5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune All Month In October 2025

Five Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune all month in October 2025. October is the best part of the fall season for most in the Northern Hemisphere of the planet (flip this if you live elsewhere).

It's also spooky season for those who love letting their wild and wonderful side out, so try to be more creative in your own unique ways. For example, pumpkin carvings (since pumpkins are a symbol of prosperity and abundance), the decorations you put up around and inside your house, or the activities you engage in to make the best of the season, luck and good fortune will come your way when you don't hold yourself back.

It's also the time to be versatile and community-focused because happiness and good luck have a way of spreading everywhere when you allow yourself to be (and stay) aligned with the good in the world. You can also work with orange and yellow crystals to lean into the magic of the season. Citrine, Golden Healer, Carnelian, and Orange Calcite are some excellent stones for this. Now, let's focus on the five Chinese zodiac signs that are the luckiest in October 2025.

1. Horse

Horse, your luck in the month of October will either bring you riches in the form of gold and jewels, or this will be a metaphorical representation of an idea or enterprise that will bring substantial returns in the future. Try to be more intuitive as you go about your days so you can catch the whispers of this luck.

Starting the day with meditation or focused breathing can be highly beneficial. This luck may bring you a brand deal or put your family name on the map in some capacity. The colors red and orange will be luckiest for you this month.

2. Ox

Ox, if you are planning to travel or go on vacation in October, you have a lot to look forward to. Luck will bring unexpected good surprises to your doorstep and on your journeys. You may also meet a significant soulmate or find yourself blessed by the cat/animal distribution system.

Be more mindful of your traditions and cultural rituals this month. Those will also bring you luck, especially if you are attempting something big or want to manifest. The color green is said to bring you luck this month.

3. Rooster

Rooster, your luck in the month of October will bring you flowers if you are in the horticulture industry or have a partner who loves to surprise you with beautiful bouquets. This is a metaphorical message about the seeds you planted some time ago.

In your career or personal life, you will undoubtedly experience moments of glory and achieve fame, respect, and acknowledgment. The colors purple and blue are said to bring you luck this month. Working with blue flowers is said to enhance your luck.

4. Goat

Goat, the time is good right now to put your plans and future forecasts to action. As October progresses, this will only become more evident to you. Try to be mindful as you go about your days. That will help you seize your luck when it comes your way.

Meditation, journaling, vision boarding, and other similar practices are effective ways to keep yourself sharp in this regard. But engaging with the community or having conversations with mentor figures will be fruitful for you. If you are big into Halloween or Dia de los Muertos (at the beginning of November), the days leading up to them will also be good for you. The color orange is said to bring you luck this month.

5. Pig

Pig, try to be more spiritual in October, as it can help you be at your luckiest, which will stem from that source, whether you are religious or have a broader spiritual inclination. Participating in rituals will also have a positive impact in this regard; for example, lighting incense to clear the energy in your living or working spaces, setting up an altar for deities or your ancestors, or feeding stray dogs or crows (or any other animal, for that matter).

Once the flow of energies is established, your luck will bring you results in both obvious and mysterious ways. Expect something life-changing. This month, your luck will focus on the small things in life. The color blue will be lucky for you.

