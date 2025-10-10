These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Extra Lucky For The Rest Of October 2025

Though the start of the month may have been a bit challenging for them, these four zodiac signs are extra lucky the rest of October 2025. According to astrologer Amy Demure, "these are the signs that will be blessed with abundance and success," starting now.

If you're one of these astrological signs, even if life hasn't exactly been the greatest to you lately, expect your luck to shift as opportunities come knocking on your door. From supportive new relationships to better career prospects, it's starting to feel like life is finally going your way.

1. Scorpio

Scorpio, you're extra lucky for the rest of the month now that Mars is in your sign, giving you "pure power," Demure said. Mars is the planet of ambition and drive, so now that it's in your sign, "you’ll finally have the energy and ability to accomplish anything you set your mind to.”

In the past, you’ve been left feeling drained as you’ve faced disappointments in your love life, career, or finances. Luckily, this cycle is coming to an end as Mars in Scorpio hands you the willpower necessary to flip the script. As Demure said, “This is your chance to move from being blocked to becoming unstoppable.”

2. Aries

Aries, you're extra lucky for the rest of October 2025 as you benefit from the October 7 Full Moon in your sign. As Demure explained, this Full Moon was "your reset button," which is much-needed since "you’ve been carrying obstacles and emotional weight.”

The rest of this month is all about accelerating towards your dreams. You're releasing negative emotions and leaving things in the past as you focus on the present.

“This is the breakthrough you’ve been praying for in love, money, career, and social life,” Demure said. So, if you’ve been looking for an open door, look no further. You’ll have the willpower to bulldoze forward all the way into 2026.

3. Libra

Libra, with a New Moon in your sign on October 21, the rest of the month is extra lucky for you. New Moons are times of new beginnings, and having one in your sign "flips your entire life upside down into a brand new chapter,” Demure explained.

Lately, life might've felt pretty stagnant. However, starting now, it’s all about new opportunities for you in your love life and career. While you might not feel the full force of your luck just yet, this New Moon is the universe giving you a clean slate to move in the direction you’ve been wanting to go. Whether that means new love or a new career, expect to feel fully alive again soon.

4. Virgo

Virgo, you're extra lucky for the rest of October 2025, especially when it comes to your love life. In fact, according to Demure, “October is one of the best months of 2025 for your love life," since your relationships are expected to move forward with deeper emotional and spiritual connection.

For those who aren’t dating, you can still expect some exciting new experiences to bond closely with someone. But for those ready to fall in love, “this energy supports commitment and growth in the dynamic.”

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.