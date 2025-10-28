What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About October 29, According To Wednesday's Tarot Horoscopes

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The Sun is in Scorpio, giving you an incredible desire to evaluate your life deeply and to explore your mind. The Moon leaves Capricorn and enters Aquarius, the astrological sign associated with the higher mind, again encouraging the development of the mind so you can find your life's purpose and envision it as it could be, not as it is now.

Mercury, the planet associated with thoughts and ideas, thinking and communicating, will enter Sagittarius, so a spiritual and philosophical energy is here. The collective tarot card for everyone is the Queen of Swords, symbolizing clear thinking and intellect. You're ready to solve problems today. Let's find out what area of your life you need to focus on the most, according to the tarotscope for Wednesday.

What each zodiac sign needs to know about October 29, 2025, according to Wednesday's tarot horoscopes:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Four of Pentacles

Aries, you live life on the edge more often than is good for you, and there are lessons you've learned in life created from the consequences of poor choices.

You can bounce back! The Four of Pentacles is a tarot card about financial maturity and growth. You can learn from the past and become wiser for the future. You may not always understand what you need to do next, but be open to learn and growing.

Tap into the ambitious part of your personality and apply it to learning about economic stability. With time, things will get much better.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Wands, reversed

Taurus, you have a big heart, but like all humans, you can become one-sided and only see the world in a way that suits your vision.

It's good to be focused, but in relationships, it's important to see things from another person's point of view, whether to change your own or to foster compassion, understanding, and a sense of how to communicate effectively toward change or compromise.

The Queen of Wands, reversed, as your daily tarot for October 29, indicates selfishness that needs to be worked on. Ask yourself, "Am I being self-seeking?" Is there something I need to change about myself? Let your heart speak to you with a willingness to listen.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Three of Swords, reversed

Gemini, you overthink, and sometimes that tendency can have you replaying good memories, as well as a few you aren't too happy to recall.

Overthinking what someone has done to hurt you or cause you to feel sad can be like drinking poison. The recollection leads to anger, internal resentment and bitterness. It's best to let pain go before it becomes a mantra for cold-heartedness.

The Three of Swords, reversed, is a reminder of how betrayal works. There's a wound inflicted on you by the problem, another person, but then there's also the one you do to yourself. Today, work on letting go of the past. It won't change what happened, but you'll spare yourself from future effects that could have been prevented.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, you are super patient, but have you ever wondered if that trait could hold you back from a future you deserve? Today, you could be standing at the crossroads where your change is on the horizon, but you're holding off for what you think is the right moment.

The Seven of Pentacles, reversed, asks you to reconsider waiting and letting time pass you by. There is a time when you have to push a little more than usual to make a situation change. Today, double down on your efforts. Soon, you'll see the results.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: King of Swords, reversed

Leo, you are a king! You take great pride in your social status. You like to treat others with respect, but you demand the same consideration. When you're not, you are inclined to remove yourself from the situation, feeling it's toxic.

The King of Swords, reversed, is a tarot card that encourages confronting what you feel is unacceptable behavior. You might get a bit of backlash for doing so. Yet, it's wise to do the right thing, even when it's hard.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Knight of Cups, reversed

Virgo, you are a stickler for rules. You believe that it's best to do things in a way that they ought to be done. You don't necessarily have a problem with people who cut corners, but you prefer that procedures be followed, especially if there's already solid evidence that they work well.

The Knight of Cups, reversed, indicates a situation in which you are disappointed with how something is done. Your expectations are unmet, or you're dissatisfied with an outcome.

The problem can leave youfeeling like you have to keep your guard up around a particular person. You'll want to address the situation head-on and not ignore it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Emperor

Libra, on a good day, you're balanced and you feel emotionally secure. On a not-so-great day, you'll feel moody, and your emotions can swing from sadness to anger until you find inner serenity and peace. There's a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes when you're a balanced and harmonious person.

The Emperor tarot card is about taking control, and doing so starts with yourself. You have to work on regulating your emotions and reactions, and that takes time. Be patient with others as you cultivate your inner calm.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: The Fool

Scorpio, when you decide that it's time to strike, you aim with confidence and precision, which is why you may appear to act hastily to others. The truth is, you've been planning and thinking about your next move for a long time in advance.

The Fool tarot card is both an encouraging message and a warning. You will hear people warning you to be careful about a decision you need to make. They are looking from the outside at your actions, while you know the back story. Listen to your heart, and do what you feel needs to be done, but listen for any warnings that resonate.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Sagittarius, you have a zest for life! You are always looking at how to make the most of your time. So, it's never any wonder that you might overcommit to various endeavors in the name of fun, pleasure and productivity.

You are given a distinct message from the Two of Pentacles, reversed tarot today: seek balance. You may think that you can handle it all. However, there will be a time when overwhelm settles in. Be mindful of your limitations.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Five of Cups

Capricorn, you tend to bounce back whenever your life heads in a direction you don't want it to go. You're unfraid to dig into your problems to take responsibility for your part. You don't like to fester over a situation that you know you can fix, and if you can't, you'll find someone who knows what to do.

The Five of Cups tarot card is a sad message symbolizing loss and regret. You may feel like you've failed or that you could have acted differently to prevent an adverse event from happening. There's no way to go back in time, but you can move forward. You'll figure things out because that is what you do.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Cups, reversed

Aquarius, you're strong, and you try your hardest to show your brave side to the world. What people don't know about you, though, is that you tend to be vulnerable and sometimes, that scares you.

Today's daily tarot for your zodiac sign is the Page of Cups, reversed, symbolizing emotional vulnerability and, sometimes, how that sense of frailty can block your creative energy. Today, your job is to work through fears and strive to grow stronger and braver.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Cups

Pisces, it's time for you to own your feelings, even the more difficult emotions that make you feel like you can't handle their depth. You are a deeply intuitive zodiac sign, and when you are so soulful, you may feel at a loss when your reaction is so strong.

The Ace of Cups encourages you to go with the flow. You're likely going to enter a new, creative journey that opens your heart and renews your faith in love. You will experience hope, and that hope can bring your life to a new level of joy.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.