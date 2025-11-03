Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign From November 3 - 9

The weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each animal zodiac sign for the week of November 3 - November 9, 2025. The Sun is in Scorpio, and there will be a Full Moon in Taurus on November 6, the first of two Intiate Days that are available to you this week to start projects and make significant progress on your weekly goals.

Monday depends on your sharp mind and keenest observation skills. We begin the week with the Day of the Rat, and it's a Full Fire Day, meaning there's plenty of energy to get things done. Tuesday also brings powerful energy, but instead of being busy, try to strike a balance between life and purpose and between work and your personal life. Wednesday is a Stable Day, so make no changes. On a Stable Day, it's better to maintain the status quo. Start new activities on Thursday and Friday instead.

On Saturday, remove obstacles and be extra careful not to enter into arguments or conflicts on Sunday. Sunday is the only red day of the week where tension is waiting to create problems. Ok! Let's find out what this means for every Chinese animal sign in astrology all week, based on the animal sign and the horoscope forecast.

Dog

This week, your primary goal is to study and observe what integrity means to you, particularly as it relates to money. There will be a few tests related to how you handle economic situations, especially if you're going through a difficult financial trial.

Surround yourself with a team of people who understand how money truly works. Include professionals in the field that can give you solid advice, such as bankers, investment advisors or if necessary, online experts who deliver free information through white papers, social media posts or podcasts.

Each day this week, focus on aligning your life with your inner needs and ethical standards. Avoid being overly self-sacrificing or getting drawn into quick-money-making schemes, such as gambling.

The best compatibility this week will be with the Chinese zodiac signs Rabbit and Tiger. Exercise caution when working with a Dragon. If you're in a relationship with a Dragon, avoid conversations about money on Sunday. Your personal relationships will grow stronger as you appear to be admired for your loyalty and steadfastness during challenging times.

Your best day of the week will be Tuesday, November 4. Power color is green for vitality and balance. You can now manifest and attract more money into your life. Your lucky number is 9, for its completion and rejuvenating qualities.

Dragon

Dragon, this week, you can make substantial progress with your personal growth, particularly since this year is the year of the Dragon, and you're being taught many lessons about service, sacrifice and endurance. You will notice some growth in your relationships, particularly in your personal ones.

There may be moments where you see how collaboration works best when there's a magnetic pull toward similar ways of thinking and doing things. Find ways to engage in meaningful projects that foster collaboration. Focus on patience and avoid acting impulsively, even when you feel that the window of opportunity for you to act is short.

Your best compatibility this week is with the Monkey. Exercise caution when working closely with a Dog. Your personal goals may appear to be in disalignment with their desire to compromise for the sake of a group vision. Wednesday is the best day to plan your important tasks. Power color is gold, for inner strength and courage. Your lucky number is 7, for the perfect completion of a task you want to do this week.

Goat

Goat, you're going to have a very productive week ahead. You seem to be thriving financially this week, and your friendships are a source of uplifting and positive energy. Focus on self-expression, particularly your soft and gentle side. Avoid overworking; try to strike a balance between your personal and your professional life. Aim for low-stress and minimally time-consuming adventures.

Your best compatibility in relationships this week is the Chinese Pig animal sign. Exercise caution when working with a Tiger, due to their tenacious personality. You may encounter differences in perspective and goals, which could lead to conflicts.

Power color is gray-blue, to help you stay grounded during times when you desire to be hopeful. Your lucky number is 2, for balance and harmony. Your best day of the week is likely to be Thursday.

Horse

Horse, this week's energy resonates with your personality very nicely. It's a week of expressive freedom, and you'll find plenty of opportunities to enjoy simple moments with friends, family and even coworkers. Relish the time that you have, since it's the quiet before the hustle of the rest of the month begins, starting on November 10.

Focus on defining your future goals. With November being down to the final stretch for 2025, this is the time to map out what you want to accomplish by the end of December, and also look ahead to 2026. Avoid procrastination. Also, be careful not to overspend this month, as it could be very tempting to do this week when planning your holiday shopping.

Your best relationship compatibility this week is with the Dog, for their loyalty and playful nature. Exercise caution when working with an Ox, who may find your lack of seriousness this week irritating.

The best day of the week to have fun is Saturday. Make a plan to do something social. Power color is orange for creativity. Your lucky number is 3, which is also associated with creativity, specifically in writing.

Monkey

Monkey, this week's horoscope emphasizes emotional and financial security, so use this time to get your finances under control and make a few critical changes. Focus on creating value with the work you do. Avoid trying something that is a hack to cut corners or avoid problems. Collaborative relationships are ideal for brainstorming or achieving a collective and personal financial goal.

The best Chinese sign for you to work with this week is the Dragon, due to their courage and leadership; both of these traits will prove to be helpful to you. Exercise caution when working with a Pig; if you sense tension, remember they can be hot-tempered and easily angered when the wrong buttons are pushed. Don't test their patience!

The best day of the week for you will be Monday. Your power color of the week is silver, for inner courage and wisdom. Your lucky number for this week is 4, for balance and productivity.

Pig

This week, Pig, you may experience what's called an existential crisis, where you try to find deeper meaning in life and your purpose. During this journey, you'll dream big, and want to be around fellow dreamers who inspire you.

When spending time with others, focus on listening intently and seeking to understand. It will be slightly tempting to overshare your ideas, but hold back and allow yourself to work on them first before sharing what's still undefined or a work in progress.

You can have an income boost by doing the simplest things, like being more frugal or pinching a few pennies. Examine areas where you can reduce expenses. Check out special deals or promotions that come during the holiday season. Avoid sticking to the basics; think simply.

Your best compatibility this week will be with the Rabbit Chinese zodiac sign. You may struggle to work harmoniously with a Snake due to their mental sharpness. Sarcasm may feel slightly harsh to you, even when statements are made with genuine jest.

Your best day of the week is Friday. Power color for you this week, which can help with emotional balance, is baby blue. Your lucky number this week for nurturing and gentle mothering energy is 6.

Rabbit

Rabbit, you'll have a high-energy and productive week, and your primary focus can be placed successfully on self-improvement. This week, have an open mind when adventuring with others. You will discover new ways to be independent while also maintaining close friendships that are supportive and uplifting. Avoid overexertion and ineffective time management.

Your best day of the week is Saturday. Best compatibility this week will be with a Goat, due to their hard work ethic. Exercise caution when working with the Ox because of their strong personality and determination, which could lead to unmet expectations. Your power color is orange, associated with creativity. Your lucky number is 3, which helps you connect with your higher power and enhance your spirituality.

Rat

Rat, you will want to conduct an entire life review, including the resources available to you and how you might strategize your future for greater growth. This is the perfect time of year to get involved in a mastermind, where you can learn from others and share your own experiences to be of help. Exercise disciplined thinking when talking with others. Maintain a friendly demeanor, but be cautious to avoid sharp wit, which can be perceived as offensive this week, especially on Sunday.

Avoid superficial friendships this week. You'll recognize them when you are around them. Pay attention to your intuition. Your best day of the week is Wednesday. Your best compatibility this week is the Dragon. Exercise caution when working with Horse.

Your power color is black for depth. Wear it and add touches of it to your home decor. Your lucky number is 2, to provide you with a sense of harmony.

Rooster

Rooster, you will have a wonderful week where you may be pushed into the limelight and find a new way to reveal some of your hidden talents. You may meet like-minded people who admire your sincerity and authenticity.

Focus on structuring your schedule and prioritizing tasks. Avoid becoming overly perfectionistic. You will want to focus more on the process and the journey than on the result. While a completed project is important, there are a few significant life lessons for you to learn first.

Your best astrological compatibility this week is with the Dragon for their strategic thinking. Exercise caution when working with Rabbit, as their energy this week may be a little distracting for you. You will want to be more focused than usual, so when making time, ensure it's purposeful.

Your best day of the week is Tuesday. The lucky number is 5 for dynamic change. Your power color this week is white, representing authority.

Snake

Snake, this will be a week that allows you to clarify your goals and seek profound answers about your life and future. Focus on being observant. Avoid overthinking; focus on what you need to do and the timing of when specific endeavors need to be completed by.

Your best compatibility this week is with the Ox, known for their strength and intelligence. Exercise caution when working with a Pig, due to their hot temper.

Your power color is burgundy, so that you will feel like royalty. Your lucky number is 9 for overcoming challenges. Your best day of the week is Sunday, even though it may be a challenging day; your resolve will help you overcome problematic issues.

Tiger

Tiger, your fighting spirit helps you to achieve major wins. Channel your risk-taking personality into meaningful and purposeful projects.

Focus on pioneering causes that help you champion for others. If you're interested in advocacy, this is the perfect opportunity to utilize your talents and skills through volunteerism. Invest in things that you believe in.

Your best day of the week will be Monday. Your best relationship compatibility this week is with the Horse animal sign. Exercise caution when working with a Snake Chinese zodiac sign. Power color is bright yellow for inspiration and divine thinking. Your lucky number is 1, for leadership.

Ox

Ox, this week, something very special will happen with you; you'll go from the material realm to the intuitive. A few situations in your friendships will bring out something serendipitous. Focus on cultivating an inner life. Avoid being overly imaginative, as deception can easily become foggy from reality.

Your best compatibility this week is with a person born under the Ox sign. You'll want to exercise caution when working with a Pig. Power color is dark green, representing deep, nurturing energy. Your lucky number is an 8, for a rags-to-riches story about to begin. Your best day of the week is likely to be Sunday; use it as a day of reflection.

