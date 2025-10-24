Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For October 27 - November 2 — A Much More Optimistic Era Begins

Weekly horoscopes are here for October 27 - November 2, 2025, a week when much-needed optimism returns to the lives of each zodiac sign. The week begins with the Capricorn Moon teaching us how to move at a steady pace in order to accomplish great things. On the 28th, the Aquarius Moon can inspire us with its conjunction to Pluto making us feel more courageous and helping us to awaken our power.

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

As Mercury enters Sagittarius on the 29th, we move away from the serious conversations that Mercury in Scorpio brought to light. Mercury in Sagittarius can make us more curious about the world around us and more adventurous. We'll become more serious about our goals as the Pisces Moon rises on the 31st, but with the renewed sense of optimism this week brings, we will also have more faith in ourselves.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from October 27 - November 2, 2025:

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aries, the week starts with a focus on managing your routines, with the Capricorn Moon reminding you to stay on track since this Scorpio season might have you shifting your priorities. Learning how to balance your free time with your work life could help you feel less stressed.

Once the Moon is in Aquarius on Tuesday, your friendships and partnerships begin to matter more. Carve out time for friends, join a class with them, meet up for dinner, or simply call them. These are activities that can feel nourishing for you.

The Pisces Moon on Friday not only helps you to transform your home space over the weekend, but you can also see an improvement in the relationship you have with your family.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Taurus, at the start of the week, the Capricorn Moon encourages you to embark on a new learning journey. You are becoming more comfortable with your ideas and thought process, especially after the New Moon in Libra reiterated the value of staying ahead on your work.

On Tuesday, the Aquarius Moon sets the stage for greater things, allowing you to focus on practical plans and structure that can help you grow in your career. 2025 has been a year for transformations, and with Pluto in Aquarius aspecting your sign, you're starting to see all of the incredible things you can do over the next several years if you continue planting the seeds and taking care of the projects you want to grow.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Pisces brings a flirty and relaxing energy that makes it easy to expand your circle and receive the emotional support you need.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Gemini, moving forward from the past will be connected to the Capricorn energy early in the week. The industrious energy will show you how to focus on one thing at a time instead of taking on too many things at once.

When the Moon is in Aquarius on Tuesday, the innovative energy brings some breakthroughs. Your new ideas blossom this week, so don’t shy away if you need to make edits or revisions as we enter the Mercury retrograde shadow period.

When the Moon enters the sign of Pisces on Friday, you could benefit from the Saturnian lessons as the Moon and Saturn meet up to teach you how to continue applying what you have learned thus far in the last several years. Because this energy is happening at the highest part of your chart, others start seeing the work you’ve put in.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Cancer, your relationships are in focus during the Capricorn Moon early in the week, reminding you how to be a better friend or business partner to others. In romantic relationships, this transit brings mutual understanding.

When the Moon is in Aquarius on Tuesday, it's an excellent couple of days to switch up your routines and have fun. However, midweek, the past might teach you a lot about what you need to do in the present so you can claim the success you deserve.

The Moon in the sign of Pisces over the weekend is a wonderful energy that recharges you. The dreamy transit is showing how to become your greatest cheerleader since you will be radiating with confidence this week.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Leo, Mercury enters a fellow fire sign this week, helping you feel aligned, protected, and more of a go-getter.

You're able to release the grips of the past under the Capricorn Moon energy at the start of the week. It's a wonderful opportunity to write your new story.

On Tuesday, the Moon in the sign of Aquarius making an opposition to your sign can bring nostalgic energy, especially now that we’re approaching Mercury retrograde. Expect to think about people from the past or to receive messages from them.

When the Moon enters the sign of Pisces on Friday, meditation could bring some much-needed insight. You could also focus on relaxation, reading a good book, or watching a comforting movie at home.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Virgo, romance comes into view early in the week with the Capricorn Moon illuminating your romantic sector. Those in relationships could benefit from the opportunities this energy brings, which help stabilize and add understanding within relationships.

You could surprise yourself with how open you are to discussing things you’ve held back in the past with Mercury entering Sagittarius this week. Although the transit could bring challenges as it squares off with Saturn, it can help you improve the connections you have now.

Under the Moon in Aquarius on Tuesday, you might feel comfortable restructuring your daily activities for more efficiency. Working with others becomes a lot easier once the Moon is in Pisces on Friday, activating your relationship sector. Building connections not only improves things in your career, but it can also help you draw inspiration.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Libra, now that we're officially in Scorpio season, focus on building connections within your community. Connecting with friends and family grounds and fuels you. The Capricorn Moon will start things off this week, reminding you that having a home base is essential for you to anchor yourself.

If you’ve been overworked, Tuesday's Aquarius Moon can promote periods of tranquility even with the potent energy from Pluto. The air brings confidence (and can usher in the beginning of a love story if you’re single). Overall, meeting new friends might be easier during this period as well.

On Friday, the Moon in the sign of Pisces allows others to see your compassionate and caring side. Mercury in Sagittarius boosts your charm and allows others to gravitate towards you and trust you.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Scorpio, there's powerful energy in the air this week. On Monday, the Moon in Capricorn helps you craft and develop your ideas.

Scorpio season empowers you and teaches you how to become more reliant on others instead of focusing on doing things on your own. Ask for help if you need it and focus on planning your responsibilities with care since we’re in the shadow phase of the Mercury retrograde.

On Tuesday, the Aquarius Moon teaches you about community and the value of friendships. After the New Moon in Libra, you might be shifting your view on friendships, and the Aquarius Moon is magnifying this. However, it can also be a positive period for you to be present for your family.

With the Moon in Pisces over the weekend, get ready for a wave of creative ideas. You are learning a lot this year, and starting to put together a really solid game plan to reach success.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, Mercury enters your sign this week, guiding you and boosting your interpersonal skills. Prepare to shine as others start seeing the extent of your wit and talent.

At the start of the week, the Capricorn Moon makes researching easier. You will be solution-oriented. If there are any obstacles, you can easily brainstorm ideas to be triumphant.

Beginning new plans will be easy during the week, because you will see the value of planning and scheduling things in advance. Mercury brings wisdom, but the planet will station retrograde soon, so this can be a period of trial and error until the planet stations direct next month.

Towards the end of the week, the Moon will be in Pisces, bringing you even more structure and discipline. It's imperative that you take care of yourself and recharge over the weekend, because once the Moon is in Aries, you are going to be driven to take on the world.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Capricorn, with the Moon in your sign early in the week, you stand out and take command of the spotlight. People are paying attention to what you do this Scorpio season, so be prepared to practice diplomacy.

On Tuesday, the Moon entering Aquarius is a fruitful period when you may analyze your material possessions. You could be inspired to declutter and make changes.

Mercury enters Sagittarius this week, making the next several weeks a period of processing the past. Nevertheless, you could accomplish a lot on your own. And with the Moon in Pisces over the weekend, your self-expression receives a boost. Expect to experience breakthroughs on your own from the comfort of your home.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Aquarius, Monday's Moon in Capricorn is a reminder to take it easy and to recharge. Going slow will allow you to accomplish a lot more during this Scorpio season.

When the Moon enters your sign on Tuesday, the lesson of being methodical and patient continues. You're learning how to be a better leader for others now that Mercury is in Sagittarius boosting your leadership skills and helping you to take initiative.

When the Moon is in the sign of Pisces over the weekend, it shows you a lot about where you may need to improve your finances. You could embark on a new learning journey that shows you how to be more practical and patient when it comes to growing your savings.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Pisces, becoming more disciplined is part of the energy this week, beginning with the Capricorn Moon. If you’ve lost the connection with your goals or dreams, this lunation prepares you for victory.

The Moon in Aquarius on Tuesday begins a period for introspection and deep analysis. If you’ve slacked off, this can be a period when you acknowledge it. However, if you’ve been putting in the work, you can take pride in all you've created over the last several years.

The Moon in your sign at the end of the week can feel reassuring and beautiful once it connects with Jupiter. This is a courageous transit that shows you your armor and teaches you how to reconnect with your power.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.