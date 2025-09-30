3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Financial Success In October 2025

Three zodiac signs are attracting financial success in October 2025. To attract and achieve financial success, you must be open to understanding how you can improve. Not only does this come down to budgeting or advocating for your worth, but you also must move through healing any wounds of lack. The weeks ahead will bring positive financial growth for three lucky zodiac signs, but you must be willing to reflect on the lessons of your past to see the success that you desire.

Be willing to take chances on new jobs and investments, but also reflect on your own past patterns. Reflect on the plans you are making, as well as your ability to collaborate with others in a positive manner. While you may be solely focused on your personal financial success, you will be guided to enlist the help or investments of others to make it happen. Recognize what you deserve and choose to never accept less.

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Trust in your instincts, Capricorn. On Thursday, October 2, asteroid Pallas will station direct in Aquarius, bringing financial benefits to your life. Pallas governs themes related to wisdom and justice in finances. When this asteroid is retrograde, you are being urged to reflect strongly on your financial choices and may find yourself involved in legal matters. The purpose of this planetary transit is to right any wrongs and to establish a secure footing for the future.

As Pallas stations direct in Aquarius on Thursday, October 2, it will bring the rewards for what you worked on or invested during the retrograde period. If you have any ongoing legal matters, this is great energy for things working out in your favor. For your personal finances, expect higher profits, returns on past investments, and an overall feeling like you have finally achieved the success you’ve been working towards.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Collaboration is the quickest way to financial success, Virgo. Although you live in a world that praises independence, don’t overlook the importance of working with others as Venus shifts into Libra on Monday, October 13.

Venus, the planet of financial wealth, represents a need to collaborate, and while it is in Libra, it helps you achieve the financial success you desire. In your house of wealth, this energy is magnified, representing a shift from trying to do it all on your own to learning how to work more effectively with others.

As Venus shifts into Libra on Monday, October 13, you will be focusing on themes of shared assets. This energy may involve a romantic relationship, especially with Libra being one of the ruling zodiac signs of Venus. However, if you’re currently single, you can still experience the abundance of this phase.

In the workplace, try to focus on collaborative efforts. If you’ve started your own business, consider enlisting the help of an investor to get your project off the ground. Whatever you do, remember that working together will be the key to your financial success.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

You are entering an era of financial success, dear Libra. October is shaping up to be one of the best months of the year for you, both personally and financially. While you are in the midst of your solar return, you are being presented with growth opportunities that can enable you to step into a new chapter.

This will be intensified as Mercury moves into Scorpio on Monday, October 6. Mercury brings offers and themes surrounding communication, while in Scorpio, it involves personal financial transformation. Rather than make an immediate choice, try to entertain offers that you receive, especially if you’re looking for a new job, until Wednesday, October 22, when you will be ready to take action.

While Mercury in Scorpio beginning on Monday, October 6, will bring financial offers and opportunities, you want to wait to take action or make any decision until Scorpio Season begins on Wednesday, October 22. While you will only have a week of using the energy of Mercury and the Sun in Scorpio, it will be profoundly lucky, allowing you to make the right choice, start new endeavors, and trust that the choice to make now is one that will continue to pay off in the future.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.