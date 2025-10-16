Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of October 20 - 26, 2025

During the week of October 20 to 26, 2025, luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs. The week ahead brings opportunities for you to receive what you’ve been working towards.

It can be difficult to commit to a path or purpose, yet await confirmation for your choices. Confirmation often comes in the form of greater wealth, opportunities, or the ability to actually change your life in the ways you desire. Yet, none of this is instant. Instead, there is a process of patience, as you must keep going before you receive any confirmation. This is the only way to truly develop trust within yourself and the universe. By believing you are on track for your destiny, you will eventually receive the confirmation you’ve been seeking.

Advertisement

While you may have become impatient or doubtful of your choices, this week's lucky energy helps you discover that you are on the right path. Knowing this makes all the difference, as you will receive new offers to your inbox, a deposit into your bank account, and finally feel like all the pieces are falling together. You have spent years working for this, so don’t be surprised if it feels like you’ve suddenly made it overnight!

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Surrender to the divine plan for your life, Aquarius. The universe is truly conspiring in your favor this week as the Libra New Moon rises on Tuesday, October 21, alongside Venus, the planet of abundance.

Deep within your soul, you have a vision for your life. This isn’t the list of responsibilities that you try to maintain or even a practical life plan. Yet, you must start seeing this vision as your roadmap for the future. It doesn’t matter if you aren’t sure how it could become real, or if you have a voice in your head reminding you about stability and what everyone else is doing. The vision you have is uniquely yours, and it’s time that you start listening. This week, you will finally have an opportunity to make it a reality.

Libra energy represents new beginnings and the intuitive vision that you have for your life. You are finally moving into a period of bringing your dreams to fruition. Be sure that you are not ignoring your intuition or the vision that arises when you think about the future. You may need to blaze your own path in life, rather than following the crowd, and that is right up your alley, Aquarius. Be open to offers, opportunities, and blessings in the days ahead, as this is the start of you living the life you are meant to.

Advertisement

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Unleash your feral self into the world, dear Pisces. You are known for being soft, romantic, and dreamy, but within your soul beats the heart of a warrior. Your depths may scare many, but this is what gives you that ethereal look. You’re able to see past the veil that many cannot. This part of yourself is your treasure, and not your burden to bear.

Don't try to mask yourself or your gifts as Scorpio Season begins on October 23. Scorpio energy is as wild as it is dark. It rules the subconscious and throws off any mask that you may have felt obliged to wear. This energy will help you turn all you’ve been through into your greatest comeback.

Advertisement

Scorpio Season is for you to unleash your full self into the world. For you to receive the abundance and opportunities you are seeking, you must decide to stop fitting into boxes and instead embrace your truest self. Be yourself, honor your desires, and take chances that you’ve previously talked yourself out of. This energy will bring upgrades to your career and finances, and have you living a life that resonates with your soul.

You are so much more than what you reveal to others, so embrace that and take a walk on the wild side during this Scorpio Season.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are here in this moment for a reason, Cancer. Life has turned out nothing like you originally planned. Rather than seeing that as your downfall, though, try to see it as the universe arranging everything in your favor.

While you’ve been through a great deal of challenges over the last few years, you are now emerging on the other side of this profound era. You understand that dreams don’t just happen, and you now know that you can’t sacrifice yourself for anyone else, even if you love them. You understand your power and know that your sensitivity is your superpower. It’s time to embrace those deep truths and start showing the world who you really are.

Since 2011, Neptune has been steadily moving through Pisces. This transit is like a dream; however, you’ve also had to get serious about what it means to transform a dream into reality. Neptune in Pisces has taught you the importance of truth, boundaries, and remaining committed to yourself. While Neptune took a brief jaunt through Aries at the start of this year, it will reenter Pisces as part of its retrograde on Wednesday, October 22.

Advertisement

During this return to Pisces, Neptune will station direct on December 10, before shifting into Aries on January 26, 2026. These last few months are the final time that you will be working with this energy, and for you, Cancer, it brings dream fulfillment. You can create whatever you dream of, but you can’t just wish on falling stars. You must put in the work, lay the foundation for success, and be willing to take a risk or two. The universe has always supported your path, and that is about to become clear.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.