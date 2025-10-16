5 Zodiac Signs Get Back To A Good Place In Their Relationships This Week From October 20 - 26, 2025

During the week of October 20 to 26, 2025, five zodiac signs get back to a good place in their relationship. The week begins with the Libra New Moon rising in the early hours of Tuesday, October 21. Libra is a loving sign and will help you attain harmony in your relationships.

Although it’s the only aspect in the days ahead that doesn’t involve a water sign, it still concerns surrendering to the process. Libra teaches you not to fight to be loved or heard, and helps you recognize that peace is only possible when met halfway. The Libra New Moon prepares you for the emotions and desires that will get stirred up in the following days, helping you see that it’s always better to go with the flow than waste time and energy fighting against it.

Neptune traverses the mystical waters of Pisces on Wednesday, October 22, just as the Sun slips into Scorpio, beginning a new zodiac season. With Neptune ruling matters like soul contracts and unconditional love, this is a time to draw on all you’ve learned, knowing that the path to what you desire may be different than what you previously expected. Scorpio Season is always a time of intensity that makes relationships feel prolific. You will be called to focus on your emotional, mental, spiritual, and physical intimacy.

In the days ahead, honor your desires and let yourself be pulled by the tides of your heart to get back to a good place in your relationship. And remember, you will never have to fight for what is meant for you.

1. Aries

This is your new beginning, sweet Aries. It’s been a challenging year to say the least. You've gone through an immense personal transformation, and certain people and situations have left your life for the greater good.

While you’ve become accustomed to letting go, you also need to make sure you’re not being too cavalier about love. You must find a balance between advocating for your needs and steamrolling your partner. As part of this process, you also need to recognize your own growth so you can start trusting yourself once again.

The Libra New Moon will rise on Tuesday, October 21, bringing you a romantic new beginning. This is a chance for you to trust in yourself and your own growth, so that you can seize the opportunities the universe is bringing. Libra rules all matters related to love, so no matter the state of your romantic life, this energy will be beneficial.

Be sure that you’re trusting your instincts and being proactive about addressing any lingering issues that arise. Also, remember, you don’t have to prove yourself to be loved. This energy is all about surrendering, not just to love, but to your own growth so that you can finally enter a state of ease.

2. Virgo

Let yourself be swept away by love, Virgo. You may be skeptical and still trying to cling to what makes you feel safe. That's entirely understandable; however, you also need to understand that what is taking place now is nothing like before.

Since 2011, Neptune has been moving through Pisces, the ruler of your relationships. While you had a short reprieve as Neptune moved into Aries earlier this year, it will return to Pisces on Wednesday, October 22, as part of its retrograde. Neptune has brought about great lessons for you when it comes to love, especially that not everyone or everything is as it first seems. This period has been about removing the illusions you’ve carried in romantic matters so that, as Neptune makes its final sweep through Pisces, you can finally experience the kind of love you’ve always longed for.

Neptune’s return to Pisces will begin on Wednesday, October 22, and last through January 26, 2026. This period is about finding or continuing a love that feels better than any dream that you’ve had. Neptune in Pisces is all about unconditional love and surrendering to the process. While it may feel scary to give up control and go with the flow, that is precisely what you are guided to do.

Everything that you’ve been going through since 2011 has led to this moment, so you must recognize that the love you dream of can’t exist within your comfort zone. Stretch yourself to new limits and let love and the person you’re with surprise you.

3. Taurus

Live out your desires, Taurus. Scorpio Season begins on Wednesday, October 22, bringing a new level of transformation and intimacy to your romantic life.

Scorpio is your opposing sign, so you must take notes. While you tend to focus on the comfort factor of a relationship, even if it’s unfulfilling, Scorpio revels in the uncomfortable. While you usually stick to what works, Scorpio entices you to try something new. What you may repress, Scorpio seeks to reveal. This is a season of honoring your deepest and darkest desires and allowing yourself to live them out. Take your relationship to new depths by unleashing your wild side.

Scorpio Season is always a time for transformation. Instead of feeling like you need to hide who you are, you must understand that it is what makes you so worthy of love. During this season, entertain your desires, honor your feelings, and challenge yourself to step out of your comfort zone. It’s OK if you’re scared to do so, but don’t let fear prevent you from the opportunity to experience romantic bliss.

4. Cancer

Be honest about the kind of love you genuinely want, Cancer. Life is all about balance, but you must make sure that you’re honoring your needs when it comes to love. You are the zodiac sign of Cancer, which rules matters of home, family, and security. While this is a core part of who you are, it doesn’t necessarily mean you can stick to a formula for love.

On Thursday, October 23, the Moon will unite with Mercury in Scorpio, helping to reveal your inner desires when it comes to love. Scorpio rules over themes of marriage and long-term relationships. While you may embody both water signs, there is a stark difference between the two. While you are often seen as the crab, darting into its shell at the first sign of danger, Scorpio is the creature that lives in the darkness of the deep sea. Scorpio brings an intensity to your romantic life, revealing that while you crave security, you also desire a love that brings lightning strikes of chemistry and meaning.

Rather than resist or fight against the current, be open to receiving this awareness. You don’t keep attracting the same partners because of a karmic bond, but because you crave a partner who is in touch with their shadow side. You want safety, but you also want fireworks. Be honest about this with yourself and any potential or current love interests. There is no reason to continue feigning your interest in vanilla when what you crave is all the flavors of love.

5. Pisces

Open up your heart to love, sweet Pisces. You’ve gotten yourself stuck in a bit of a rut. Although it feels good to reach this place in your life, you must make sure that you’re not closed off to receiving love.

Relationships haven’t been at the forefront of your mind recently. Though you want that magical partner in your life, there have been other matters to attend to. You were meant to build a life for yourself first, embrace opportunities for growth, and figure out what you genuinely want. However, now that you’ve accomplished all that, you are in the perfect place to attract a true soul-aligned partner, so make sure you’re open to it.

On Friday, October 24, Mercury in Scorpio will trine Jupiter in Cancer, bringing about a sudden offer or opportunity for romance and love. Mercury in Scorpio speaks to broadening your horizon through travel, spirituality, and the arrival of new opportunities. Yet, Jupiter in Cancer represents your long-term relationship desires and what brings the greatest amount of happiness. As these two celestial bodies meet, you will receive an offer or opportunity that will lead to the love you’ve always dreamed of. Make sure you say yes. At this moment, you’re not just saying yes to love, but to the universe, so that you can continue to create the life you’ve dreamed of.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.