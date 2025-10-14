4 Zodiac Signs Attracting Abundance & Success Before The End Of October 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and success before the end of October 2025. According to astrologer Amy Demure, while these signs may have struggled throughout the first half of the month, the rest of October's astrology will help them release what isn’t working and welcome abundant blessings. If you're one of these zodiac signs, it's time to break free from limitations and be open to the changes the stars are calling you towards.

October’s astrological energy will touch every zodiac sign one way or another, but four will feel the most positive impact. Use this energy to your advantage and notice which areas of your life deserve extra attention. With so much unfolding in the stars this month, there's no time to waste, so channel this rich energy into the future you are building.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, you are stepping into "pure power" this month, Demure said, because Mars in your sign amps up your drive and courage, giving you the fuel to attract abundance and success. It's time to cut ties with what drains you so "you’ll finally have the energy and ability to accomplish anything you set your mind to.”

With Mercury in your sign until the end of the month, your voice will be irresistible, so speak with intention. Meanwhile, Venus in Libra will stir up inner desires you can’t just ignore. So listen to your instincts, which may be calling you to take any opportunities to make that presentation at work or lead that next meeting.

It's finally time, Scorpio, to say yes to bold beginnings, protect your energy, and act on the vision you want to see come to life.

2. Aries

Aries, the Full Moon in your sign earlier this month was the reset button you needed to attract abundance and success, Demure said. This clarity and freedom this Full Moon brought into your life has helped you release old frustrations and any regrets you’ve been carrying. Though emotions may have spiked at first, you're starting to notice "anything that has been stalling your momentum" fall to the wayside, explained Demure.

Starting on October 13, Venus moves into your relationship sector, improving both your relationships and any agreements you have with others. Keep in mind the door is open when it comes to love. You’re magnetic when you’re direct, so say what you want and mean it. Career goals also take off with a lot of momentum during the second half of this month, so pitch your ideas and take the initiative where it counts.

3. Libra

Libra, the New Moon rises in your sign on October 21, turning the page to a brand new chapter of abundance and success. If life has felt disappointing for the past few months, Demure explained that October brings new opportunities in money, love, and career, creating real room for abundance. You'll feel renewed and alive again as momentum finally returns.

"If life has felt stagnant or disappointing over the past few months," Demure said, "this ends here," because the Libra New Moon on October 21 marks the start of a brand new path you're ready to embark on. This is the time to set clear intentions to draw in supportive allies and fair deals, so take small, actionable steps daily to make sure these changes last.

4. Virgo

Virgo, October renews your heart, helping you attract abundance and success before the end of October 2025 as relationships finally begin to move forward with more ease and authenticity.

If you're dating, expect new plans that feel exciting and genuine. You will also find more chances to share time together and build a stronger foundation of trust. But if you're already with someone, the bond can grow through clear communication, commitment, and patience. If you're currently with someone who does not feel like the right person, the truth may become revealed to you and although it may hurt, it will ultimately give you freedom to choose better love.

Then, on October 29, Mercury enters Sagittarius and shifts your attention to your home and family life. This is a time when you might be redefining what home really means to you, how it shapes your identity, and where you belong.

