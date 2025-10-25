The Moon Phase You Were Born Under Reveals A Lot About Your Purpose In Life

While your zodiac sign can provide insight into who you are, the Moon phase you were born under also reveals a lot about your purpose in life. In astrology, the Moon represents your emotional self and is associated with your unconscious mind and how you express your deepest self.

Though we each have a Moon sign that reveals how we respond to our environments, according to a spirituality expert who goes by Love Again Jen, the Moon phase you were born under provides additional insight into your soul’s purpose and the deeper meaning behind your experiences. It can show what drives you and how you move through life’s changes.

Each phase represents a different type of energy and life story. You can find which moon phase you were born during by entering your birth date into a birth chart calculator or entering your birth date into a lunation cycle search.

1. New Moon

If you were born during a New Moon, Jen explained that you’re naturally a trailblazer. You have a gift for turning ideas that didn’t exist before into reality. You're not here to follow the crowd because your purpose is to shake things up and inspire others to see things differently.

You’re always full of new ideas and your mind stays alive with excitement. Sometimes it’s hard to finish one thing before another great idea shows up, but that’s part of your magic.

2. Waxing Crescent

If you were born during the Waxing Crescent Moon, your purpose in life is to "create a spark," Jen said. You don’t wait for permission because you know momentum starts when you decide to make the first move.

"You are here to take initiative," Jen added, and your visionary mind helps you stay motivated even when the path isn’t clear. You know how to keep the faith and show up again and again. That’s how you turn big dreams into real results.

3. First Quarter

If you were born during a First Quarter Moon, you’re built for battle because "you are a warrior," Jen said. It's your purpose in life to push past limits and refuse to be boxed in. You're naturally a hard worker, and you set the pace for everyone around you.

Setbacks and pressure will only fuel your drive and strengthen your focus. Every test that comes your way is a reminder of how much power you hold within you.

4. Waxing Gibbous

If you were born during a waxing Gibbous Moon, you’re here to uplift and help others grow. Your purpose is to guide, refine, and bring out the best in those around you, Jen explained.

Keep an open and curious view of the world around you and understand that mistakes are simply part of learning. Most importantly, remember that you’re whole and worthy just as you are.

5. Full Moon

If you were born during a Full Moon, you carry a powerful sense of purpose and bring transformation wherever you go. Change seems to follow you naturally, shaping both you and the people you connect with most.

Your relationships play a major role in your growth, revealing lessons and truths you might not see on your own. It's through your most important relationships where you discover deeper layers of yourself and learn how to continue evolving into who you’re meant to become.

6. Waning Gibbous

If you were born during the Waning Gibbous phase of the Moon, you’re like the wise guide in the room. According to Jen, "you are here to use all of the energy that you have learned and then teach it to other people."

You have a way of transforming your experience into helpful advice and interesting perspectives that can help others grow. By sharing your journey, you inspire others to become better and have a deeper understanding.

7. Last Quarter

If you were born during a Last Quarter Moon, Jen explained that "you are here to release old patterns." Early in life, it may feel like others don't understand your need to do things differently, but that internal sense of independence you have is one of your greatest strengths. As you learn to trust your instincts, you'll make the right connections and be led to the right path.

8. Waning Crescent

If you were born during the Waning Crescent Moon phase, "you are here to complete the mission that you feel for ending things that no longer serve the collective," Jen explained. You close old doors so new chapters can begin, and you know how to lay the groundwork for what comes next.

You’re not here to rescue people, but your presence helps them remember their own power. Keep moving on your journey and discover you’re a natural healer who breaks generational and societal cycles of pain and injustices.

