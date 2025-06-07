These Are The 2 Most Successful Zodiac Signs — But There’s A Reason One Usually Outperforms The Other

Everyone has their own definition of success, and every person has unique strengths that lead to achievement. However, Aries and Capricorn are the two most successful zodiac signs that succeed at just about anything they set their mind to, consistently overcoming setbacks and obstacles to make their way to the top.

While these two zodiac signs are powerhouses in their own right, according to astrology consultant Stewart King, there's one sign so determined in their success that they outdo most of their competition. So, who's truly the most successful out of the two, and what makes them so successful in the first place?

Advertisement

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries is one of the two most successful zodiac signs thanks to their courage and penchant for risk-taking. Aries has what it takes to be successful in all areas of life, and they owe much of their success to their confident nature.

Advertisement

"There's no doubt that Aries is more confident than Capricorn," King said. "Capricorn has a power to them, a drive to them, but so does Aries, to be honest."

Combined with the fact that their presence is magnetic and fills up a room, it's no wonder that Aries is so successful. After all, even if Capricorn might logically be a great leader, people tend to follow those who are bright, bold, and confident, which is why Aries wins in terms of who is the most confident. Not only that, but their risk-taking nature and openness also triumph over Capricorn, giving them another edge. As King explained, "Fortune favors the brave."

However, King noted that there are a couple things that tend to hold Aries back from reaching their full potential, mainly their impulsivity and self-centeredness. Aries charges at their goals full speed ahead, which can sometimes lead them to say or do things that aren't in their best interest. Along with this impulsivity is their tendency to "think about themselves more than others," which can burn important bridges that Aries needs to reach the top.

So while Aries is certainly one of the most successful zodiac signs, Capricorn has a leg up over Aries.

Advertisement

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn is also one of the most successful zodiac signs, and as King explained, their discipline is the main reason they tend to outperform Aries. Capricorn has the ability to hold their tongue in a way that Aries can't, which builds strong connections they can use to climb their way to the top.

Advertisement

Capricorns might not outwardly be emotional, but they don't like to disappoint others because doing so might jeopardize their connections and stunt their growth. This is why they're so good at relationships, because they understand that close-knit relationships will give them the extra footing they need to be successful.

Capricorn is also known to be very persistent, and have an uncanny ability "to fail a 1,000 times and keep going," King said. "Capricorn is probably the most disciplined sign out of the zodiac," which undoubtedly works to their advantage. Aries lacks patience, and would rather change course then plaw ahead while Capricorn won't ever give up on a goal.

While Capricorn might shy away from taking the risks that come naturally to Aries, when push comes to shove, they'll absolutely do what it takes, which makes Capricorn the most successful zodiac sign of them all.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.