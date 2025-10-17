3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance All Week, From October 20 - 26

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract significant abundance all week from October 20 - 26, 2025. There are three days this week when good fortune and opportunity flow effortlessly to the animal signs, who are prepared and ready to receive them.

The first day of the week, Monday, October 20, is an excellent day for establishing a new routine. If you have a project that's been on the back burner and want to break the procrastination habit, this is the time to do so. Wednesday, October 22, is perfect for running errands, and Saturday, October 26, will be a fortuitous time to begin new endeavors.

Advertisement

There are two days when you have to be extra careful. Tuesday and Sunday are considered unlucky days, so try to avoid planning activities that you hope will bring luck on October 21. Instead, focus on Friday, October 24 and Saturday, October 25, for planning, strategizing or collaborating with others.

1. Dog

Dog, starting on Monday, you begin the week on a high note, making it easy for you to attract significant abundance into your life. October 20 is a Ren Xu 壬 戌 Water Dog Establish Day, which enhances good fortune in real estate, property gains, and long-term financial investments. Ren reminds you to contain your energy and not allow yourself to become drained by activities or individuals who may say or do things that create stress. Instead, focus on your internal energy resource, your inner light and intuition. Xu provides a smooth energy flow.

Advertisement

Exercising self-control can help boost your reputation. Network in business socials this week to connect with like-minded individuals and expand your social network. To enhance your Qi energy and inner power, consume warm liquids such as soups, red lentils, and teas, and add spices like ginger, peppers, or cinnamon when cooking. For inner harmony, incorporate greens like and for grounding roots, like yams, carrots and potatoes.

Feng shui advice suggests placing a shallow water bowl in the northern part of your home. If you have a jade or crystal stone, you can set it next to the water for luck and to deter negative energies. Wearing citrine or jasper will help you attract money and luck. The Dog, Pig, and Rat animal signs will work well for you all week.

2. Rat

Rat, do you enjoy teaching or helping others to succeed? This is the week to dabble in writing activities ranging from self-publishing, blogging, journaling or deciphering collected data for a professional report. You don't have to rush to complete what you start.

Advertisement

Wednesday, the Jia Zi 甲 子 Wood Rat Full Day marks the beginning of a 60-day cycle. Jia energy is creative, and you need to focus on a fresh start, keeping the end of the journey in mind. Having a final destination or focal point will help you to frame your art, especially if it's a foreign activity to you. Chinese animal signs that enhance your ability to attract significant abundance and luck are the Rat, Dragon, and Ox. When meeting people with these animal signs, be open to collaborative suggestions.

According to Feng Shui, you can create a supportive home environment by incorporating specific living elements into your house. If you can afford it, placing a fresh bonsai plant in the southeast corner of your home is said to draw in positive energy. A framed photo of a bonsai plant will also do if you can't easily access one. In the area where you create or plan, stack books and place your favorite crystal on top to attract abundance, encourage insightfulness, and promote stability.

3. Rabbit

Rabbit, you'll attract significant abundance this week through your magnetic personality. Think fashion, music, art, basically, how you present yourself to the world. Your relationships are your social capital, and your personality is your wealth.

Advertisement

Starting Saturday, October 26, a Ding Mao 丁 卯 Fire Rabbit Initiate Day, you may have hidden opportunities that will reveal themselves to you; Ding is fire, so you're motivated to make money; look for opportunities that allow you to do so. Mao insinuates that your social network is the impetus for your ablility to prosper.

On Monday, October 20, an Establish Day, consider passive income ideas that you've heard about from friends who are currently successful and using social media to generate income. To increase your inner fire, or Qi, eat warm and fragrant, well-seasoned foods that involve heat energy. Avoid foods that can weigh down your digestive system, such as hearty meats.

According to Feng Shui, one ritualistic practice that can be helpful to you involves flowers. Place a flower (preferably fresh) in a windowsill or by the front door to help you receive flowering energy. Place pink, red or orange accents around the house to stimulate heat energy and creative luck. The Chinese animal signs that are most beneficial to you this week are Pig, Dog, and Rabbit, known for their creative minds and witty personalities.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.