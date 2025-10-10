Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For October 13 - 19 — Pluto Retrograde Ends

Weekly horoscopes are here for October 13 - 19, 2025, a week when loneliness ends for each zodiac sign as Pluto stations direct and Venus enters Libra. Venus's energy is at its most powerful in Libra, giving us a much-needed fresh start on Monday.

The Moon in Cancer at the start of the week adds to the Cardinal energy, making it easier for us to take action without second-guessing ourselves.

On the 14th, the Moon enters Leo in opposition to Pluto, making it a lot easier for us to learn to prioritize our needs. Libra season is showing us how to strengthen our existing relationships as we learn to repair what Saturn in Aries may have destroyed over the summer. When the Moon enters Virgo on the 16th, our communication will take center stage, showing us how to find our words and to be more honest.

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from October 13 - 19, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, prepare to show others your compassionate side this week now that Venus in Libra has entered your partnership house. Working with others will add positive energy that will help you be more successful in your professional and academic endeavors over the next several weeks.

This is a period of building positive partnerships and also trusting yourself. Your confidence levels will go up as Venus reflects what you are missing in terms of self-love.

Libra season has awakened your ambitions, and the Moon in Leo is here to awaken your inspiration beginning midweek. Your creative outlets can help you recharge and bring harmony to your day-to-day.

When the Moon enters Virgo on Thursday, it could help you feel more balanced as you add more structure to your routines.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, Venus entering the sign of Libra is a beautiful transit that starts things off right this week. Your ruling planet in the fellow Venus-ruled sign can support and guide you through your metamorphosis.

Early in the week, the Moon in Cancer meets with Jupiter, creating a good space for you and your friends to conjure new ideas that help your projects to take off.

As the week progresses, the Moon in the sign of Leo adds practicality as you continue to work hard from your place of comfort. This can also be a sign for you to take things slow and not rush through. Utilize this period for research and making edits as you connect with your potential.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Cardinal energy at the start of the week helps spark your motivation and gets you back on track. The Moon and Jupiter connect at the start of the week, preparing you for the surprises that the week will bring.

Venus enters fellow air sign Libra on Monday, adding excitement, romance, and pleasure to your partnership sector. For those in a relationship, the transit can make it easier to fall in love with your partner all over again. Single people have opportunities to make new friends or start dating again.

Elevating your relationships will continue to get easier as the Moon enters Leo on Tuesday. While this period can make you romantic and more confident in love, you could see yourself connecting with your muses.

The second half of the week is an excellent time to strengthen your foundation as you continue to let your ideas flourish for the future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, having the Moon in your sign early in the week will help you find your inner power and revise your plans with more clarity.

Libra season is helping you rediscover what drives and motivates you. As the Cardinal energy intensifies this week through the Venus in Libra transit, you may feel the urge to switch things up at home. Prioritizing your sacred space will be important for you during this period since it helps you feel more grounded. Decorate your office, expand your garden, bedroom, or the area of your home that you enjoy spending the most time in.

Once the Moon is in Leo on Tuesday, you focus on your material possessions. You may want to organize your space or perhaps clear out clutter.

Later in the week, the Moon in Virgo will help you edit your working drafts or plan ahead for your next meeting or class project.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, Venus is now in Libra, an enchanting transit that helps you connect with your inner adventurer. Traveling to a nearby town or exploring your community might be on your mind now, especially since you might feel more social and enjoy meeting new people over the next several weeks.

With the Moon in Cancer starting the week, you could enjoy resting and relaxing from home. Bake yourself some cookies or check out a new movie if you can.

The Leo Moon brings you peace and calm on Tuesday. It'll be a nice day to focus on yourself and explore your creative energy.

The Virgo Moon later in the week could make you want to connect with your family. Expect to see how you communicate with them shift, or you may discover some new information about your residence.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, starting things off this week is the Moon in the sign of Cancer connecting you with your loved ones on a deeper level. This is a period for you to be honest, present, and transparent with those you love.

Venus has moved away from your sign and is now in Libra, shifting your focus to your self-worth and self-love. The Moon in Leo can be a source of guidance starting on Tuesday, helping you reflect on all you have uncovered throughout the year so far.

The lessons from the eclipse will repeat themselves when the Moon is in your sign starting on Thursday, a reminder that you need to become your own cheerleader and not let the past define you. Boundaries will also be another theme of this transit. Make sure to protect them moving forward.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, this is a triumphant week for you this week now that your ruler, Venus, is in your sign. Love and new beginnings will be the predominant themes this week as you allow yourself to be surrounded by warmth, care, and passion. Venus is here to uplift, inspire, and provide you with some luck.

Though it can be easy to lose sight of your responsibilities with Venus in your sign, the Moon in Cancer will pull you back into focus. Consider how you can work more effectively without feeling stressed by responsibilities.

When the Moon enters Leo on Tuesday, support from others can be nourishing, helping you find your voice as you continue to face challenges.

The Virgo Moon at the end of the week concludes a cycle that began during last month’s eclipse, helping you focus on a fresh start.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, we are getting closer to your season. Now that Mars is in your sign and Venus is in Libra, it can bring an amazing feeling as we all feel awakened and ready to take action. Take advantage of the momentum you feel now because it can help you accomplish a lot.

When the Moon is in the sign of Cancer at the start of the week, you are ready to learn, grow, and understand challenging concepts. Mercury in your sign is extra beneficial for you, especially for those in the academic or professional sectors.

When the Moon is in Leo starting on Tuesday, your successes and accomplishments will be in the spotlight. You could spark jealousy during this period, so make sure to be diplomatic.

On Thursday, the Moon in Virgo will help you find your voice and courage. You will be prepared to speak your mind. Just remember to remain tactful and don’t let impulsiveness get the best of you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, once Venus is in Libra, prepare to work on a personal project that has a lot of meaning for you. Over the next several weeks, your ideas will blossom as Venus helps you feel more self-assured.

At the start of the week, the Moon connects with your ruler, Jupiter, making it easier to concentrate on tasks that mean the most to you. This is a month when you may fall in love with learning once more.

Your curiosity will be through the roof, especially when the Moon enters Leo on Tuesday. The Fire energy helps you to follow your dreams, and the Virgo Moon on Thursday shows you how to work diligently towards your goals.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon and Jupiter connect in your relationship sector this week, bringing romance and joy to your week. Venus also enters Libra, boosting your partnerships even more and making you more appreciative of the connections you have made.

The Cardinal energy during this Libra season feels like an awakening. You can see how the partnerships you make could help you in your career sector.

This is also a week of planning and building since you will be focused on taking action and finding success. The Moon in Virgo on Thursday adds discipline and helps you make practical steps in order to solidify your plans. Reaching the summit feels a lot more manageable this week since you’re developing the tools needed to get there.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Venus in Libra is magnificent for you since you will be enamored with what you can build, create, and learn during this time. It'll be easy for you to thrive this week, so trust yourself, be patient, and work intelligently.

The Moon will be in your partnership sector during the middle of the week, a reminder to avoid getting involved in drama since Pluto will be opposing this energy. A diplomatic mindset could win you friends and strengthen your existing partnerships. Venus in Libra helps you work well with others, especially in the academic or career sectors.

When the Moon is in Virgo starting on Thursday, utilize its energy to heal your relationship with your past. The transit will reflect the closing of a cycle since it will be a month since the last eclipse. Consider what you need to release and focus on how to move forward.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, this week's energy brings a nice boost to your day-to-day life, allowing you to feel more jovial and connect with others easily.

Venus will be in the sign of Libra, moving away from your relationship sector. Focus on finances and adopting practical plans for your savings. Venus in this part of your chart can make you work with your partner to grow your income. If you’re single, topics relating to taxes or finances may come up over the next several weeks. Tuesday's Leo Moon gets you prepared and helps you get back on track with your responsibilities.

By Thursday, the Virgo Moon helps you reconcile with friends or partners, making you more compassionate and understanding.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.