5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Month In October 2025

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes of them all in October 2025, a month that begins on a strong note as Mercury enters Scorpio on the 6th, transforming our communication. Things will feel a lot different than what we experienced during Mercury in Libra’s playful energy as the conversations get more serious. The Full Moon in Aries on the 6th will allow us to embark on a new journey to self-discovery. We pick up the pieces after the impact of the Saturn in Aries transit and get back to finding radical love within.

On the 13th, Venus enters Libra, strengthening our connections and partnerships. This is a period for socializing and falling in love, especially with Pluto in Aquarius stationing direct on the same day. The New Moon in Libra on the 21st prepares us to do the work, as the Cardinal energy teaches us how to be more responsible. Scorpio season begins on the 22nd, and Mercury enters Sagittarius on the 29th, teaching us yet again that we need to value our friendships a lot more. The following signs will experience a beautiful October, as it helps them heal relationships, build trust, and reclaim their power.

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, October starts with the Sun in your sign, making this an exciting new adventure for you. Libra season can feel enchanting, especially after the eclipse season we just endured. Mercury enters Scorpio on the 6th, facilitating communication with partners in love and business. If you have shared resources, this could be a topic of discussion for the next several weeks.

On the same day, the Full Moon enters Aries, showing you the elements you need to bring to strengthen all of your relationships, especially after the Saturn in Aries transit. Be more attentive and compassionate with those around you. Venus will find joy in your sign beginning on the 13th, where the aspect to Pluto can bring you new perspectives when it comes to your relationships and how you view yourself.

Venus helps build your self-esteem and allows you to understand that a relationship does not define who you are, and the New Moon in your sign on the 21st enables you to continue planning your journey towards excellence. Put in the work, be mindful of your energy and ask for help if you need it.

When the Sun enters Scorpio on the 22nd, reflect on your transformation over the last two months. October is showing you how to thrive after facing a storm. Apply the tools you’ve learned, and you will see how you surprise yourself.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, Mercury enters Scorpio on the 6th, which is the start of a fantastic month for you since it can help you to be more patient with your words instead of being too bold around others. The Full Moon in Aries on the 6th illuminates your relationship sector, showing you to let go of the past and focus on the present. Love can hurt, but this doesn’t mean you need to close your heart to others.

Saturn in Aries will continue to teach you why it's important to protect boundaries, and this can also be the lesson of the Full Moon. Venus enters Libra on the 13th, which could allow you to embark on a new search for friends over the next several weeks.

The New Moon in Libra on the 21st will echo the messages of friendships from both the past and present. It can be an emotional transition, allowing you to see how your connections have shaped you, but you are also discovering the types of people you want in your life.

The Sun enters Scorpio on the 22nd, connecting you with topics earlier in the month tied to rest and recharging. Make time and be present with yourself during this period. Mercury enters your astrological sign on the 29th, which may prompt you to develop your skills by focusing on a specific project.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you're one of the zodiac signs with the best horoscopes all month. Mercury in Scorpio starts things off on the 6th, followed by the Full Moon in Aries on the same day. Both of these astrological transits highlight the effort you’ve put into establishing your place in the Sun, and it may be a period when your mentors or teachers appreciate your hard work.

Libra energy will be thrilling, as it brings opportunities for socializing. Consider joining a team, club, or taking a free class to meet new people. Single people may view this as a pleasant opportunity to meet potential partners who share their goals and values.

Pluto is stationing direct on the 13th, bringing you a recap of what you need to adjust or what habits you need to break free from moving forward. On the 21st, the New Moon in Libra can be a period where you could prioritize your academic goals. If you’ve desired to return to school or start a new chapter in your education, the transit can help you prepare for it. You could feel encouraged to research or work on something ahead of time. Don’t procrastinate.

The Sun enters Scorpio on the 22nd, helping you show others that you can be an excellent leader. Mercury enters Sagittarius on the 29th, fueling your goals and dreams. With Pluto direct, you might feel empowered to kickstart new plans or refine your existing ones.

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, with Mercury entering your sign on the same day as the Full Moon in Aries, the Martian energy will supercharge you, reminding you of the armor you wear. Both of these could be emotional transits in your horoscope, so feel free to channel your energy into tasks that bring joy. When Venus enters Libra on the 13th, productivity levels could skyrocket, as this planetary transit improves your research skills.

Libra season shows you how to multitask and prioritize the essentials. If you’ve been scattered, you can achieve a lot of discipline through this period. On the 13th, Pluto also stations direct, impacting your zodiac sign. The Pluto energy may have felt daunting the first month of this transit, but now you’ve become accustomed to the transformations that await. Pluto and Venus will also bring to light your achievements and accomplishments over the last six months. Praise yourself and don’t obsess over what you have yet to accomplish.

The Sun enters your astrological sign on the 22nd, bringing a beautiful energy that continues to highlight your gifts and talents. A wave of peace and calm may be part of the energy in your relationship sector. Closing the month is Mercury entering Sagittarius, which could be a time of personal growth and learning. Mercury also reveals what you need to do to be more present and confident with your finances.

5. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, on the 6th, Mercury enters Scorpio and the Full Moon enters Aries. With these transits, you will explore your existing friendships on a deeper level. This planetary energy could also make you more cognizant of the changes you need to make moving forward, as the Full Moon in Aries will echo the lessons from the Saturn in Aries transit back in the Summer. Pluto will station direct on the 13th, the same day Venus enters Libra. There is a lot of magic associated with Pluto and Venus aspecting one another because it can improve your communication with others over the next several weeks.

The New Moon in Libra on the 21st, reflecting your independence, power and leadership skills. While this energy may evoke many romantic stories from the past, it is also a time when you can explore your creative endeavors. Libra season equips you with fantastic ideas and big dreams, so move forward and do not let your inner critics stop you.

The Sun enters Scorpio on the 21st, which could also add more triumphant energy; take the lead and don’t dim your light. Scorpio energy makes you diligent, patient and unstoppable. But while you are working through this dynamic period, you will receive support on the 29th as Mercury enters Sagittarius, adding a lot of insight and understanding to how you network. Accept help from others; see how much further you go as you continue to overcome challenges and take control of your story.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.