarot card for you today. It invites you to let go of any fears you have that hold you back.

You're not always quick to rush into adventure, but you do love the idea of dreaming and exploring what could be. You love the idea of trying new things and allowing yourself to be free from life's burdens for a moment.

On Wednesday, let your guard down and allow yourself the chance to enjoy life and have fun.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, the Ten of Pentacles tarot card, when reversed, invites you to redefine what security means to you.

You're a very driven zodiac sign, yet there are moments when you question what it means to be successful. Is it about the title, the control or the money? Do you want to win to help others? By rethinking what you do each day and why, you can reframe your purpose.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Knight of Cups

Sagittarius, the Knight of Cups reminds you that what you believe and feel is what you manifest.

You are a freedom seeker, so you love art and personal expression. You admire creativity and the boldness it takes to pursue your dreams.

Today's advice from the tarot is to let go of the idea that tomorrow will work itself out and take action that helps you to foster what you envision for your future.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: The Magician, reversed

Capricorn, according to the Magician tarot card in reverse, you may be going through a period where you doubt yourself.

You're a very nose-to-the-grindstone type of person who likes to get things done. Your work ethic can create a blind spot, as you become overly focused on the end product rather than the process itself. On Wednesday, you may wonder if you are doing enough or if your worth matches what you offer others.

During the Full Moon today, release the need to earn approval from others. Remind yourself that you are not a product. You are valuable because of who you are.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Swords

Aquarius, the Two of Swords symbolizes hesitating when you are uncertain about your intuition.

You are an innovator, and sometimes you do things in a way that others could not have imagined otherwise. Sometimes you trust yourself, and other times you are full of self-doubt.

During the Full Moon on Wednesday, clarity will come — but you have to choose to believe in yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Swords, reversed

Pisces, today's Ace of Swords, reversed tarot card, is issuing you a warning.

You're such a caretaker zodiac sign, and there are times when you feel like you prefer to escape into your own little world. You want to experience the sweet surrender of imagination and no worry.

Be careful not to get so lost in illusion that you lose sight of reality. Today, you may have some confusion come up. Be sure that facts keep you grounded.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.