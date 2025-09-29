4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck In October 2025

Four zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck during the month of October 2025. The planets associated with luck and abundance are Jupiter and Venus, known to astrologers as the greater benefic planets. At times, other planets can help with luck, but these are the two planets involved.

Jupiter is in Cancer until mid-2026. Cancer rules the Moon or the emotions and the 4th house of home and family. Luck can come in many forms, such as the purchase of property or expanding your family with children or finding a job that allows you to work remotely. In October, Jupiter will get up to 24 degrees, so if you have Water or Earth signs around these degrees, you may benefit, depending on where and what the planets are aspecting in your chart.

During October, Venus transits through Virgo for the first half of the month and enters the sign Libra on the 14th for the rest of the month. Virgo is a warm Earth sign benefiting those with Earth and Water planets. Venus in Libra is mighty because it is in one of the signs it rules, the other being Taurus. Venus in Libra will help those with Air and Fire planets.

1. Cancer

Cancer, your zodiac sign will attract significant abundance and luck in October 2025. With Jupiter in your first house this month, you may feel that you are lucky! When Jupiter is in our 1st house, we typically benefit personally in some way, expanding our outlook as well as our own world. You should experience increased optimism, more opportunities and more chances to grow and feel good about things.

Venus in Virgo is compatible with Cancer and transits your 3rd house, which rules short trips and communication. You may encounter conversations that are favorable to you, and you may have the opportunity to share more substantial ideas and express yourself effectively if called upon to do so. Venus in Libra transits your 4th house or home and foundation. You can take steps to enhance your home environment, entertain friends at home more often, and find greater pleasure in your own surroundings.

Mars in Scorpio transits your 5th house all month. This is the house of entertainment, love, and fun, so look for these opportunities to gear up, and if you're single, you could meet someone new.

The Full Moon falls in your 10th house of career, and the spotlight will be on you now, so go for it. The New Moon in Libra falls in your 4th house or home, so you will likely have something going on at that time, whether it’s friends or making your home more attractive and pleasant.

2. Gemini

Gemini, your zodiac sign will attract significant abundance and luck in October 2025. This should be a very abundant month with Jupiter, the planet of gain, transiting your 2nd house of money. When fortunate Jupiter transits the 2nd house, we typically feel good about our finances and often see an increase, along with numerous new opportunities to generate income.

Venus in Virgo transits your 4th house, and you may do some redecorating or otherwise take pleasure in your home during this time and have friends over. When it enters Libra, however, this is your 5th house of love, joy and entertainment. If you are single, you could meet a new love interest, and if you are partnered, you should have some great times. Mars in Scorpio transits your 6th house, which rules health and work. Expect to be more focused on work this month, and with Jupiter in your 2nd house, your efforts should yield positive results.

The Full moon falls in Aries on the 6th of September and in your 11th house. Expect to spend more time with friends or groups, engaging in social activities. It should be an excellent New Moon on the 20th, as it falls in your 5th house of love, fun, and pleasure, making this a pleasant and abundant month.

3. Libra

Libra, your zodiac sign will attract significant abundance and luck in October 2025. Jupiter is in your 4th house, which rules your foundation, which typically concerns your home. You may get along better with family members, consider making a move, or redecorating. Either way, this is a year and month you will take pleasure in your home.

While Venus in Virgo transits your 12th house, you may take more pleasure in spending time alone or in seclusion, reflecting on your life. When it enters Libra, however, it enters your 1st house of self. During this time, you will look and feel better; sometimes you will be at your best, and you will draw others to you for the next month.

Mars in Scorpio transits your 2nd house, placing more of a focus on money. Be careful not to overspend, but at the same time, you could encounter opportunities that can make you more money.

The Full Moon in Aries falls in your 7th house of partners, so this is where your focus will be. If this isn’t a personal or romantic partner, it will be someone you deal with on an everyday basis and know well. The New Moon in Libra falls in your 1st house, which rules you, and the spotlight will be focused on you and what you want to accomplish. This is your ‘Birthday moon’ and often serves as a type of reset for your next year. All of this should make for an abundant, happy and prosperous month.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your zodiac sign attracts significant abundance and luck in October 2025. Jupiter is transiting your 8th house of money, increasing your chances of making more money. The 8th house also rules your partner’s money, so if you have a partner, their income could increase as well. Since this is the house of intimacy and the way you feel in relationships, both of these areas could expand, and you could feel excellent about a current relationship.

Venus in Virgo transits your career house this month, giving you some luck in any endeavors you take on. Venus in this house can also bring growth opportunities, or you may meet someone you're interested in, especially if you are single, at your place of employment.

Venus in Libra is compatible with Sagittarius, making this a good placement for you, and it transits your 11th house. Expect to spend more time socializing or getting together with groups of all types. You should be pretty popular this month. Mars in Scorpio transits your 12th house. This can help you identify any excess baggage you are carrying that may hold you back, so now is the time to release it.

The Aries Full Moon will fall in your 5th house of love, friends and pleasure, so it should be a great opportunity to ‘let your hair down’ so to speak or go out on a date if you are single; perfect timing. The New Moon in Libra falls in your 11th house of friends, so not only is this an abundant month, it should be a fun one as well!

