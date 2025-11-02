Life Gets So Much Better For These 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of November 3 - 9, 2025

After the week of November 3 to 9, 2025, life gets so much better for three zodiac signs. With a Full Moon, a volatile Mars transit, and Uranus’s return to Taurus, this action-packed week will bring about many changes. Starting the week, Mars trines Neptune on Monday, November 3. This is a transit of creativity and compassion. Don’t be surprised if it also brings about some very vivid dreams.

On Tuesday, November 4, Mars enters Sagittarius and opposes Uranus. Mars-Uranus transits are often unpredictable and volatile. Uranus is the planet of the unexpected, and Mars is the planet of action. This is a perfect setup for accidents and unexpected events, so approach things with caution and awareness this week. The Mars-Sagittarius transit is more positive, bringing luck and expansive opportunities. Still, be careful not to blow things out of proportion or overspend.

Advertisement

The Full Supermoon in Taurus rises on Wednesday, November 5. Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of love, values, and money. The Moon opposes the Sun, as it does every full moon, and this can increase our emotions, for better or worse. Expect a certain restlessness or desire for change this week.

On Thursday, November 6, Mars sextiles Pluto, and Venus enters Scorpio. Mars's alignment with Pluto will help motivate us to get things done, but both transits may lead to obsessive thinking or behavior. The following day, Uranus re-enters Taurus for one last pass through this sign, which will last until April 26, 2026, when it re-enters Gemini for the next 7 years. This will bring our focus to love and money.

Advertisement

The week ends with Mercury turning retrograde on Sunday, November 9. Most people know that Mercury retrograde screws up communication and slows down things in general. This is not the time to buy expensive items, make major decisions, or get engaged or married. The purpose of the retrograde is to show us what is and what is not working, so it is important to slow down and reflect. This retrograde isn't all negative, though, and it's a great time for catching up with old friends or lovers.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Communication and relationship issues may affect you this week, Gemini, so you will need to take precautions. Mars opposite Uranus can bring about sudden relationship arguments, surprises, or, at worst, endings. Communication may be confused, muddled, or affected in some other way, especially with Mercury’s retrograde beginning on November 9.

Advertisement

Recognize the volatile energy this week and stay away from contentious issues that can easily turn into anger. This may be the time to reassess your relationship and determine if your needs, as well as your partner's needs, are being met. Don’t anticipate the worst, but be aware of what is going on with your partner. With Mercury’s retrograde, it is very easy to misunderstand, miscommunicate, or even forget something important. If this happens, all you can do is be truthful and have an honest conversation.

The Full Moon on November 5 points to a certain amount of negativity or issues from the past that may cloud your judgment. This is the time to try and release past hurts and issues from old relationships that haunt you. Self-care will be in order this week as well.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

With Mars entering your sign and opposing Uranus, as well as Mercury’s retrograde, you may experience issues this week, either with a partner or a close collaborator. It’s important to avoid impulsive conversations or actions that could cause an issue. Uranus is frequently associated with impulsivity, flying off the handle, or doing something you may regret later. This week, you must think things through.

While you are generally good when it comes to making snap judgments, you should take a lesson from Taurus this week. Taurus is like the story of the tortoise and the hare. The tortoise wins the race because of slow, methodical movement and staying focused on the end game, rather than what is happening in the moment. If anger or frustration pushes you to make a snap decision, such as leaving a job or relationship, recognize that this may not be the wisest decision.

Mercury’s retrograde in your sign can cause confusion or misinterpretation of something that is said or vice versa. Relax, glide through the energy, and make no important decisions this week if at all possible. Once Mercury gets out of its stationary period, things will get easier.

Advertisement

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

This week, with the Full Moon and Mars's opposition to Uranus, you might face a financial issue, Taurus. During Mercury retrograde, financial issues you may not be aware of could come to light suddenly and without warning.

The first step is to seek and get total clarity of the situation. It may not be as bad as you initially thought, or it could be something that seems big but is easily solved. It will be important to communicate honestly, directly, and ask plenty of questions.

Advertisement

If the issue is a bigger one, this is the time to examine your relationship with money and how you handle it. If you have made some mistakes, address them quickly. If the issue relates to overspending, you will have to take steps to live within your means. Chances are, this can be fixed, but you may need to do a thorough review of your finances.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.