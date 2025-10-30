Love Horoscopes Are Here For Friday, October 31 — The Veil Is Thinned Today

There is a mystical quality of the Samhain Moon in Pisces on Friday, October 31, and it affects your zodiac sign's love horoscope. Pisces is the twelfth sign of the zodiac and is said to hold qualities of all the others. Pisces energy is the most spiritual and connected to the divine. Pisces like spirituality is mysterious, romantic, and magical. The Moon in Pisces represents a time for you to connect to your inner self and all those who came before you.

Friday is the ancient Gaelic celebration of Samhain, a time when the veil between the physical and the spiritual worlds is thinned, allowing you to connect with your higher self. Samhain is a time of celebration for all that you’ve experienced as you prepare for the spiritual meaning of winter.

This is the shift from productivity and action in relationships into inner reflection, rest, and greater ease. Samhain is a time to connect with your higher self and ancestors, reminding you of who you really are, so you can let your inner light radiate and attract all that is meant for you.

Ask for guidance, signs and allow yourself to embrace a connection with the universe. The veil is thinned today, allowing for synchronicities and beautiful breakthroughs. You must remember that your authenticity is what represents your inner light, and there’s no better time to let it shine on Samhain. Celebrate what has brought you to this moment, but never lose sight of the future and love that you dream of.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, October 31, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Believe in the signs of the universe, Aries. The Moon in Pisces represents a time of divine signs in your romantic life. This energy may help bring about a sudden moment of growth or a divine encounter with a soulmate.

Pisces helps to reveal your inner softness, reminding you that it is safe to surrender. You don’t always need to take the lead or feel the weight on your shoulders. Instead, relax into this energy and trust the signs when they do appear.

Taurus

Make a wish, dearest Taurus. The Piscean Moon will rise in your house of manifestation and wishes today. Answer the call to honor the dreams that you have for love.

Before you were hurt, before betrayal, you had dreams for the kind of love that you wanted for yourself. Return to this space and make a wish for all that is to come.

Light a candle and set your intention, because you never needed to settle for less than what you’ve always wanted.

Gemini

Let your heart make the choice, sweet Gemini. You can often get into your head about romantic matters. This can cause you to question yourself and what you want. While it’s usually from a place of wanting to be better, you can’t decide your love life solely based on what your mind is telling you.

Today invites you to embrace greater faith and let your heart decide where to go from here. Regardless of where it leads, this relationship is meant to be something you experience.

Cancer

Allow yourself to love, dear Cancer. Love is one of your greatest gifts, as no one loves as intensely as a Cancer. Yet you’ve held yourself back from believing in love and from truly embracing this inner gift.

The Piscean Moon is a call to love. Let yourself be loved and let those walls around your heart crumble so that you can experience the joy of loving another. This is part of a new beginning that you are being called to make, where you remember just how much love is connected to your purpose.

Leo

Connect with your ancestors, sweet Leo. While the veil is thinned today, you will have a unique ability to connect with and ask for guidance from your ancestors.

The Piscean Moon invites you to give your troubles over to those who came before you. While you shouldn’t ever feel like you have to have it all figured out, surrendering this doubt to a higher power can help bring in clarity.

Recognize that you aren’t alone, and any questions over what you should do in your romantic life can be answered by embracing the strength of your ancestors, because they are always watching over you.

Virgo

Make room for a magical love, Virgo. The Moon in Pisces brings about the most magical and romantic day in your love life. The Moon represents your emotions and connection with your higher self. In Pisces, it is all about love.

This can help you finally understand what you’ve been feeling and take an unexpected chance in your romantic life. If it feels like you and your partner have been in a good place already, then today’s energy can help strengthen your bond and make you feel like you’ve spent lifetimes loving this person.

Libra

Devote yourself to peace, Libra. You are the zodiac sign that represents peace, so today you should feel like an easy energy for you.

The Piscean Moon calls you to step away from any conflict or distractions and instead create a sacred space for yourself. Whether it’s attending a sound bath or making a memorable evening for yourself, focus on returning to peace.

No one can take away your peace of mind unless you let them, so today should be a much-needed reminder of who you are and what you value most.

Scorpio

Unleash your creative muse, sweet Scorpio. This is your zodiac season, Scorpio, and so Samhain will feel most intense for you. You are adept at traveling between worlds and listening to your intuition when it comes to romantic affairs.

Yet today’s Piscean Moon reveals you’re not just looking for your next fling, but someone that you can grow roots with. This inspires you to act as a conduit for love, to become your own muse, and to embrace all the creative ways to show that special person how you feel.

Sagittarius

When your heart is full, so is your soul, dearest Sagittarius. It’s safe to set down the worry about when the proverbial other shoe will drop. You can let go of the doubt of whether this relationship truly is as good as it feels.

This is a new era, Sagittarius, and it’s all about finally giving yourself what you’ve always wanted. The Piscean Moon offers you a chance to spend the evening at home, curled up with the one you love most, and for the first time in a long time, there is nowhere else you’d rather be.

Capricorn

Trust yourself, Capricorn. Instead of overthinking or sticking to logic, the Moon in Pisces will draw you out of your shell. This energy will inspire you to wear your heart on your sleeve, to embrace your emotions, and to shock someone special with your vulnerability.

There is no such thing as overly expressing your feelings. You have a great deal of love to give, and so take this as your sign to do just that. Embrace the romanticism and spirituality of today by letting your partner know they are the one.

Aquarius

Signs show up when you least expect them, Aquarius. There has been someone in your life that you haven’t been able to get over, truly. This person from your past helped teach you what love genuinely feels like, but the timing was off.

You and they both needed to grow and move through new experiences. Yet, as the Piscean Moon rises, you will receive a message or call from them letting you know that you are all that they want. Just because the timing was off before doesn’t mean it will be now.

Pisces

Recognize the divine within, Pisces. You can’t escape your spiritual connection, Pisces, no matter how challenging it may feel at times. Your romantic fate is tied to your spiritual path, as this is how you will come to meet that special person. Rather than hiding behind masks, or holding yourself back, let this inner light of yours shine through.

Speak to the stars, set an intention for romance, and realize that everything you desire is within your ability to manifest. As you recognize and embrace your own divinity, your twin flame will reenter your life, and this time, they’ll stay.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.