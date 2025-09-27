Life Gets Much Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After October 2025

Life gets much, much better for three zodiac signs after October 2025. This month, we begin our healing era through Mercury’s ingress in Scorpio on the 6th and the Full Moon in Aries on the same day, bringing an influx of Martian energy that will awaken our inner warrior.

Love and romance will be potent themes in the first half of the month, as Libra season continues to intensify with Venus entering this sign on the 13th and the New Moon on the 21st. Towards the end of the month, the mood gets a lot lighter with Mercury entering playful Sagittarius on the 29th. New adventures and experiences will feel more thrilling, and the following astrological signs will enjoy the changes that these planetary transits will bring into their lives.

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, life gets much better for you after October 2025. While your season presents challenges with the eclipse energy, October brings a shift in mindset. Prepare to feel more available and social, even with Saturn in your partnership house. Mercury in Scorpio on the 6th brightens up your mood and allows the collaborative energy to feel peaceful once Jupiter aspects the planet of communication.

Venus enters Libra on the 13th, making this a romantic transit for those in relationships. Expect to connect with your partner on a deeper, more meaningful level. For those who are single, this is an excellent opportunity to date or meet new friends. The New Moon in Libra on the 21st also encourages you to fall in love with this new era. Release the hold the eclipse effect may still have on you, and be open to enjoying your present moments.

Create memories that bring joy when the Sun enters Scorpio on the 22nd. Love unapologetically and show gratitude a lot more when Mercury enters Sagittarius beginning on the 29th, making this the perfect mix to incorporate more love into your life through the support you receive from family and friends.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, October will let others know that you’re the main character this month. Mercury in Scorpio on the 6th helps you to communicate more effectively with others, while the Full Moon in Aries can spark your new chapter. You are breaking out of your shell and letting others see your aura and charm during this Libra season.

Venus in Libra on the 13th allows you to be more structured as you plan and make more choices that are practical. You are making long-term plans with the New Moon in Libra on the 21st. Understanding your past experiences helps you create something amazing at this time.

On the 22nd, the Sun enters Scorpio, adding an element of joy and hope as the expansive energy uplifts you and helps you take control of your destiny. This is the balancing act that you’ve desired since the eclipse, as you continue to solidify your foundation.

Mercury enters Sagittarius on the 29th, bringing to light the flaws within your professional sector. A period of rebuilding and taking care of your responsibilities, now that you feel energized with all of this Scorpio energy, helping you to fight for your dreams.

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, the eclipse energy last month may have felt heavy, especially the Pisces lunar eclipse, which may have brought periods of anxiety and confusion. But life gets much better after October, a month that switches things up with the potential to adopt a more festive attitude, enjoy the thrills of the moment, and meet new people.

On the 6th, Mercury enters Scorpio, bringing up tough conversations from the past. However, the Full Moon in your sign will happen on the same day, letting you feel brave, so nothing is keeping you down. Winning will be on your mind, and you can be victorious as long as you stay confident and resilient. Your problem-solving skills will be sharper as Mercury allows you to brainstorm ideas. Venus revitalizes your partnership sector on the 13th, making it easier to connect with your partner if you’re in a relationship or dating.

The New Moon in Libra on the 21st and Mercury in Sagittarius beginning on the 29th remind you that working with others as a team will benefit you in the professional and academic sectors. Travel may also be on your mind, but be mindful, as Mercury will soon station retrograde. The Sun enters Scorpio on the 22nd, which will help you make an oath of love to yourself. New beginnings and insight with this energy as the Sun and Pluto spark more metamorphosis within.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.