The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Your Zodiac Sign From October 20 - 26, 2025

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day this week, from October 20 to 26, 2025, is here, bringing luck to your life precisely where you need it the most. This week brings new beginnings and rewards for your past efforts. There is a merging of the old and new, so it’s important to hold space for what arises.

While the New Moon in Libra on October 21 offers a chance for expansive new beginnings, the rest of the week is filled with water energy. This means that your emotions, including self-love, grace, and acceptance, will all figure heavily into the opportunities available to you.

You are the one person who is always listening to yourself. Because of this, you must be mindful of how you think and talk to yourself if you are to receive the luck of the universe. If you’re putting yourself down or doubting your abilities, then when that amazing offer comes your way, you won’t believe it. Yet, if you affirm your worthiness, trust in the process, and practice grace for yourself, you will be receptive to what the universe delivers.

You must love yourself no matter where you are on your journey, knowing that your circumstances never affect your worthiness. Having to return to a theme from the past doesn’t mean that you haven’t made progress, but that you are finally in a place to have your intentions come to fruition. Use this week to reflect on your inner voice and start talking to yourself in such a way that you start truly believing you deserve all the luck in the universe, and watch the universe deliver it to you on your zodiac sign's luckiest day.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Thursday, October 23

Trust that everything is happening for your greatest good, dear Aries. The universe is and has been conspiring in your favor, even in the moments when it didn’t feel like it. You have been going through a massive wave of transformation for the last few years. Of course, aspects of your life had to be removed, but that is all part of the process.

As the Moon and Mercury unite together in Scorpio on Thursday, October 23, you will feel a flood of gratitude for your process, as well as greater ease in embracing the ongoing transformation within your life. This energy will help you be open to receiving and not fear moving ahead in your life. You’re not meant to remain where you are, so open to this process and trust that what you are going through is already showing you why it’s worth it.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Tuesday, October 21

Take some time for yourself, Taurus. The Libra New Moon will rise on Tuesday, October 21. This is a chance for you to reflect on how you’ve been caring for yourself, as well as the energy you’ve been pouring into various aspects of your life. You often overstretch yourself without actually being aware of the toll that it’s taking on you. In order for you to make your dreams a reality, you also need to invest in feeling your best.

As the Libra New Moon rises, care for yourself in the ways that you need. Take some space from draining situations or people, and rest and recharge. While you are taking a break from life, reflect on the changes that you can make as you move forward. Your life should infuse you with energy, and now is the time to be sure that it is.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Wednesday, October 22

Now is the time to make your dreams a reality, sweet Gemini. Since 2011, you’ve been focusing on advancing your career and finding your purpose in this lifetime. This was when Neptune first entered Pisces, the ruler of your professional life. While you were required to get down to business and invest energy into this area, you still haven’t accomplished what you hoped to. While there is always another dream to chase, it doesn’t mean that you can’t continue to cultivate success.

Retrograde Neptune will return to Pisces on Wednesday, October 22, igniting a time of manifestation and rewards. Neptune will station direct in Pisces on December 10, before permanently shifting into Aries on January 26, 2026. From now until January, all of your work starting from 2011 will finally start to pay off. Don't give up hope or constantly move the bar of success. Continue to devote yourself to what you know is meant for you and watch how everything aligns for continued success.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Wednesday, October 22

Explore your deepest desires, Cancer. Scorpio Season begins on Wednesday, October 22, igniting a period of exploring your desires and what brings you authentic joy. Scorpio energy rules themes of joy, creativity, family, and romance, so whether you are looking to launch your own business, find your forever love, or just enjoy your life, this is the season to make that happen.

Scorpio requires you to honor your truth, so be sure to explore what calls to you. Scorpio only brings great benefits when you acknowledge what you genuinely want from life. Spend time journaling, meditating, and reflecting on what your desires for life are. Write down ideas that come to you, or dreams that you have. Some may require a plan, which is perfect because Mercury is also in Scorpio. Remember, it’s never too late to create the life that you are meant to live.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Wednesday, October 22

Surrender to the divine plan for your life, dearest Leo. Pisces rules over your transformation, inheritance, and personal growth. Since 2011, when Neptune entered this water sign, you’ve been tasked with sorting through illusions to understand the path that you are meant to take. While Neptune asks that you embrace reality, it also brings the reminder that you don’t need to fight for what is meant for you. There is a sweet surrender in trusting the universe and in wherever it leads you.

Beginning on Wednesday, October 22, retrograde Neptune will return to Pisces, bringing you the divine trust that is necessary to surrender. Neptune will station direct in Pisces on December 10, before finally leaving this water sign on January 26, 2026. Use this time to incorporate all you’ve learned about how you approach change and let yourself trust in the process so that you can fully surrender to the divine plan for your life.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Friday, October 24

Be open to an opportunistic conversation, Virgo. On Friday, October 24, Mercury in Scorpio will align with Jupiter in Cancer, bringing about a positive and insightful conversation. This conversation may be with someone that you already know, or it could involve a new connection. While it may involve romance, the energy will be a major step in making significant changes in your life. It may involve work or financial matters, too.

Be open to engaging with others around this time, instead of sticking to any routines or previous plans. Mercury in Scorpio will reveal the truth to you, but it will also require that you be transparent with your own feelings. This isn’t the time to play it cool. Instead, seize an offer once it arrives, and recognize that the right connection can make all the difference in manifesting your dreams.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Tuesday, October 21

Let go of the past and make room for the future, beautiful Libra. The New Moon in your sign will rise on Tuesday, October 21, at the very end of your zodiac season. Your zodiac season, or solar return, represents your own personal new year and a chance for you to reinvent yourself and change your life in incredible ways.

With the New Moon occurring in your zodiac sign, you will be experiencing an emotional reset. This is your chance to let go og anything from the past and make space for all that you hope to attract. This New Moon will be especially potent for you, so consider performing a moon ritual using herbs and crystals that represent Libra. Set your intention for the year, and all that you hope to attract into your life, because the universe is listening.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Wednesday, October 22

Breathe deep and step into a place of renewal, dearest Scorpio. Your zodiac season begins as the Sun slips into your sign on Wednesday, October 22. This is a time to celebrate your birthday and set intentions for your solar return. With the Sun in your zodiac sign, you are the star of the show. This empowers you to align with your most authentic self and embrace your inner truth.

The Sun also carries a great deal of motivational energy, so taking action is favored during this period. Whatever you’ve been thinking of doing, or contemplating starting, is now going to be supported. Recognize your inner worth, allow yourself to be seen for who you truly are, and embody the energy of all that you desire. This is your season, Scorpio, and you are the star of your show, so act accordingly.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Wednesday, October 22

Not everything has been how it’s seemed, Sagittarius. This isn’t a negative, though. Instead, it will serve as a delightful surprise in the days ahead. Retrograde Neptune will shift into Pisces on Wednesday, October 22, bringing the focus to your home life and inner child healing. Neptune has been in Pisces since 2011 and has been working to help you establish the home, family, and relationship you desire through learning to heal yourself.

While Neptune made a quick trip into Aries earlier this year, it will now reenter Pisces, where it will remain until January 26, 2026. During this time, it’s important to understand that the negative self-talk you’ve engaged with isn’t always accurate. You are loved and are worthy of a peaceful and fulfilling personal life. Be sure that you’re not sabotaging any important opportunities around this time, and let yourself move toward what and who resonates the most with your heart.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Tuesday, October 21

Prepare to receive the success you’ve been working towards, Capricorn. The Libra New Moon will rise on Tuesday, October 21, bringing about a professional new beginning. The Libra New Moon ties back to the last eclipse cycle that occurred in Aries and Libra, so you should feel that the past is finally settled. At this point, you are done trying to prove yourself in your career. Learn the lessons from the last few years, but let go of the disappointment or heartbreak.

The Libra New Moon, alongside Venus in Libra, represents a truly abundant and successful time in your career, but you have to allow yourself to see that. Affirm what you are proud of yourself for, let yourself know when enough is enough, and create space to receive this blessing. You are finally receiving the rewards you’ve been working towards, Capricorn.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Wednesday, October 22

You always have a choice, Aquarius. Scorpio Season begins on Wednesday, October 22, igniting transformation within your professional life. Scorpio rules over your career and could also influence college decisions or returning to higher education. With Scorpio in this placement, you will grow through the work that you do, yet you may also switch workplaces or career paths as part of this.

Scorpio Season brings the power of the Sun to your professional life, indicating that you are ready to take action. Be sure to honor your feelings involving the work you do and what you feel called to explore. You may be headed in a completely different direction from what you had originally planned, but it is all part of bringing you the success and fulfillment you crave.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Wednesday, October 22

Your dreams create the life that you live, sweet Pisces. You are a natural dreamer, and with Neptune as one of your ruling planets, this week is especially important. Neptune has been in Pisces since 2011, inspiring you to seize your dreams and invest in the work that is required of them. With Neptune in Pisces, anything that you can dream of, you can accomplish. While it brings lessons and moments of clarity, this is an energy that feels good for you to work with.

Although Neptune dipped into Aries at the start of this year, as part of its retrograde, it will reenter Pisces on Wednesday, October 22. This will help you feel more like yourself, and it will also invigorate your dreams and ability to manifest whatever you desire. Neptune will remain in Pisces through January 2026, but after that, you won’t work with this energy again in this lifetime. You must tap into your dreams now so that you can step into your ultimate destiny.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.