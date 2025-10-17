Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For October 20 - 26, 2025 — A Liberating New Era Begins

Weekly horoscopes are here for October 20 - 26, 2025, a week that marks the start of a liberating new era for each zodiac sign. The October 21 New Moon in Libra starts the week, followed by the Moon entering Scorpio later the same day. During this lunation, we are prioritizing all relationships, including friendships, business partnerships, and romantic relationships. On the 22nd, the Sun enters Scorpio, a transit that will contribute to our ongoing transformation.

Mars and Mercury will join the Sun, making our communication more intense and our actions more calculated. During the weekend, the Moon enters Sagittarius on the 24th, elevating our confidence and ideas. Expect to have engaging conversations with others, as the energy could inspire us to be surrounded by friends and family.

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from October 20 - 26, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, once more, your knowledge and understanding will be put to the test this week. The New Moon in Libra puts an emphasis on how you’ve built your relationships with others, and how well you’ve preserved them will be on your mind during this week.

Opportunities for reconciliations may arise if you choose to do so. Libra season has allowed you to ruminate over past friendships, and now could be the time for you to reach out or let others back in.

The Moon enters Scorpio on the 21st and the Sun enters this sign on the 22nd. For the next several weeks, you will see how you shift your mindset onto personal healing and growth.

Closing the week is the Sagittarius Moon beginning on the 24th, a period when intellectual pursuits might seem more alluring. Make sure to manage your time before leaping into new projects.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, because this week's New Moon is ruled by Venus, it will be a meaningful transit for you. The emphasis will be on hard work while learning how to be patient and focused with your process.

When the Moon enters the sign of Scorpio, utilize what you learned during the New Moon to bring a lot of growth and positive connections to your relationships.

As the Sun joins Mars and Mercury on Wednesday, look within and see what qualities you desire in a romantic partner moving forward. If you’re in an existing relationship, you could bond on a deeper level with your partner.

Scorpio season brings secrets to light, and this energy can inspire you to have deep discussions and work through any problems. During the Sagittarius Moon over the weekend, meditation will help you face those intense emotions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, this is an exciting, revitalizing, and motivating week when you start seeing things in a more positive light.

When the Moon enters the sign of Scorpio on Tuesday, it serves as a wake-up call that shows you effort is essential to produce excellent work. If you’ve been slacking off, prepare to make the changes that allow you to continue achieving success now that Saturn is back in Pisces.

Doing the internal work will be part of the Scorpio season beginning on the 22nd. Processing the tests and experiences from the past may be magnified by the Moon in Scorpio.

When the Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius Moon enters towards the end of the week, spend time with loved ones or friends. Prepare for new adventures and opportunities during this period.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Cardinal energy this week is going to be intense. But it’s also helping you close a cycle that began when Saturn was in Aries, which encouraged you to explore what skillset you need in order to excel in your career. This is a balancing act with the New Moon in the part of your chart that shows you the strength of your foundation.

Making better connections with friends and being more cognizant of how others view you will be part of the Scorpio Moon transit early in the week. The Sun will join the Moon on the 22nd, making it a fantastic time to explore your artistry in the next several weeks.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Sagittarius will feel comforting. Take time for yourself, protect your boundaries, and give yourself the healing that you desire.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, this week's New Moon in Libra is a powerful energy at the start of the week. You may feel compelled to reconnect with the project that you abandoned because you might feel a stronger connection with your muses.

The Sun and Moon enter Scorpio during the middle of the week, and this will be an awakening for you. Prepare to feel supercharged with the Sun making a conflicting square to your sign, but at the same time, teaching you how to upgrade your tasks and routines. This can be synonymous with a new chapter, and the New Moon energy this week will show you how to trust your process.

The fiery Sagittarius Moon will shift your perspective over the weekend, showing you that love is also important as you navigate these changes. The dynamic lunar energy in this sign can help you feel more comfortable incorporating elements of self-care and love in your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the last few days of Libra season will continue to bring to your attention what was learned during your eclipse season. Now that the New Moon is in a Venus-ruled sign, you are learning more about your self-worth and what you bring to the table.

Scorpio season begins on the 22nd, and the Moon will already be in the same sign. It will be a manageable and comfortable energy since you'll feel in your element, especially with Mars in your sign helping you to process things more quickly and handle draining tasks with more clarity.

But with Mars already in this position, you need to be mindful of what you say and do at this time. Diplomacy is key if you want to preserve harmony around you, since your words might be harsher at this time.

The Moon enters Sagittarius on Friday, closing the week. It’s time for you to rest and recharge, especially if you’ve been overworked. Take time for yourself. Watch a movie or catch up on a good book.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you’re the star of the show this week with the New Moon in your sign, closing the story that began with Saturn in Aries. Over the next six months, you might shift your perspective to focus more on yourself and developing your inner power.

The Moon will be in Scorpio on the 21st, and Scorpio season begins the next day. This is a fantastic energy that might make you more concerned with building your financial sector. Mars is also in this part of your chart, allowing you to build, learn, and expand as long as you’re willing to put in the work.

The Moon enters Sagittarius at the end of the week, a wonderful time for you to be more present with your friendship circle. Be compassionate and listen to others and their stories. You may also be the beacon of light for others, since you'll radiate wisdom and understanding.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, happy solar return! This is a transformative season from the start as the Sun and Pluto begin to square off. However, the New Moon in Libra brings relaxation, calm, and moments of reflection. Use this energy to channel your inner tactician, since Mars is on your ascendant, making you more impulsive. Luckily, the Libra energy is here to show you how to channel your emotions in a productive way.

The Sun and Moon in your sign midweek will help you set new intentions. You can feel a lot more positive about what your birthday season will bring now that Jupiter and Saturn will add additional support. This is going to be a time for you to rebuild, grow, and trust in your process, even with Pluto bringing some challenges. Scorpios are warriors, and you’re here to be victorious.

The Moon in the sign of Sagittarius at the end of the week is going to feel refreshing. Focus on learning how to heal your inner child and make time for yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, because Tuesday's New Moon is tied to your professional sector, this week you may be more willing to put in a lot of work to grow your skills. Embark on a new learning journey or sign up for a free course. You're showing your mentors, teachers, or bosses that you are worthy of praise or a promotion during this New Moon.

Libra season has been all about you elevating, and now that the Sun is entering Scorpio this week, this is a time for you to do the work. This may require some heavy lifting on your own, but you’re prepared to handle all of this because Jupiter in Cancer has you rekindling your love for learning. While it can be challenging, you know that you can handle it.

Once the Moon is in your sign on Friday, the very optimistic energy shows you that you’re on the right path.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, this Libra season has been your awakening. As you embrace the spotlight, you are also understanding how to work better with others.

The New Moon this week will be a time to focus on what you want to do over the next six months. More responsibilities will be given to you, as the New Moon tests whether you are capable of leading.

When the Moon is in Scorpio starting on Tuesday, alliances and friendships will be prominent themes, allowing you to understand people on a deeper, emotional level. Your heart may be more forgiving as you let things remain in the past and allow yourself a new opportunity with an old friend or romantic partner.

Starting on October 22, Scorpio season shows you how to get back on track and do the inner work. When the Moon is in Sagittarius over the weekend, it could be an excellent period for planning your next vacation, journaling your thoughts, or working on a draft for your next project.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the New Moon in Libra on Tuesday connects you with your ideologies and philosophies. Share these ideas — your social circle could inspire you to be more talkative.

The Moon will enter Scorpio later on the 21st, and the Sun enters this sign on the 22nd. All eyes may be on you, which can bring some movement to the professional or academic sector since many will want to collaborate with you. People will see your professionalism and work ethic over the course of the month. This could be a fruitful period to get reacquainted with your planner or revise your schedule because you may be invited to different events.

The Sagittarius energy towards the end of the week allows you to be more appreciative of your support system, as your loved ones help you embrace your position in the spotlight.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, during this week, you could be enamored with the idea of winning and expansion. Libra season has encouraged you to love unconditionally and see how love can be a healing source for you.

Your evolution will be noticeable during this week's New Moon, since others will see a softer side of you (and one that is also learning how to be more fearless). When the Moon and the Sun enter Scorpio midweek, the relaxing energy makes this a perfect time to fall in love, socialize, and explore your ideas.

Once the Moon is in Sagittarius on Friday, its energy will be at the highest point in your chart, making this a period filled with hard work and developing more patience. While you navigate new challenges and objectives, Saturn is instilling discipline and care.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.