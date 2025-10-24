Love horoscopes for Saturday, October 25, 2025, help each zodiac sign delve into the mysteries of the heart and understand what is most important to you. It's time to discover your truth, remain open to new ideas, and embark on a new phase in your romantic life. The Moon is in Sagittarius, which can be adventurous, and it aligns with Venus in Libra on Saturday, creating a powerful desire to live life together with the one that you love.

The Moon aligning with Venus in Libra will bring about a discovery of what it means to live together with the person that you love. This doesn’t necessarily relate to marriage or domestic partnerships, but rather to creating a life that fuels independence, exploration, and meaning. Sagittarius can often bring about alternative aspects of togetherness, so it’s essential not to get caught up in relationship stereotypes of expectations. Instead, focus on what is most important to you, and let this time be one of building the relationship that helps you continue to pursue all of your dreams.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, October 25, 2025:

Aries

It’s a new day, and it’s a new beginning, beautiful Aries. You have invested the work and made it through the challenging times.

Now, you will be graced with the new beginning that you’ve been hoping for in your relationship. This may mean a new relationship, a form of commitment or plans that you’re making together.

The energy of the Moon in Sagittarius does bring about a certain level of adventure, so be sure you’re open to relocating or booking that incredible trip together. This is your chance to experience the true wonder of love, finally.

Taurus

You are ready to try something new, sweet Taurus. While you can tend to get stuck in the earthly plane, you are now prepared to throw caution to the wind and try something new.

This energy is precisely what you need in your romantic life, as it will enable you to make the positive changes you are seeking. With this energy, you can understand what you must do to improve and rebuild your connection.

Whether this is intimacy-building techniques, couples counseling, or renegotiating the agreements of your relationship, you are finally in a place to try something different, which will allow you to heal what has been broken.

Gemini

Don’t be afraid to promise forever, dearest Gemini. While the energy today doesn’t necessarily indicate a marriage or proposal, for you, there is a strong possibility that it will.

The Sagittarius Moon speaks to love, while Venus in Libra brings the commitment you’ve been seeking. This energy will be responsible for a new phase in your existing relationship.

However, if you’re single and you meet someone during this time, you can be sure that it is part of your romantic fate. Be sure to trust yourself and allow yourself to say yes to what you’ve always wanted.

Cancer

Open yourself up to possibilities, dear Cancer. Themes of home, romance and healing have been present since Venus shifted into Libra. This energy is helping you find balance and peace within your home, which is often the most critical area of your life.

As the Sagittarius Moon aligns with Venus in Libra, you will be inspired to consider a possibility that once seemed far-fetched. This energy can prompt you to relocate for love or decide that you’re ready to take the next step in your relationship.

You are open to considering your partner’s perspective, and through that, you will finally have the home you’ve always wished for.

Leo

If you want to stay together, you have to work together, Leo. The energy today does bring about a new beginning in your romantic life, but it's one that you may not expect.

This requires you to take a serious look at whether you want to continue your current relationship, and if so, be willing to adjust your approach. You can create a romantic union that suits your needs and is as unique as you are; however, you need to work with that special person in your life to make it a reality.

Share your feelings, brainstorm possibilities with your partner, and remember that you can create whatever you wish; however, it's essential to include your partner in your process.

Virgo

Tend to what matters most, beautiful Virgo. The Sagittarius Moon and Venus in Libra bring about an opportunity to renovate your relationship and your home.

This energy can finally provide the financing to make any of your real-life dreams a possibility; however, you must also ensure that you’re considering your emotional needs.

While you may be busy shopping for a new home or planning that next renovation, be sure that you’re also investing that same energy into the connection with your partner. A beautiful home may be what you desire, but you also want to ensure it’s filled with the love you need.

Libra

Reclaim your independence, Libra. While everyone else has to consider themes of partnership and collaboration, you may need to take time to focus on yourself. With Venus in Libra, you can concentrate on togetherness if that arises, but you should also be working on the love you have for yourself.

The Sagittarius Moon in your house of communication hints at a new perspective that is found through the relationship you have with yourself. You are someone who already knows how to work together, but at this moment, you must make sure that you’re not falling back into any old patterns.

Scorpio

There is value in your emotions, Scorpio. You can often feel overwhelmed by the intensity of your feelings, but remember that there is value within them.

Venus in Libra will help you sort through your emotions and healing, while the Moon in Sagittarius helps you to understand the value of the process.

This may lead you to finally understand the kind of love that you are worth, which is the beginning of you finally claiming the life you are meant to lead.

Sagittarius

Be sure you’re investing in what you genuinely want, Sagittarius. The energy today carries a sense of duality. You will have the option to keep it light and enjoy time with friends, or any casual romantic partners. However, there is also the option to go deeper.

To reflect on your feelings and what you want from love. This truth is something that you must choose to go into; after all, fun is not something that can fulfill you permanently. Don’t talk yourself out of listening to your heart, as there will be only so many chances offered.

Capricorn

Take time to reflect on your inner narrative, Capricorn. Today’s energy offers you the opportunity to delve deeper into your own healing process by uncovering the narratives that have contributed to challenges in your life. This can help you understand any wounds of lack that you’ve been moving through and how that affects the love you choose to accept.

Focus on affirmations that surround your worth and validate yourself, rather than looking for it outside of yourself. Today may not be flashy or grand, but it is a chance to go deeper into the healing that will help you change your love life for the better.

Aquarius

You have everything you need, Aquarius. Venus in Libra is igniting a period of luck and abundance in your romantic life. Sagittarius Moon in your house of sacred dreams connects with Venus; you must realize that you already have everything you need to craft the love you dream of.

Instead of constantly moving the finish line, try to see that so much of what you have now is what you once set intentions to manifest. You are in a truly abundant phase of your life, but you need to be willing to see just how much love is already surrounding you.

Pisces

Following your dreams will lead you to love, dearest Pisces. The Sagittarius Moon will align with Venus in Libra today, bringing about an ardent desire to achieve success within your life. This energy can help you make significant changes in your relationship, especially in terms of merging finances.

If you’re single, be sure not to hold yourself back from new opportunities that will be presented to you. Dream big, dear Pisces, and allow yourself to believe in the best possible outcome.

