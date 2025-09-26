6 Zodiac Signs Experiencing Major Change In Their Finances Between Now And November 2025

We're in the middle of a powerful energy shift that will cause six zodiac signs to experience major change in their finances between now and November 2025. Mars, the planet that represents drive and ambition, entered Scorpio on September 22, making us focused and determined to get what we want — including money.

According to professional astrologer Helena Hathor, this is an especially "explosive" energy since Mars in Scorpio will square Pluto in Aquarius until October 1, leading to a significant change in any "money deals" like IOUs, salaries, and contracts.

Advertisement

The six zodiac signs experiencing the most change in their finances under this energy will find their powers of persuasion magnified. And while Mars only squares Pluto until October 1, these astrological signs will be happy to know that Mars will remain in Scorpio until November 3, 2025, so they will continue to see positive benefits for weeks.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Taurus, you're experiencing major change in your finances between now and November 2025 since Mars in Scorpio "makes you a master of trades," Hathor said. Over the next few weeks, you'll have a clear mind and sharp tongue, which will help you demonstrate your worth in a way that makes negotiation easily sway your way.

According to Hathor, your powers of persuasion come to a head mid-October, when Mercury and Mars align. Though this can be a challenging energy for some, it provides a little oomph to your personal income. So, if you want to make money or seal the deal, this period is yours for the taking.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Leo, "Mars entering Scorpio puts you a cut above the rest," Hathor said. You'll experience major change in your finances because you'll find "You're really able to move forward and separate yourself from others that are just competing against you."

Like something out of a movie, between now and November, you're the one who lands on top as you achieve opportunities that may feel too good to be true, but are definitely real. Whether that's an unexpected promotion or starting a side business, expect to "muscle in some great money" during this time, Hathor said.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, you might be on a rough ride now, but it's an insanely lucky season of financial change for Scorpios.

"You haven't been this fortunate since the end of 2023," Hathor said. "You are completely re-energized, you can grab anything you want, you're able to make the business deals, sell any idea to anyone."

From your career to your achievements in life, you're gaining momentum as you make huge jumps in your personal income. That being said, it's all about consistency, Scorpio. If you truly want to be on top, then staying consistent is a must.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

"Aquarius, your aggression to achieve is astronomical," Hathor said, which is why you'll experience major change in your finances over the next few weeks. "You are literally working harder than anyone else, but you've got the energy to do it."

Between now and November 2025, it's a lot less about what you know and a bit more about who you know. Although it may not be enjoyable to network, if you want to achieve success, it's essential to go out and mingle. If you do, "Expect this period to be one of the best advancements of 2025 for your career," Hathor said.

5. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorn, "You are formulating your goals and actively pursuing them," Hathor said, and it's all about to pay off in "financial gains." Though you tend to do your best work solo, while Mars is in Scorpio, you'll experience even more success from working the room.

With a little bit of networking, Hathor explained that the second half of October will be unbelievable for your money, especially around the New Moon in Libra on October 21, which will be the best moment to make your dreams a reality.

Advertisement

6. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, you're no stranger to Mars' powerful energy — it is your ruling planet after all. Since Scorpio is also a Mars-ruled sign, you'll experience major change in your finances between now and November 2025, when you'll be clear-minded and motivated to succeed. According to Hathor, you and your partner (whether romantic or a business partner) are making "dream team money."

That being said, you might want to watch your spending. While it's tempting to go crazy, having a bit of self-restraint might work out better for you in the long run.

Advertisement

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.