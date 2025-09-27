5 Zodiac Signs Attract Profound Luck In Love Throughout October 2025

Five zodiac signs attract profound luck in love all throughout October 2025. As the colder months start to descend upon your life, and you’re called to spend cozy nights indoors, it’s important to be honest about the type of commitment you want.

Asteroid Juno will shift into Sagittarius on Wednesday, October 1, initiating a period of heightened commitment in relationships. Juno governs themes related to marriage, so while this will bring about a phase of greater commitment in your romantic life, in Sagittarius, it comes with a unique spin. It's time to look for a meaningful connection. You’re not about to be in a relationship just for the sake of not being single, and it’s this truth that will allow you to cultivate a relationship that does more than check boxes.

While Juno in Sagittarius is working its magic on your romantic life, Mercury will shift into Scorpio on Monday, October 6, before Scorpio Season begins on Wednesday, October 22. The influence of Scorpio energy brings a depth and intensity to your romantic life. This helps you to embrace the chemistry that you desire in a relationship. Yet with Venus in Libra on Monday, October 13, followed by the New Moon in Libra on Tuesday, October 21, you can achieve a truly healthy relationship.

Expect commitment to be the central focus in the weeks ahead, yet it won’t involve you settling. Instead, this is your time to commit with your whole heart to a relationship that truly embodies all you’ve ever dreamed of.

1. Gemini

It’s safe to trust within this connection, Gemini, because you're attracting profound luck in love in October 2025. You have invested in the work, not just in your relationship but also in learning how to care for yourself. Because of this, you stand on the precipice of deepening your commitment to your partner, especially as Juno shifts into Sagittarius on Wednesday, October 1.

Juno governs themes of marriage, commitment, and cohabitation, so a dramatic shift is in store for you. While this is all positive news, you must trust yourself so that you can seize this opportunity when it happens. You often struggle with trusting yourself and the decisions you make in your romantic life. While the past hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing, that doesn’t mean the future won't be.

Juno in Sagittarius brings a powerful time in your romantic life. Not only will you form a committed relationship or become engaged during this phase, but you will also feel a newfound connection with your partner. If you’re single, then this energy can finally help attract someone into your life with real potential.

While trusting yourself is imperative, you also have to trust the person that you’re with. You don’t need to be afraid of losing your freedom or of matters moving too fast. This is a time in your life when you’re finally seeing the results of your past efforts, so trust in this relationship and the beautiful commitment it will bring into your life.

2. Aries

A new era of togetherness is beginning, sweet Aries, and it will significantly improve your relationships. Starting on Monday, October 13, Venus will shift into Libra, the ruler of your house of relationships, until November 6. This sets you up to experience a profound and lovely connection in your romantic life as it favors meeting someone new, progressing a current relationship or creating greater space for quality time.

This energy will be intensified on Tuesday, October 21, as the New Moon in Libra rises, giving you the perfect opportunity to embrace a new beginning in your romantic life. Libra governs all matters related to love, romance, dating and relationships. With Venus, the planet of love, and the New Moon occurring in this area of your life, it is all about developing a stronger sense of togetherness and commitment.

Libra may govern your house of relationships, but it is also the complement to your own zodiac sign. This energy of balance between Aries and Libra brings about powerful and long-lasting connections in your life, especially if your partner has significant placements in this air sign. Venus in Libra brings peace, grace, and beauty to your romantic life, where the only thing you must decide is whether to leave the warmth of their embrace.

With the New Moon occurring during this transit, it will offer you a chance at a new beginning. Whether you've just started dating someone or not, this energy helps you progress your relationship; it's essential to allow it to do so. You’ve undergone a significant amount of personal growth since the Spring, but now you are in a different place, which means you are ready for your forever love.

3. Taurus

Turn up the dial of intensity in your romantic life, Taurus, to significantly improve your relationships. On Monday, October 6 Mercury will shift into Scorpio followed by Scorpio Season beginning on Wednesday, October 22. Scorpio is the zodiac sign that governs matters of the heart, so with Mercury and the Sun in this intense water sign, you can expect positive improvements in your romantic life. There have been challenges recently in your relationship or dating life.

This has led you to be uncertain about the future and whether you actually want to commit further to a current person. However, with the return of Scorpio energy, your desires become clear, and you will be able to find a way out of this challenging time together. You must ensure that you’re not bypassing anything uncomfortable, including the truth, as facing everything head-on will be the only way to enter a new stage of your relationship.

Scorpio energy brings balance to your life, carrying themes of intensity, desire, truth, and authenticity. While you prefer everything safe and comfortable, Scorpio brings an edge that can take a simple relationship into a connection that changes your life forever. Mercury in Scorpio is a time for conversations or putting yourself out there if you’re single.

Accept invitations for dates and be willing to take chances, especially when it comes to revealing the truth about yourself. Once Scorpio Season begins, this energy will be intensified, allowing you to take action, make choices, and fully invest in the relationship in your life. Be willing to embrace the darkness to receive the light of love.

4. Leo

It’s time to focus on the future, dear Leo, so that you can improve your relationships significantly. Pluto, the lord of the underworld and the alchemist of the cosmos, stationed retrograde in Aquarius on May 3. Aquarius is the zodiac sign that governs your house of relationships and dating, and though beneficial, this period has been anything but easy. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius has served as an opportunity for transformation.

To achieve that, though, you needed to face the truth, any power struggles, or the darkness that you have been avoiding. Pluto makes it impossible to avoid what must be faced, and while it does benefit your long-term connection, it can be challenging to move through. Yet, all of this comes to an end as Pluto stations direct on Monday, October 13.

Pluto retrograde was a tense time in your relationship. You and your partner had to work through challenges and also reflect on how to change matters for the better by navigating secrets and fears. If you were single, this may have been a time of falling for the intense karmic partner, only to realize that this relationship was only mirroring your own wounds.

Pluto forces you to face the darkness within yourself as well as your relationship so that you can alchemize it into your greatest strength. As Pluto stations direct in Aquarius, you must focus on how to move forward. Be willing to set aside who is right or wrong.

Look for the compromise and see that darkness is something to be acknowledged, not something to hide or avoid, but rather to embrace, as it is just as important as what is beautiful and easy. Work on setting you and your partner up for the future, honoring your individual authenticity and what you’ve both experienced, as it’s what has led you to this moment, together.

5. Virgo

Only you can decide if a relationship is right for you, sweet Virgo. You haven’t had the easiest time in recent years. With Neptune and Saturn in Pisces, your house of relationships has been activated by the opposing energy of these planets. While Neptune could increase self-sacrifice and illusion, Saturn made you reflect on your personal karmic lessons and invest in the work required for a long-term love affair. While this period has been challenging, it has also brought about significant personal and romantic growth.

This era was over earlier in the year as Neptune and Saturn both shifted into Aries; however, on Wednesday, October 22, retrograde Neptune will return to Pisces, joining Saturn for one last stint through this romantic water sign. Although the past movements of Neptune through Pisces brought challenges around whether you’re seeing the truth of a partner, with this being the last phase of this transit, you are also set to experience the rewards finally.

Retrograde Neptune in Pisces will allow you to see the results of your past efforts. This will be a time of reconnection or falling in love with someone new. While Neptune can bring about illusions in love, when it’s retrograde, it means that you can finally see clearly. Just be sure you’re not trying to be overly logical when it comes to love, and that any decisions you make are those coming from your heart.

If you and your partner have survived the storm that is Saturn and Neptune so far, then you can rest easy knowing that this is your forever love. Be willing to become flexible, express the truth of your desires, and don’t hesitate to call out anything that hurts your feelings. If you’re single and have been struggling with dating, then this era will represent the moment when you finally attract the love that you’ve always wanted. Be willing to learn from your past, so that you can trust in what the future has the potential to become.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.