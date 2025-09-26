Luckiest Day Of The Month For Each Zodiac Sign In October 2025

The luckiest day of the month for each zodiac sign in astrology is here for October 1 - 31, 2025. As October arrives, you will be called to focus on your progress. While it’s tempting to coast through the last few months of 2025, recognize that your dreams won’t wait, and neither should you.

As the month kicks off with Juno entering Sagittarius on Wednesday, October 1, dedicate yourself to your dreams. Explore what resonates and ask the tough questions so that as Pallas stations direct in Aquarius on Thursday, October 2, you are setting yourself up for luck and abundance. This energy helps not only to increase your dedication but also your ability to trust yourself, knowing that you must fully invest in yourself. The Full Moon in Aries on Monday, October 6, will help you realize you deserve the same investment you’ve put into others.

From Monday, October 6, through Wednesday, October 29, Mercury will be in Scorpio, calling you to look beneath the obvious and entertain your deepest desires and dreams. This will only intensify as Scorpio Season begins on Wednesday, October 22, helping you take action and recognize that anything is possible.

Venus in Libra on Monday, October 13, will provide financial reassurance and ease, especially as Pluto stations direct in Aquarius on the same day. Pluto direct allows you to move ahead, while Venus in Libra encourages collaboration and faith in the process. Venus in Libra will add abundance to the Libra New Moon on Tuesday, October 21, helping to bring about a new beginning in your life, just as retrograde Neptune shifts back into Pisces for one last pass through this mystical water sign. Trust in yourself, believe in your ability to grow and become better, but most of all, recognize that you must prioritize your dreams to make them a reality.

Aries

Luckiest day of the month for Aries: Wednesday, October 1

Don’t let anything or anyone stunt your progress, beautiful Aries. Asteroid Juno will shift into Sagittarius on Wednesday, October 1, requiring you to get real about your dedication to your dreams. Sagittarius governs your house of luck, abundance, and expansion. With this energy intensified during October, you are meant to make progress in your life. Sagittarius brings an exploratory energy, so don’t feel like you need to make an immediate decision.

Instead, try out different paths or options before settling on the one that feels best for you. Although life may feel busy, try not to let anything distract you from your purpose. You have dreams for what you hope your life will be, even if you haven’t yet shared them with those in your life. Commit yourself fully to what you hope to achieve, and don’t let anything get in your way of success.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the month for Taurus: Tuesday, October 14

Embrace the redirection, Taurus. The past is only meant to help you become better. Not to limit what you can achieve in the future. On May 3, Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius, highlighting a period of intense transformation within your career.

This may have involved changing paths, workplaces, or your college major. Yet, with change not being an easy feat for you, it has come with its challenges. Pluto works not just to transform your life, but to reveal the truth, whether you want to or not.

By embracing this period and the redirection that Pluto has brought into your life, you can now see yourself moving ahead in incredible ways. Reflect on what the last few months have taught you and be sure you’re following those soul nudges to try something new because you are entering into a transformative and lucky period in your career.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the month for Gemini: Thursday, October 2

Honor yourself first, dearest Gemini. Asteroid Pallas governs your internal sense of wisdom and justice. This is also akin to your personal sense of integrity, which allows you never to betray yourself or your beliefs for someone else. Pallas stationed retrograde in Aquarius on June 9. Since that time, you’ve had to reflect and learn about the best way to attract luck and make progress toward your dreams.

You may have felt a pause around plans to relocate or create a new beginning in your life. While frustrating, this was a time for you to be sure that you are honoring what you believe in and want for yourself. Now, as Pallas stations directly on Thursday, October 2, you are entering a period of fruition. Any pause that you’ve felt will cease to exist, and you will be able to finally move ahead, knowing that you are on the right path.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the month for Cancer: Monday, October 6

Receive the rewards that you deserve, Cancer. On Monday, October 6, the Full Moon in Aries will rise in your house of career and professional achievement. This has been an area where you’ve seen a great deal of activity.

First, the Aries and Libra eclipses that began in 2023 and this year, with Saturn and Neptune’s first dip into this fire sign. Aries rules matters related to career and success, but you also must be willing to embrace its qualities to receive the most benefit. Aries is a leader; it takes initiative and is bold and courageous in its pursuits.

This means that, in your career, you will have to do the same. As the Full Moon in Aries rises, the first since the end of its eclipse cycle, you may finally receive rewards that you’ve been working toward since 2023. This marks the end of one cycle and the beginning of another, which will ultimately bring you the professional rewards you deserve.

Leo

Luckiest day of the month for Leo: Monday, October 6

Tend to the foundation of your life, sweet Leo. Beginning on Monday, October 6, through Wednesday, October 29, Mercury will be in Scorpio, the ruler of your sector of home, roots, and the foundation of your life. Scorpio energy is an interesting one in this area of your life, as you will forever be growing and asked to embrace themes of transformation.

This energy calls you to reflect on everything that occurred in your early life, or the truth of what you want home to mean to you. Scorpio does reveal what was previously hidden, so truth is imperative during this period. By honoring what has happened and what you dream of, you can channel this energy into healing conversations and secure the home you desire.

If you’ve been looking to relocate or purchase a home, this energy will help you achieve your goals, knowing that tending to your foundation is what affords you the freedom you desire.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the month for Virgo: Thursday, October 2

How you care for yourself matters, Virgo. There is an interesting alignment of energy coming into play during the month of October, with how Aquarius energy affects you and your life. Asteroid Pallas will station direct in Aquarius on Thursday, October 2, followed by Pluto direct in Aquarius on Monday, October 13.

Aquarius energy governs how you care for yourself, the boundaries you set, and the truth that you live your life by. With retrograde Neptune returning to Pisces, highlighting any self-sacrificing behaviors, this may be a time you need to focus on yourself and how you care for yourself. Pallas represents wisdom, while Pluto rules power struggles and secrets.

This is a time to step up to the plate for yourself, to take back your power, and to stop giving away so much of your energy to others. You must take care of yourself to make progress on your dreams. You must prioritize self-care, so October should truly become your month of self-care. Not just physically, but also mentally, emotionally, and spiritually, as this is what you deserve.

Libra

Luckiest day of the month for Libra: Monday, October 13

Reveal in the person you’ve become, dearest Libra. Venus will enter Libra on Monday, October 13, activating your power of attraction and helping you to look and feel your best. Venus in your zodiac sign of Libra helps you to attract what and who is meant to be in your life while also coming off in the best possible light. This will help you sway matters in your favor in the weeks ahead as you recognize the power of who you’ve become.

No longer must you play small or censor yourself for the comfort of others. Instead, you are seeing yourself exactly as you are and bonus, you actually like the person you’ve become. This will help you make the most of the energy of Mercury in Sagittarius, which begins on Wednesday, October 29. By embracing who you’ve become, you can use Mercury in Sagittarius to advocate for yourself and make strides in your personal and professional life.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the month for Scorpio: Wednesday, October 22

Happy Solar Return, beautiful Scorpio. This is your favorite time of year, and it also coincides with your solar return or birthday season. To experience a solar return is to witness the Sun returning to the exact location it was in at the time of your birth, which also kicks off a new year for you. Forget about the new year only being celebrated on January 1 and see this as one that was custom-made for you.

You can do anything, be anything, but you must allow yourself to shed what has happened in the past. Use Scorpio Season to reflect on what the past year has brought and to rededicate yourself to what you want for your life. Let go of people, situations or beliefs that have only limited your own experiences and choose to grow into the person that can attract the luck and abundance you’ve always dreamed of.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the month for Sagittarius: Monday, October 6

Be happy where you are, Sagittarius. The Full Moon in Aries will rise on Monday, October 6, in your house of joy, pleasure, and creativity. This area of your life also represents romantic commitment and marriage, so you may start to realize just how profound a relationship can be in your life.

A Full Moon doesn’t necessarily bring endings, but the point of fruition that you’ve been working towards. While you are always in search of new experiences, the most critical lesson is often learning how to be happy where you are.

It’s not always about a new relationship or a better job, but about finding a place of peace and joy within yourself. Of course, life does always change, but in this moment, being happy where you are is also about receiving all that is being offered to you. A great deal has changed in your life since 2023, when the Aries and Libra eclipses first began, so you should use this time to practice gratitude and embrace the happiness and love that surrounds you.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the month for Capricorn: Monday, October 13

You deserve this, dearest Capricorn. Venus, the planet of abundance and wealth, will enter Libra on Monday, October 13, igniting a period of rewards in your career. This may have been an area of your life that you’ve been dedicated to recently. Whether it was establishing your own business or securing a better-paying job, you’ve been on the search for success and what you feel like you deserve.

Although there have been some setbacks, you have ultimately persevered, which is allowing you to enter a place now where you can reap the rewards you deserve. Venus in your house of career represents a bonus, higher salary, or a return on a previous investment. While you will receive accolades during this phase, it is ultimately about you finally reaching the financial milestones you’ve been working towards.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the month for Aquarius: Wednesday, October 22

Change is inevitable, Aquarius. Scorpio is the zodiac sign that governs your house of career. As a result, you are likely to change careers or professional paths frequently throughout your lifetime. Yet, you often are hard on yourself, thinking that you should stick it out, just as you see those around you doing.

However, transformation in your career is part of your destiny, so not only must you allow yourself to surrender to this process, but you also need to have grace for yourself. On Wednesday, October 22, Scorpio Season begins, and so does a powerful wave of transformation in your house of career.

Change isn’t always a negative, though, so it’s essential to remain aware of opportunities for growth and new experiences during this time. When an opportunity for change presents itself, be ready to receive it, as it signifies that you are prepared to move into a new level of growth and personal achievement.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the month for Pisces: Wednesday, October 22

Let yourself soar, Pisces. On Wednesday, October 22, Scorpio Season begins lighting up your house of luck, travel, and new beginnings. While Scorpio helps you to understand what you feel called to pursue, it also serves as an invitation for you to discover your personal truth. Scorpio Season is a time to travel, test out those new wings, and embrace a new beginning wherever you can.

Trust in your intuition, and don’t let any fears hold you back from taking a chance on yourself. While Scorpio Season can be an enlightening time of new experiences and abundance, as Mercury shifts into Sagittarius on Wednesday, October 29, you may see this energy playing out in your career. Mercury in Sagittarius brings in new job offers or information about one you recently applied for. This energy is designed to help you move beyond the past and move closer to the future you’ve been dreaming of.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.