Weekly Love Horoscopes For November 3 - 9, 2025: Relationships Are Tested This Week

Weekly love horoscopes are here for November 3 - 9, 2025. This week, we experience a full moon in Taurus on November 5 in the sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love. Taurus is generally a laid-back and pleasant energy, but on November 4, Mars enters Sagittarius and will oppose Uranus for the next few days. Mars-Uranus transits can be indicative of arguments, accidents, breakups, and separations, especially with relationships that are tottering on the edge. This energy will be with us throughout this week, although it will wane. For many, this week will bring challenges and disruptions. Otherwise, Mars in Sagittarius is generally a lighthearted time.

Advertisement

Design: YourTango

Venus enters Scorpio on November 6, where it will stay until November 29. It will square Pluto for the first couple of days, bringing energy that can be prone to breakups, arguments, and important revelations. Jealousy, possessiveness and other volatile emotions can ensue, so choose your words carefully, especially since Mercury turns retrograde from November 9 - 19. We will feel the energy of this all week, and it can cause confusion and misunderstandings. This is challenging energy, but as maddening as it can be, it's part of the natural flow of the universal energies. The next three weeks will be an important time to review, re-address, and re-do things in your life that aren’t working. While this is a poor time for starting new projects, relationships, or buying expensive item,s we often gain important information we need to move forward. Retrograde Mercury is connected with the past. We may run into old associates, friends, and exes this week, and now is the time to take a pleasant journey down memory lane. Let’s take a look at how the astrological signs fare in love this week.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Weekly love horoscopes for each zodiac sign from November 3 - 9, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Use care this week Aries, especially while Mars opposes Uranus. This could create anger over communication, or it could involve someone at a distance. With Mercury’s retrograde, your thinking may not be clear or as on target as usual.

A financial issue could come to light this week, or you may decide you don’t feel as good as you would like in a relationship. Use patience because all of this will pass quickly.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Taurus, this week you may feel that you have gained some clarity concerning a relationship with the Full Moon in your sign on Wednesday. However, what you think you know may or may not be correct since Mercury is retrograde, so don't be so quick to make a decision.

Watch things on Thursday when Venus moves into your seventh house of partners and squares Pluto. This could result in an argument, jealousy or obsessive behavior — or, if the relationship is unhealthy, a breakup may occur.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Gemini, you may want to spend some time alone this week with the Full Moon falling in your 12th house of seclusion. It is possible something could end, but if this is the case, that means there are already bigger problems in the relationship than just the Full Moon.

A 12th house moon means it’s time to get in touch with yourself and determine what the issues are that are holding you back. The most positive use of this energy is to release the negative energy and put the past where it belongs — behind you.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

While Venus in Scorpio is generally positive, Cancer, its energy may not start out well with its square to Pluto from your fifth house. This could bring up jealousy or old, unresolved issues.

If you can get past this (though you likely will), Venus will usher in a time of romance and getting more in touch with your partner. Or if you're single, it's a prime time to meet someone new.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Leo, Mars will oppose Uranus from your fifth house of love this week. You could experience a sudden shock or surprise, or things may not work out as planned.

Patience may be required in your love life this week. Don’t make sudden changes to a relationship with potential over minor reasons, because as the month goes on, it could improve greatly.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Virgo, this week could bring a great deal of reflection when it comes to your love life. Honest communication will be extra important.

While the Taurus Full Moon is very compatible with you, don’t let the Mars-Uranus opposition upset the applecart for what could be an otherwise very positive moon.

Mercury’s retrograde may have you thinking about someone from the past this week.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Libra, this week's Full Moon falls in your eighth house, which rules joint resources and intimacy as well as how you feel in a relationship.

Between this and Venus’s entrance into Scorpio, you may become more focused on a greater desire for a deeper and more substantial love connection.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, a partnership can come to a head this week. It can either end or move forward depending on how things have been going over the past few months.

Deep-seated issues may arise concerning intimacy or resources. Mercury’s retrograde may complicate communication, but be prepared to both hear and speak the truth this week.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, it is likely a partnership issue comes to the surface this week. Though the issue may come up to the surface unexpectedly, the truth is it's concerning things that have been in your mind for a while now.

It is time to slow things down and do some serious reflection concerning your relationship as opposed to continuing things just as they are.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, a romantic Full Moon is in store this week if you can avoid focusing on past hurts that potentially have nothing to do with your current relationship (and avoid arguments as a result).

This week, retrograde Mercury is about understanding and releasing any negative thinking that brings up insecurities and prevents you from attaining personal happiness.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, avoid impulsive actions this week, especially if it's something that can create a disturbance in your love life.

Venus in Scorpio may encourage you to seek a deeper and more permanent bond. If you are single and meet someone new this week, don’t jump to conclusions about a new person either way.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pisces, an old or difficult issue may arise with a partner this week that could be fueled by jealousy or distrust. Make sure you are reading the problem correctly and not blowing something out of proportion or acting from insecurity.

Retrograde Mercury is calling on you to spend time reflecting on what is really important to you in a relationship.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.