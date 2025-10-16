3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success From October 20 - 26, 2025

From October 20 to 26, 2025, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success. The week ahead invites you to embrace a financial new beginning. This isn’t something that will simply happen on its own, though. You must recognize the power that you possess in choosing to try something new.

Be open to exploring new and diverse ways to grow your finances in the days ahead. Keep your day job, but also explore multiple sources of income. Start a side business, begin offering your own services, or invest in a new start-up. Broaden your financial revenue by thinking outside the box and letting your money work better for you.

The energy this week is encouraging, and it invites you to take action and recognize that you have a choice when it comes to your financial life.

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Believe you will be successful, and you will, dear Virgo. The New Moon in Libra will rise on Tuesday, October 21, inviting you to engage in a new beginning with your finances. This energy is magnified as Venus, the planet of wealth, is also in Libra, providing a lucky boost to whatever you begin around this time. While the last few years have involved some losses, it’s important to gather your confidence and do whatever is necessary to create a new beginning for yourself.

The Libra New Moon also invites you to change the way you think about money. This week, you are encouraged to think about how collaboration or shared investments can help double your return. Partnership is key, but it’s up to you how that will look. Try to overcome any financial stress or feelings of lack that you’ve had over the last few years, and instead be willing to believe in yourself. This is the new financial beginning you’ve been hoping for, Virgo.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Explore all of your options, dear Libra. Scorpio Season begins this week on Wednesday, October 22, followed by the Moon's conjunction with Mercury in Scorpio on Thursday, October 23. Scorpio energy governs your wealth, but it also signifies that you must be open to change. Explore all avenues of creating wealth in the days ahead and work to better understand your relationship with money. Invest in something that fuels your soul and be financially abundant at the same time.

With the Sun, Mercury, and Moon all moving into Scorpio, you must remain open to new offers. While the Sun represents you taking action, Mercury will bring in offers and opportunities. The Moon, on the other hand, will help you remember what you deserve. Scorpio also has a magical way of revealing the truth, so be open to new insights and epiphanies at this time. You will finally learn how to be financially independent in the days ahead.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Let your money work for you, Aquarius. Since 2011, when Neptune first entered Pisces, you’ve been on a rollercoaster journey in your financial life. Neptune teaches lessons involving the importance of money and how it truly is an energetic currency. While you’ve had to explore your own beliefs involving wealth, you are also preparing to wrap up this cycle, which means the rewards are just around the corner.

Retrograde Neptune will reenter Pisces on Tuesday, October 22, bringing wealth and financial abundance. This is the last time Neptune will be in Pisces during this lifetime, making this a truly remarkable event. Neptune will station direct in Pisces on December 10, before permanently shifting into Aries on January 26, 2026. From now until January, you are entering a time of financial rewards and abundance. All of your work will finally pay off, and all you have to do is remember that you deserve to live a life of wealth and abundance.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.