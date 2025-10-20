How The Incredibly Powerful New Moon On October 21 Affects Your Zodiac Sign This Week

The incredibly powerful New Moon in Libra on October 21, 2025, affects each zodiac sign this week by bringing our focus to relationship dynamics. This will be a continuation from the lessons we learned during the Saturn in Aries transit back in the summer, so think back to any relationships that may have faltered during that time or who you may have drifted from since then.

This week, we will get the opportunity for a fresh start through reconciliation. We will also learn how to strengthen the important relationships we have in the present.

The Libra Moon shows us all that while it is important to be independent, we also need others. We must appreciate the supportive and loving people in our lives, and this week's New Moon horoscope reveals how each zodiac sign can incorporate that into their life.

Aries

Aries, it's easy for you to be impulsive and disregard the emotions of others, but during this New Moon period, you may ask yourself how to improve these dynamics moving forward. Apply the lessons from Libra season since they will be essential when Saturn ingresses your sign next year.

Maturity is the theme of this transit, as well as being willing to apologize. The Sun is moving into Scorpio this week, helping you to release the past and strengthen your armor so you can move forward.

Taurus

Taurus, working well with others will be on your mind during this week’s lunation, and the New Moon will help you set a stronger foundation moving forward. This week, there will be a focus on tackling your responsibilities. Libra season is showing you the value of staying ahead and minding your energy levels.

Scorpio season, which starts on October 22, will bring breakthroughs through the connections you have with others, as those in your life can provide meaningful guidance. Of course, patience and compassion will be key since Mars can bring conflict to your relationships.

Gemini

The Moon in Libra will bring to light the most important relationships in your life, Gemini. Although this energy might highlight your romantic endeavors, this lesson will involve the overall improvement of all of your existing relationships.

This will also be a period in which your confidence levels begin to soar, since expressing yourself will be much easier. The Sun enters Scorpio this week, reminding you that in order to evolve these connections, you need to be honest with yourself.

Cancer

Connecting with your ambitions will be part of the New Moon in Libra transit, Cancer. While this will inspire changes, it is also preparing you for next year’s Saturn in Aries transit.

Libra season may have brought changes at home, either decorating new rooms or upgrading sections. It may also have transformed your career, showing you the elements needed to succeed. Now, during this Scorpio season, you are applying the lessons to continue expanding and acquiring knowledge.

Leo

The beautiful and radiant New Moon in Libra will make you the most popular person in town, Leo. Over the next six months, the collaborations you make will be a lot more fulfilling for you, especially in your professional life. Instead of being the leader, you are learning how to listen to others and be part of a team.

Scorpio season will impact Fixed signs, enabling you to level up while also instilling patience and diligence.

Virgo

Virgo, the New Moon in Libra allows you to feel more prepared and focused as you continue to water the seeds you planted earlier this year. Your confidence will start to rebuild over the next six months.

Expect meaningful change during this Scorpio season, especially relating to your career or academics. Thanks to the presence of both Mars and Mercury in Scorpio, you will have a plethora of brilliant ideas in the works. Take care of them and be patient with what you produce at this time.

Libra

Love is the key during the New Moon in your sign, Libra. This lunar transit is opening your heart and making you more vulnerable in the best of ways.

While you must protect your boundaries, you will be more willing to give others a chance this week. Scorpio season also begins this week, showing you how to strengthen the relationship you have with yourself.

Scorpio

Scorpio, things begin to feel a lot clearer with the New Moon in Libra setting the groundwork for what will happen during this Scorpio season. On October 22, the Sun enters your sign, awakening new ideas and passions. You will feel prepared to embark on a new journey that helps you connect with yourself.

This is a period of self-discovery and empowerment. With Mars and Mercury already in your sign, prepare to meet new people, work towards your goals, and make your dreams a reality.

Sagittarius

The Moon in Libra will feel like a double-edged sword, Sagittarius. Libra season has allowed you to see the friends who are no longer aligned with you. This lunation, on the other hand, will allow you to meet new people over the next six months.

The transit will also bring to light your career goals, touching upon the messages from the eclipse in Virgo. Continue to heal and rebuild your meaningful connections, but be prepared to release the ones that were fractured by the eclipse.

Capricorn

It has been quite an intense year with the potent Cardinal energy aspecting your sign, Capricorn. The New Moon in Libra will feel like a fresh start. During this lunation, you are reflecting, learning from your mistakes, and making the changes needed in the next six months before Saturn returns to Aries.

Take pride in all you have accomplished this year, since Jupiter is still opposing your sign and giving you support.

Aquarius

The New Moon in Libra this week will show you just how brilliant you are, Aquarius. This is a period for trusting yourself and your ideas. If you’re an artist, prepare to expand on a first draft, as the energy will show you the missing details.

Learning new things will be thrilling during this period, and you may feel inspired to enter or re-enter the academic world. Or, you could dive into a new book series at home. The Sun enters Scorpio this week, initiating a period in which you will show others what a wonderful leader you are.

Pisces

Believe it or not, this New Moon will help you to find your power, Pisces, as it allows you to connect with the past. You are building a solid foundation over the next six months, and with Saturn in your sign, giving you discipline and helping you stay on track, you will emerge victorious. Still, you must remain practical during this period.

Scorpio season also begins this week, bringing new ideas that will make your blueprint flourish. You will be surprised by how much you learn over the next several weeks.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.