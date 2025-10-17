Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for October 18, 2025. The Moon is in Virgo on Saturday, and we are down to the last few days of the Sun in Libra and within the three-day window of the New Moon. It's time to form new plans. Make phone calls, tidy up plans and get your holidays rolling.

Our collective tarot card for everyone is the Six of Cups, a sweet and tender card intended to remind you of the best moments you experienced in your past. Who meant the most to you? Who do you need to reconnect with? Saturday is the perfect day to call by phone or send a text to reconnect, especially if it's been a while. Now, let's explore what other things you need to know from your tarot reading.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Saturday, October 18, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aries: Page of Swords

Aries, you are a curious individual with a keen appetite for knowledge and wisdom. So, it's no surprise that you're always up to date on the latest podcast, book, or interview and whatever else is going on in the world.

Today's tarot card, the Page of Swords, encourages you to keep your mind sharp and to embrace challenges. Starting today, you may encounter a solvable problem. Don't hide from your problems or avoid conflict; instead, stay curious. Let it help you to discover what you don't know; you'll learn something new.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Eight of Swords, reversed

Taurus, all the wonderful traits and characteristics that you possess have their place in life, but there can and will be a time when a powerful part of you is a weakness.

Determination? It can be rigidity. Grit? It can become stubbornness. Courage? It can be viewed as arrogance or pride.

The challenge is presented to you via the Eight of Swords, reversed tarot, in that it encourages you to think outside of your norm. You may think you have all your beliefs figured out. The question of the day is, what if you don't?

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Empress

Gemini, you have all that you need to be happy, and you have much more to give to others. You chat because you love to share ideas.

The message for you from the Empress tarot is to look for ways to channel your goodness into work, friendships or reciprocal relationships.

You are openly expressive because you believe that if you can help just one person, you're making a positive impact on the world. You're a giver, and you are always thinking about how to make the most of your time, talents, and energy. You can and you will!

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, one thing about you is that you're a very cautious person. You don't like to jump to conclusions. You prefer to pace yourself and happily think about the future. You want to ensure that you're not rushing and making a mistake that can't be reversed.

But the Ace of Pentacles, reversed, is an invitation to take a risk, Cancer. It's saying to try new things and to be unafraid of what the future will bring. Yes, you may have to make some adjustments, but you'll learn and you'll grow. The journey will be so worth it.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Leo: Seven of Cups

Leo, you know in your heart of hearts you're meant for bigger things. You're eternally hopeful. You are always an optimist. There's a part of you with an unquenchable spirit.

You may not know what you need to make a dream come true, but a lack of knowledge only fans the flames of your desire to figure things out.

The Seven of Cups is a promising omen that your hope won't go without resolution. Your wishful thinking is like a mantra asking the universe to intervene on your behalf. Speak from the heart today, and you'll see how the entire universe shifts to help you get what you want in life.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Nine of Cups, reversed

Virgo, you can be so sharp-minded and meticulous. You may worry that others will dislike your constructive criticism, but it's good to evaluate problems carefully. It's always a good practice to revisit them regularly. You never know when you'll spot a solution you didn't see before.

The Nine of Cups, reversed, is a reminder to practice moderation. Dig deep down beneath what's superficial. Ask the hard questions. Don't be afraid to probe or search for answers that are hard to find.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Libra: Ace of Wands, reversed

Libra, what motivates you? What helps you to pull yourself out of a rut when you feel as though your work is unfulfilling or disinteresting?

It's not easy to detach and tell yourself that you will muster through it, even when you're the master of emotional self-control.

Perhaps you feel that an obstacle lies ahead, and your intuition is telling you that something unforeseen is out of place.

The Ace of Wands, reversed, helps to answer your question with an affirmative. There is a block or delay, and it's because you have to think about what you're doing and why.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Three of Swords

Ouch, Scorpio. Did you recently go through a breakup, or is there a relationship that makes you feel unseen or unsafe?

The Three of Swords is a mirror that reflects a heartbreakingly challenging situation. Do you feel like you've been betrayed or let down by someone you love?

Do you wish that a conversation or an unkind word had never been spoken? Today's tarot card is reminding you to nurture your heart back to wholeness; don't rush the process, though. Take as much time as you need.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Wands, reversed

Feeling stuck can simply mean that you've fallen into a place where comfort has left you unmotivated toward change.

You may think that the status quo is good enough or that trying a new thing is a negative. However, the Eight of Wands, reversed, advises you to slow down. Think about what you're doing.

Trying something new can be beneficial for you. You're pushed outside of your comfort zone. You are forced to think about what's ahead and not worry.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Ace of Cups, reversed

Capricorn, you are always focused on work, success and getting ahead. You strive to succeed, and your efforts require a significant amount of your energy.

The Ace of Cups, reversed, warns you not to suppress your feelings. You don't have to put your feelings on the back burner to succeed in life. Try to be in tune with your heart as much as you are with your passion.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: The Chariot

Aquarius, you have a side of you that people don't always get to see — the ambitious, power-hungry side that wants what you want when you want it. Today, you may feel the need to prove your ambition to those who've underestimated your potential.

The Chariot is giving you the green light signal to work hard and not give up on your goal. You are ready to roll up your sleeves and get to work. Your ambitious side is unquenchable.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Queen of Cups, reversed

Pisces, be yourself. Don't allow anyone to say your sensitive side is really emotional neediness or immaturity. You are a feeling person, and you pick up the energy of a room when you walk in. There's nothing wrong with having an open heart. You were made to be this way, and that's just not going to change.

Today's Queen of Cups, reversed, suggests that your soul is like an open book at the moment. What you feel today is a signal to give yourself self-love and more tender care. The cure for taking in all the feelings is to nurture your heart to stay strong.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.