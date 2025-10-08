These 5 Zodiac Signs Won’t Have An Easy October, But They’ll Be Very Successful By The End Of It

Five specific zodiac signs won't have an easy October, but according to professional astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, they'll be very successful by the end of it. These zodiac signs will be dealing with some challenging astrology all month that'll require quick thinking and lots of hard work. But as Grim explained, a little self-discipline and keeping a positive mindset will pay off for these astrological signs.

Advertisement

And while many of us still have some difficult roads ahead, it isn't all doom and gloom. Despite what some may think, success is heading your way quicker than you know, especially if you're one of these zodiac signs.

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, it may not be an easy month for you, but the good news is you'll attract lots of success by the end of it. According to Grim, though this October will require some hard work on your end, "you'll rise to meet the challenges and you'll actually be happy you're facing some stress." In the past, life might've felt too stagnant, but expect things to change dramatically as you feel more empowered than ever before.

That being said, you might be viewed as a bit ruthless this month, especially if people mistake your ferocity for aggression. Yet, all of this will become more balanced as you approach situations with equal amounts of ferocity and compassion. Combined with your bluntness, expect to "break the silence in a powerful way."

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Libra, you can look forward to being very successful by the end of the month, even though it won't necessarily be an easy one. According to Grim, "the planets are fueling your work ethic this month. You're getting down to business and checking a lot of tasks off your list."

This is important, as many of you haven't been feeling your best since the Pisces lunar eclipse in early September. However, you can expect to earn more money and form better relationships in October, Grim said, which will definitely lift your spirits and steer you toward success.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, you won't have the easiest October, but you'll still be very successful by the end of it. According to Grim, "this is a month of expansive possibilities. The planets are giving you the impetus to travel long distances, or to stretch into new mindsets."

Whether it means enjoying creative projects or feeling less restricted within your relationship, everything is beginning to get resolved as you become a new you before October ends.

4. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, though the month may not start out strong, "you're on the verge of a creative surge," Grim said. "You'll stop at nothing to get your creative ideas out there," which wil be very successful by the end of October. Whether it's through networking or using social media, expect to become more motivated over the next couple of weeks.

Besides that, this month is all about love as some Cancers will be actively dating and looking for potential partners, "And some of you will demonstrate your skill sets under pressure in front of an audience," Grim said.

5. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aries, expect to have an emotional cathartic month that will bring up a ton of complex feelings, Grim said. Though it definitely won't be the easiest month, you'll be very successful by the end of it as you leave the past behind you and move forward.

From exes to partners, you may be stuck in your head for a small duration of the month. Luckily, things are looking up for you as you'll be compelled to get things off your chest, allowing you to pursue more balanced and passionate relationships in your life.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.