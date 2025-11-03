Your Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Reading For Tuesday, November 4

On November 4, 2025, each zodiac sign has a specific and special message from Sunday's tarot horoscopes during the Moon leaving Aries to enter Taurus. The Sun will be in Scorpio all day. The Moon entering an earthy zodiac sign, where it is exalted, brings a smooth energy into your day. Tomorrow, the Moon will complete its Full Moon lunar phase, which means that we are within the window of potent energy. It's time to let go of futile, materialistic pursuits and start focusing on what's truly valuable internally.

The collective tarot card for everyone is the Four of Cups, symbolizing the sweet pause of what was and what can be. This energy is perfect for the transition period we are in on Tuesday. During this life transition, make time for stillness and reflection. What truly fulfills you and brings you joy? Make room for it. Now, let's see what this means for each astrological sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, November 4, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: The Emperor

Aries, you are the ruler of the Emperor tarot card, and there is one thing about you everyone needs to know: you are a leader. While you might not always act like one, you are indeed the head of the zodiac, and that is part of the reason why you fight so much.

Today's daily tarot card is asking you to fight for yourself — your value and self-worth. You may think that the path of least resistance is superior, but the Emperor tarot card invites you to think again. Commit to doing what's best for you, even if it means taking a more challenging road.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Empress

Taurus, you're so refined and elegant, and you are a beautiful sight to see. You are ruled by Venus, which is also the ruler of your daily tarot card of the day. With the Moon in your sign, it's time for you to focus on what makes your life better and pleasing to you beyond what is showing on the surface.

Your daily tarot card, the Empress, encourages you to take care of yourself. Nurture your body with good food. Sleep and indulge yourself in rest. The Full Moon encourages letting go of the things that you don't need in your life or that cause you stress. Aim for what brings you peace.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Two of Wands, reversed

Gemini, what's so beautiful about you is that you are good at letting things go. Endings? No problem. Detachment? You're there. You know that the past is just a stepping stone. You love to look back, but unless you're in a bad spot, you don't dwell. You look beyond. The future is hope.

Your daily tarot card, the Two of Wands, reversed, is a warning and reminder to stay true to this part of yourself. You don't need to get mentally stuck on someone or a thing that doesn't help you now. The Moon in Taurus invites you to release, and that is what you should do!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Temperance

Cancer, you're a super patient and giving zodiac sign, and you don't mind being that way. You like it, actually, because few pleasures are greater than seeing a smile on someone's face.

Your daily tarot, the Temperance card, encourages you to be careful with giving when it requires you to change suddenly to make another person happy. You deserve to be who you are. Protect your peace, but realize that it doesn't come from self-deprecation; it comes from inner security.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Page of Cups, reversed

Leo, your zodiac sign is quite an impressive one. You are brave, yet you can be as sweet and docile as a kitten. You're not afraid to exhibit both sides of your powerful personality. In fact, you delight in surprising people with your unique and dynamic nature.

Your daily tarot card, the Page of Cups, reversed, symbolizes what you need from others. You don't need someone to say that you're way of doing things is not how it ought to be. Aim for the supportive relationship dynamics that accept all the facets of your character when you choose to reveal them and to whom.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Pentacles

Virgo, today is going to be one of those fantastic days where you get to do the things you love and also learn something new. It can be hard to find new ways of doing old jobs, but when you approach tasks from a place of curiosity, anything is possible.

Your daily tarot card, the Eight of Pentacles, helps you to step out of a boring routine that has you yawning due to its regularity. Today you'll put your nose to the grindstone, but looking for how to shorten the time you invest. You'll find it, too!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Three of Wands, reversed

Libra, your zodiac sign is known for its balanced sensibility, but it's not as well known that you wil fight for the ones you love. You can be a harsh enemy to people or things that threaten to harm a cause you care about.

Your daily tarot card, the Three of Wands reversed, brings delays and disruptions, and you will approach each with your protective bear stance. When problems are presented to you, go forward with confidence that if anyone can resolve them, it's you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Six of Cups, reversed

Scorpio, you're ready to do everything you can to hit the restart button when the Full Moon arrives. The one thing you'll need to overcome, though, is your need to control matters. It's hard to say goodbye to what you've worked on, but you realize that to move forward also means to close the door on the past.

Your daily tarot card, the Six of Cups reversed, encourages you to embrace the maturity it takes to view this journey as a process of your health, personal development, and growth. As you progress forward, the doubts you have will disappear and be replaced with joy that you didn't allow fear to win.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Seven of Wands, reversed

Sagittarius, you're a super bright zodiac sign who knows that you can't always get what you want. You don't mind that fact since it's part of nature. You don't let people get their way with you when they want it, and you expect the universe may do the same.

Your daily tarot card, the Six of Wands, reversed, reminds you of the limitations life places on situations. They are like brick walls that you can either go around, through or climb. Today's Moon in Taurus may have you feeling as though you'll have to climb. But conserve your energy for what truly matters. Real power will always choose peace over pride.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Swords, reversed

Capricorn, for all your thick skin and stern demeanor, you're soft on the inside. You don't let just anyone see it either. You keep your vulnerabilities to yourself.

Your daily tarot card, the Three of Swords, reversed, is about recovering from a betrayal that hurt your heart. You may not announce that you're healing to the world. You're unshakable today, even if you're holding it down in private.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Ten of Cups, reversed

Aquarius, you're a fantastic person with big dreams and even larger hopes. But there are times when you experience self-doubt and question if you are where you need to be. Today, you may experience a disappointment that gives you a reason to think that your future isn't as bright as you need it to be.

Your daily tarot card, the Ten of Cups, reversed, symbolizes all the feelings that come with disappointment. Permit yourself to feel sad, but don't let sorrow stop you from believing that you can find a way to do what you have in your heart to accomplish.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The High Priestess, reversed

Pisces, you are a highly evolved zodiac sign and human being who senses things beyond the scope of others' perceptions. However, you have your down moments, and they can be confusing for you.

Your daily tarot card, the High Priestess, reversed symbolizes cloudy perception. You may feel like your intuitive nature is off. Instead of searching for answers today, let them find you. Use this moment to ground yourself and find your center.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.