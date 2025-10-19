Love Horoscopes Are Here For Monday, October 20 — A New Era Of Romance Begins

The Moon is in Libra on October 20, 2025, preparing each zodiac sign to start a new beginning in their love horoscope. In Libra, the Moon's focus is on your romantic relationships and learning how to find the balance that your forever love requires. This lunar cycle won’t reach fruition until April 1, 2026, so you mustn’t rush or force anything. While you must practice patience for the process, that doesn’t mean inaction, especially as this lunation will involve a unique astrological alignment called the Finger of Fate.

This aspect involves Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus, three planets that are all transitioning into new zodiac signs and eras in the coming year. The Finger of Fate represents a heightened time for soul contracts, as well as manifesting what you’ve been investing in your romantic life, especially with all three planets retrograde and preparing to shift into new chapters in 2026. Because of this energy, you’re not just guided to set new intentions but hold space for the universe to reveal your fate. This is a divine time of unexpected miracles and sudden turnarounds, and in Libra, you have to trust that everything that is happening truly is for your highest good.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, October 20, 2025:

Aries

You are on the verge of a breakthrough, Aries. This past year may not have been easy, but it is all part of the refining process that the universe is having you go through.

To grow, you must release certain people and situations; however, what follows is better than anything you have to let go of.

The Libra Moon offers you an incredible chance for a new beginning in your romantic life.

Whether it’s finding that perfect person or genuinely enjoying single life, this energy helps you understand why everything you’ve gone through is actually worth it.

Taurus

You must choose to turn the page, dear Taurus. Getting over a challenging phase in your relationship or forgiving a betrayal doesn’t just happen on its own. Instead, you must make the conscious decision to turn the page or draw that proverbial line in the sand.

A new beginning is always being offered to you, but you have to choose to take it. Whether you’re trying to make a relationship work, or deciding when to break up, you will have to be the one to make the decision.

Regardless of what the past has brought, it is time to let it go and allow yourself to turn the page into a new beginning.

Gemini

There is no going back, sweet Gemini. You often are worried about slipping back into old patterns and having the past repeat itself. However, on your current path, that is no longer possible.

Who you’ve become through recent situations has forever changed you and your relationship.

You’re not the person that you once were, and so worrying about a romantic pattern repeating itself is only serving to take away your happiness. Let yourself release the fear so that you can fully receive the love of that special person in your life.

Cancer

This is the start of something beautiful, Cancer. You have made it through some pretty dark times recently. Although there have been glimmers of hope, you still have been carrying the burden of the past around with you.

All of that changes with the Libra Moon, as it brings about a beautiful new beginning in your personal life.

Whether this is a new relationship, moving in together, or relocating somewhere that makes your heart sing, you are now free to exhale. Embrace this new beginning and trust that the tough times are finally over.

Leo

Establish a new normal, dear Leo. Just because you are known as the boldest or most outrageous zodiac sign doesn’t mean that you’re not capable of change.

Since last fall, you’ve undergone a tremendous phase of growth, helping you understand what it means to become better, not for a partner specifically, but for yourself. Throughout this period, you’ve begun listening more and talking less.

You are aware of the opportunity that compromise provides and have started to understand the art of communicating with love in your relationship.

This is what you are meant to build upon with the Libra Moon, as it truly is a time to establish a new way of approaching love.

Virgo

Everything is finally looking up, sweet Virgo. The Libra Moon promises to help turn your life around for the better. This energy will serve to create a new beginning of worthiness in your relationship as well as benefit you financially.

Throughout this period, it’s essential not to question when opportunities arise or the moments you feel genuinely loved.

Don’t become so accustomed to life not going your way that you don’t let yourself enjoy yourself when it finally shifts. This is your new start, and it’s everything you’ve ever deserved.

Libra

Make a promise to yourself, Libra. Make a promise that you’ll never again sacrifice your truth for the comfort of someone else. Promise that you won’t ever mistake toxicity for true love, or think that if only you did more, a relationship would have lasted.

The Libra Moon is your opportunity to set the tone for the year ahead for yourself. While this can help you attract an authentic soul-aligned partner, it is also a deeply personal time for yourself.

Set an intention for what you hope to accomplish during this new solar return, and let this promise be the beginning of never accepting less ever again.

Scorpio

Spend some time loving yourself, sweet Scorpio. Libra energy often calls you to seek solitude or quiet moments for introspection.

With the Moon present here today, this is a time for you to spend some time loving yourself. During this period, fears or reflections about your recent choices may arise, but try to continue loving yourself through this phase.

You need to be sure that you are at peace with the decisions that you’ve made, so you’re not projecting your regrets onto your partner or others in your life.

Focus on yourself right now, so that you can continue to heal into the person who will be able to recognize your fate once it arrives.

Sagittarius

Invest in the relationship that helps you become your best self, Sagittarius. You don’t always need to know where a relationship is going to invest in it; you can invest in it truly. When you are in tune with your inner self, you already know if a relationship is helping you become a better person.

Sometimes connections only enter your life to help you grow or elevate to a new set of circumstances, but that doesn’t mean they are any less valuable.

Try to surrender to the process, and instead of worrying about where it’s headed, embrace the purpose it has today.

Capricorn

It’s safe to let the worry go, Capricorn. Although you have been excelling in all areas of your life, you haven’t truly felt like you’ve accomplished what you set out to.

This has made you start leaning into the energy of lack and feeling like nothing you do is ever good enough.

However, the Libra Moon will help to change all of that as it will bring about confirmation in your romantic and professional life for all of your hard work. While this is all good news, you must make a conscious decision to release the worry so you can fully enjoy it.

Aquarius

Explore the meaning of love, dear Aquarius. The Moon in Libra will rise in your house of luck, abundance, new beginnings, and travel.

Whether you’re single or already in the relationship you’ve always dreamed of, this is a potent time for tapping into the energy of the universe.

You are meant to explore, not just the meaning of love, but life and the world in general. Free yourself from what has been holding you back and let yourself fall in love with the experience of living.

This energy seeks to inspire you to book that trip, say yes to a date, and view every experience as worthwhile.

Pisces

A relationship should help you grow, Pisces. No matter how far you are on your journey of growth and evolution, there is always more to learn.

Be sure that you are open to new experiences, and in reflecting on themes of reciprocity in your relationship with the Libra Moon.

This energy is designed to help you achieve a better sense of balance in your life, while also supporting your continued growth.

A key theme right now may be allowing yourself to be loved, rather than shutting yourself away from potential romantic interests. There is always more to learn through the act of love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.