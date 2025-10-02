The Type Of Person Your Zodiac Sign Finds Infuriating To Be Around, According To An Astrologer

Our zodiac signs can reveal not only the kinds of people we have strong compatibility with, but also the types we have zero tolerance for. According to an astrologer who goes by @astrologicallyursxo, there are certain types of people each zodiac sign "absolutely loathes."

We’ve all met that one person who gets under our skin for reasons we can’t quite explain. Sometimes it’s clashing personalities, other times it’s just energy that doesn’t mix well with ours. Astrology can help make sense of those instant turn-offs by showing us which traits trigger each zodiac sign the most.

Here’s the type of person each zodiac sign finds infuriating to be around:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, you’re wired to lead and move fast, so you find people who move too slowly infuriating to be around. That’s why fixed-earth Taurus can test your patience while you’re sprinting to the finish line.

You also can't stand people who refuse to just "say what they want," @astrologicallyursxo explained, which means people like Cancer, who lead with feelings and soft sensitivity, can rub you the wrong way.

Opposites can attract, sure. But Aries often runs on totally different wavelengths than Taurus and Cancer.

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

When you’re ruled by Venus, like Taurus, your energy is more focused on enjoying life’s pleasures and stopping to smell the roses, mostly in spaces where you’re cozy, like home. That's why Taurus finds it infuriating to be around "people who force them out of their routine or push them to make decisions," @astrologicallyursxo said.

As a Taurus, you like to move at your own pace. You gravitate toward comfort, cooking, and quiet nights at home, and as one of the most stubborn zodiac signs, you tend to dig your heels in when anyone tries to get you out of that routine, which can sometimes snowball into heated discussions or even arguments.

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Since Gemini is ruled by Mercury, they are driven by the art of conversation. They have their eyes on options and ideas and are ready to adapt to whatever comes their way. This explains why Gemini can find it maddening to be around people "who talk over them, it will make them snappy," @astrologicallyursxo said.

As a Gemini, you like to keep multiple doors open. You gravitate toward variety, witty back-and-forth, and flexible plans. Plus, since you're one of the most inquisitive signs, you push back when someone tries to box you in with rigid routines, which is exactly how a simple chat can spiral into a debate.

4. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, also known as the intuitive homebody symbolized by the crab, values tradition, family ties, and warmth. It's no wonder why Cancer can feel frustrated by "People who are too rigid and value logical reasoning over emotional guidance," @astrologicallyursxo said.

Naturally, as a Cancer, you gravitate toward heartfelt conversations. So to get along with a Cancer, the astrologer explained that "You have to be open to intuition.” If someone keeps emotions at arm’s length or treats connection like an experiment, Cancers feel unsafe being fully themselves.

5. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leos love warmth and loyalty, so it's no surprise Leos find it infuriating to be around people who don't feel passionate about anything.

"They don't like when people lack enthusiasm, ambition, hobbies or they feel like they're being dragged down," @astrologicallyursxo said.

6. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Mercury-ruled Virgo is guided by precision, order, and results. This is why Virgo can find it infuriating to be around people who rush in without a plan.

"Virgos can't stand when people lack self-awareness, manners, and common decency," @astrologicallyursxo explained. "They also prefer solution-oriented kinds of people," @astrologicallyursxo said.

7. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libras are ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty. Because they constantly seek harmony and balance in life, this zodiac sign finds it infuriating to be around people who "don't know how to respond in different situations," @astrologicallyursxo said.

"If you don't know how to dress for certain occasions or adjust the volume of your voice depending on social settings, then they'll feel awkward around you," the astrologer explained.

8. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpios value privacy, loyalty, and emotional depth, which means Scorpios can often find themselves frustrated by people “who are naive, and of course they do not like people who ask too many questions if you don't know them that well," @astrologyicallyursxo said.

As a Scorpio, you want sincerity and trust. You gravitate toward deep bonds and clear promises with no surprises, so if someone jokes to avoid the emotional depth you're craving, keeps plans wide open, or moves on the moment things get intense, it can feel careless and unexpectedly turn a simple moment into a power struggle.

9. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Optimistic Sagittarius craves adventure, so this zodiac sign can find it infuriating to be around people “who are close-minded or are afraid to try new things," @astrologicallyursxo said.

Sagittarius, you want momentum and room to improvise. You love spontaneity, a blunt way of speaking, and flexible plans, so you try to avoid people who are too rigid in their lifestyles and don't want to expand their perspectives.

10. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

As the zodiac sign that represents discipline and hard work, and they always have a Plan B and usually a Plan C. This is why Capricorns find it infuriating to be around "naïve" people who act "as if something bad won't happen to them," @astrologicallyursxo said.

"They also loathe those who are chronically late," @astrologicallyursxo added, because Capricorn is the master of self-discipline and have high standards for those they spend a lot of time around.

11. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

As the most unique zodiac sign in astrology that values independence and progress above all else, Aquarius finds it infuriating to be around people “who care too much about what others think," @astrologicallyursxo said. To get along with an Aquarius, "You have to be your own person.”

Aquarius, you want autonomy and room to experiment, so anyone who imposes strict timelines and step-by-step plans can stifle not just your energy but also your spirit, and you do what you can to avoid these types of people.

12. Pisces

Design: YourTango

For Pisces, intuition and compassion are very important. This zodiac sign can find it infuriating to be around people “who lack whimsy, fantasy, or imagination," @astrologicallyursxo said.

As a Pisces, you can also get annoyed with people who express judgment towards you or critique your way of life.