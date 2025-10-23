Deep Love Arrives For 5 Zodiac Signs During The Week Of October 27 - November 2, 2025

During the week of October 27 to November 2, 2025, deep love arrives for five zodiac signs, particularly those who are willing to try something new. This week, step out of your comfort zone and take a chance on love. Whether you’re single and setting intentions for your forever romance, or you’ve been with your partner so long that you can hardly remember a time before you were, a new beginning is always possible.

Yet, it’s up to you to open yourself up to the opportunities of the universe and take a chance on love. Dive deep into your desires, explore what it would mean to live a heart-centered life, and be willing to risk it all for the relationship that you’ve spent your whole life dreaming about. Let go of the rules and embrace the magic of divine timing.

This week carries a great deal of Moon energy, with the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius on Wednesday, October 29, and then in Pisces on Sunday, November 2. The Moon represents your emotions, so you must make decisions from your heart, not logic, in the days ahead. Let yourself feel all the feelings so that when Mercury moves into Sagittarius on October 29, you will see this as an invitation.

Although new beginnings often happen when you’ve just about given up hope that they will, there’s a comfort in the days ahead. Jupiter in Cancer weaves in and out of the stars, reminding you to never give up on what you know in your heart is meant for you.

1. Pisces

Take a chance on love, mysterious Pisces. You are the romantic of the zodiac, and because of that, you hold a unique vision for what love is meant to be. While life often brings heartbreak and lessons as you learn how romance translates into a healthy love, it doesn’t mean that you’re not meant for something truly spectacular.

You’ve been doing a great deal of work on yourself over the last few years. This has taught you the value of enjoying your own company and never sacrificing what you know you are worth. As these lessons reach a completion point, you will be offered a chance at new love and a new life. Be willing to take a chance on love and let the universe surprise you as you are headed into a phase of incredible luck and abundance in your romantic life.

On Wednesday, October 28, Mars in Scorpio will align with Jupiter in Cancer, offering you a new beginning in your romantic life. This isn’t just any new beginning, though. It's also a chance for you to expand your life and take on new opportunities. Mars in Scorpio also encourages travel and overseas romantic affairs, opening your life up in exciting ways. Jupiter in Cancer, on the other hand, helps you keep one foot down on earth. Cancer represents marriage, commitment, and joy, so with Jupiter in this water sign, you can honor your needs for a healthy relationship. These transits bring about an intense and passionate love affair that is truly part of your forever love.

2. Gemini

Say what’s on your heart, Gemini. On Thursday, October 29, Mercury will shift into Sagittarius, activating the realm of your romantic relationships. Mercury represents how you think and communicate, and in Sagittarius, it affects love and relationships. During this time, you must tune into your emotions. Recognize the feelings that you have and become aware of what you need to do to follow your heart.

Be open to surprise outcomes this week, as Sagittarius often rebels against any sort of plan. If you’re single, this is amazing energy for you to start dating and call in a soul-aligned partner. If you’re already in the relationship of your dreams, this energy can benefit your communication and help smooth over any recent challenges. Love isn’t just a feeling or an action, but an energy that should be felt in all that you say.

Mercury in Sagittarius encourages romantic conversations. While you often struggle to trust yourself and your emotions, that will dissipate during this period. Mercury in Sagittarius will be part of a new beginning in your romantic life, but only if you allow yourself to say what is on your heart.

You don’t need to express yourself perfectly, but simply see it as a way of connecting further with your partner. Sagittarius represents exploration and adventure, so saying how you feel without guiding a conversation will be crucial. You will have a way with your words in the week ahead, but make sure that you are genuinely expressing how you feel, and not what you think.

3. Leo

This is your chance at love, dearest Leo. No matter how difficult a phase seems, or how never-ending the challenges appear, always remember that it won’t last forever. Eventually, you will be freed from the chaos, and everything that you’ve been through will make sense.

This has been your life for the last year, and it has included both romantic and personal challenges. The purpose was to help you grow and learn the balance between advocating for yourself and compromising with your partner. You were also encouraged to take a chance on a new beginning, especially in terms of where you live and with whom. While it’s been a challenging period, everything in your romantic life is set for a beautiful turnaround once the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius peaks on Wednesday, October 29.

A First Quarter Moon allows you to take action toward what you are trying to manifest in your life. While a New Moon sets an intention, a First Quarter Moon is when you’re finally able to take a step forward. In Aquarius, this lunation will involve your romantic life. This energy can help you improve a current romantic relationship, call in a new partner, or provide the emotional clarity you’ve been seeking. Use this time to shed anything from the past that you may still be holding onto and see this as your chance at love. You’ve been through so much, but you’re emerging on the other side, Leo. This is your chance to fall in love and never have it end.

4. Aries

Love often arrives unexpectedly, beautiful Aries. You have been in an incredible phase of love recently due to Venus moving into Libra. This transit offers a chance for you to develop a closer relationship with an existing partner, or put yourself out there for new love. Venus in Libra favors compromise, strong partnerships, and a peaceful and healthy relationship. Yet, you must find a balance between being part of a couple and maintaining your own independence.

As a fire sign and the first of the zodiac, you tend to focus on yourself and your plans with ease. However, you often struggle to retain that and still be part of a couple. By leaning into the compromise and peace-seeking qualities of Libra, you can use this time to adopt a gentler and receptive approach to love. This will bring the results that you are hoping for.

This week, the Aquarius Moon will align with Venus in Libra, bringing about an unexpected love match. There may be someone in your life who you previously considered only a friend. This person may be close to you, or the friend of another friend. While you’ve had good times with them, it hasn’t gone any deeper.

However, there is the possibility of a great love match with this person. You may have to be open to dating outside your usual type, but in doing so, you will be able to have your needs for freedom and autonomy met. Don't shut down any offers or declarations of love. Give this person and situation a chance, as it just may be what you’ve always been searching for.

5. Cancer

There is beauty in growth, sweet Cancer. On Sunday, November 2, the Moon will move into Pisces as it forms a beautiful trine to Mars in Scorpio. Pisces brings themes of new beginnings and luck, while Scorpio represents romantic commitment and marriage. With the Moon in Pisces, you are emotionally ready for a new beginning and to take a chance on the relationship you’ve always dreamt of.

Yet, it’s Mars in Scorpio that will prompt you to take action. You had to go through everything that you have to reach this place in your life. All of the heartbreak and betrayals have led you to this moment, and now your heart is finally ready to say yes to love.

The lunar transit on November 2 will allow you to take action for love. This will first begin as a feeling within yourself, whether it’s toward a new relationship or an existing partner. This emotion will help you trust your feelings and feel ready to open yourself up to newness. Yet, it’s the inspired action of Mars that will allow you to transform this feeling into romantic growth.

The walls that you previously used to protect yourself are now gone. You are vulnerable and are so in tune with your healing journey that there is no longer a chance of you going back. Everything has served a valuable purpose in your journey, and now you will finally be able to let yourself love once again. While this is dynamic energy, there is no reason to rush this process. Just trust your feelings and take a step forward toward love.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.