4 Zodiac Signs Finally Stop Feeling Like They’re Fighting For Their Lives Now That Pluto Is Direct

Pluto retrograde began on May 4, 2025, and since then, life has felt like an uphill battle. Luckily, these four zodiac signs finally stop feeling like they're fighting for their lives after October 13, when Pluto turns direct.

According to astrologer Helena Hathor, these signs likely felt like their lives were "under scrutiny" for the past few months, but now, "that's all changing" now that Pluto is direct. From here on out, "There's no going back," Hathor said, so if you're one of these zodiac signs, be prepared for your life to change in the best way possible starting now.

1. Gemini

Gemini, since Pluto retrograde first began back in May, you may have felt like you were fighting for your life after experiencing delay after delay and maybe even some legal challenges, Hathor said. Everything you've gone through has "completely changed" your belief system, the astrologer added, and "there are things in your communication that you were keeping hidden."

However, everything is finally about to change as you begin to voice how you really feel. While it might feel scary at first, October 13 is all about the liberation of any internal turmoil you've been experiencing. As everything is laid out in the open, expect to take back your power.

That being said, "There will be individuals in October that will try to manipulate," Hathor warned. "They will try to offer you things that are just complete," but you'll have all the cards to trump anyone who's in your way.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, with Pluto turning direct, you can finally stop feeling like you're fighting for your life. Right now, it might feel like you've lost access to your voice since Pluto first turned retrograde on May 4. But starting now, you're learning to grab life with both hands and reveal your truth.

"The information that you share with us this day is going to change the trajectory of your life," Hathor said. "It is going to literally navigate what happens from now until 2043." So, expect to have powerful conversations and even powerful contracts as your life starts changing for the better.

3. Virgo

Virgo, if you've felt like you've been fighting for your life, Pluto turning direct on October 13 changes all that. Your health may have been struggling lately, but you're finally making some visible progress in your wellness journey, Hathor said, which "is literally cementing your lifestyle."

From feeling healthier to feeling freer, this is the time when you're done letting other people control you. Whether that means working towards becoming self-employed or cutting off people who aren't good for your mental health, expect to flourish now that Pluto is direct.

"You may be offered a better position this day at work," Hathor added. "Also, you may decide on another thought that this is no longer the job for you."

Either way, expect life to change as you take on more responsibility and accountability.

4. Pisces

Pisces, it sounds intense, but Hathor said a huge secret will be revealed after October 13 that helps you stop feeling like you're fighting for your life. According to Hathor, "Pluto in the 12th house works underground, but when it comes direct, something is directly revealed and it's in plain sight. You cannot ignore this."

Though stress or confrontation might leave you slightly baffled and overwhelmed at first, especially since "you may have been alienating yourself since May 4th because you've been going through a review process about everything and anyone that is in your life and what their true intentions are," Hathor said. But it's not all bad. Whatever is revealed will better help you let go of those who aren't serving your greater purpose, and starting on October 13, the true people in your life will be cemented for a while.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.