Weekly Chinese Horoscopes For October 13 - 19, 2025 Are Here For Each Zodiac Sign

Weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each zodiac sign from October 13 - 19, 2025. This will be one of those weeks where you get a lot out of your time and energy, but you have to pay your dues upfront.

On Monday, focus on your goals. New project? Take the first step. Like someone? Ask that person out on a date. Should your effort on Monday fall flat, no problem. On Tuesday or Wednesday, wipe the slate clean so you can revamp and start over again on Saturday, an Open day, which is October 18. Avoid risky business on Tuesday or Wednesday. You'll not like to test the universe for luck or try new activities. Your energy investments from last week will come with a payoff on October 16. Saturday is an errand day; Sunday is a day for rest.

Let's find out what's in store for each Chinese zodiac sign this week, according to astrology.

Horse

Horse, what's your big goal this week? Your primary goal is to take action this week; you'll feel motivated and driven to accomplish what you set your mind to do. Don't talk about your goals. This week, starting on Monday, you'll want to work toward them. You will work best with Tiger animal signs because you both can be intensely driven and offer each other support during difficult times or when you want to quit. Your worst compatibility this week will be with Rat zodiac signs; there may be conflicts due to competitive personalities that clash over ideas.

Your power color this week is red, which can help strengthen your energetic nature and encourage you to stay motivated toward your goals. Your lucky number is 9, which symbolizes the infinitely many ways that you can accomplish what you need to do this week. Avoid overextending yourself by making too many promises, as this can lead to burnout. The best day for you to take action is Thursday, October 16, when your leadership skills will be at their strongest.

Monkey

Monkey, your intellect will be the driving force for you all week? Your primary goal is to be proactive and monitor your timing; you'll see how easily you can positively influence others. This week, starting on Monday, start socializing by reaching out to old friends and rekindling contact. Have a few dad jokes to make people laugh.

You will work best with Rat animal signs because of your compatible intellectual curiosity and wit. Your worst compatibility this week will be with Tiger zodiac signs, as your mutual need to take the lead can lead to control issues.

Your power color this week is silver, which enhances your mental clarity and helps you think more sharply. Your lucky number is 5, which symbolizes freedom and the feeling of being an autonomous being. Avoid conversations that lean toward gossip or manipulative thinking. Stay open-minded. The best day for you to take action is Friday, October 17, when you receive something you need.

Ox

Ox, your consistency will be what helps you to succeed this week. Your primary goal is to create a stable life. This week, starting on Monday, begin cultivating habits that you can gradually build upon. Pay attention to how each improves your life and how one makes you feel in comparison to another.

You will work best with Snake animal signs due to your compatible practicality and conservatism. Your worst compatibility this week will be with Goats due to your differing lifestyles and approaches to daily living.

Your power color this week is brown, which enhances your reliability and need to stay grounded. Your lucky number is 2, which symbolizes balance and patience. Avoid resisting change. Organize your time and manage your schedule, exercising discipline and wisdom. The best day for you to take action is Friday, October 17, since it allows you to see your hard work paying off.

Pig

Pig, this week, focus on enhancing your emotional clarity, as it's the pathway to mental and physical wellness. Your primary goal this week is to reduce stress and avoid feeling anxious or impatient. You may have reasons to self-doubt, but with time, you'll discover that what you worry about isn't as bad as you previously imagined.

Starting on Monday, communicate directly and try not to avoid saying something out of fear. Speak honestly, but express empathy, and remember to remain compassionate with others.

You will work best with Rabbit animal signs, as you share a mutual love of peace and simplicity. Your worst compatibility this week will be with Snake zodiac signs, since your intuitive nudges may not align, and it can lead to you each distrusting the other.

Your power color this week is pink, which represents kindness and compassion. Your lucky number is 3, which symbolizes creativity and optimism. Avoid trying to escape your problems. Take small steps to build your intuitiveness. The best day for you to initiate a project is Monday, October 13, since it allows you to take a first step in a new direction.

Rabbit

Rabbit, this week, put your primary focus on having a fresh start because you're creativity and imagination will feel like it's been given a significant boost in the right direction. This is the perfect time for you to pursue an artistic goal if you are or hope to be a professional creative. Try not to doubt yourself, but instead give yourself time to test out new ideas and to receive feedback from friends, family and perhaps a few strangers.

Starting on Monday, communicate directly and try not to avoid saying something out of fear. Speak honestly, but express empathy, and remember to remain compassionate with others. You will work best with Pig animal signs, as you share a similar level of sensitivity. Your worst compatibility this week will be with Rooster zodiac signs, since your values may not be in alignment.

Your power color this week is green, which represents kindness and inner renewal. Your lucky number is 4, which encourages you to organize and manage time effectively. The best day for you to try something new is Monday, October 13. Take risks and believe in yourself.

Rat

Rat, you'll feel challenged, and as a result, you'll want to resist making any changes, but this is the week to be open to whatever the universe reveals to you. Put your primary focus strategy. Aim to learn how to navigate conversations with wit and charm, to foster collaboration and unity.

This is the perfect time for you to be curious about others. You can grow your social network by asking questions, attending social events, or getting involved in various projects. Show your resourceful side. It will endear you to people and demonstrate your sincerity in wanting to be helpful. Starting on Monday, try not to overanalyze conversations or details; instead, let things happen organically without the need to exert control.

You will work best with Monkey animal signs, as you share a similar sense of humor. Your worst compatibility this week will be with Horse zodiac signs because of their impulsive nature. Your power color this week is black, which protects you from energy vampires. Your lucky number is 8, which helps you see life as a series of events and discover your inner power. The best day for you to accomplish tasks is Saturday, October 18.

Rooster

Rooster, this is the week to get yourself organized. You can treat this time period like a mini Spring cleaning session and put your life in order wherever you feel like there's chaos. Try to finish whatever project you start, since completing it will give you a sense of finality and completeness.

This is the perfect time for you to set clear boundaries with others. You can enhance respect and mutual trust. Starting on Monday, list the projects you need to complete and ensure that you finish any unfinished work that has been lingering in the background all year. Try to avoid being overly controlling, though, as your desire to get things just right can become overwhelming to you and subsequently to others.

You will work best with Ox animal signs, because they help you to stay steadfast and focused. Your worst compatibility this week will be with Rabbit zodiac signs because their desire to be helpful may enable you or cause you to quit prematurely. Your power color this week is white, for mental clarity. Your lucky number is 6, which helps you to stay balanced emotionally and mentally. The best day for you to rest is Sunday, October 19.

Snake

Snake, you will need to exercise a little patience this week, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday, when you feel tested and pushed beyond your personal limits. However, if you can embrace restraint and resist giving in to strong emotions, you will discover how resilient you are under extreme pressure.

This is the week when observing others and yourself pays off in the long term. You can see what needs to be changed and make no decisions yet, but consider the situation. You want to work slowly and methodically. Rushing will only cause frustration, and you may later regret acting hastily.

Starting on Monday, focus on your long-term goals and begin planning for next year. Try to avoid being overly controlling, though, as your desire to get things just right can become overwhelming to you and subsequently to others.

You will work best with Ox animal signs, as they help you pace yourself effectively. Your worst compatibility this week will be with Pig zodiac signs because how you view life will clash. Your power color this week is burgundy, which will help you maintain your composure in the face of adversity. Your lucky number is 7, which allows you to think intuitively. The best day for you to rest is Wednesday, October 15.

Tiger

Tiger, you'll grow your discipline by doing tasks this week that push you to structure your time and make a commitment. When you say yes to one thing, that means you are also saying no to another. So be sure to do what you want and feel committed to the endeavor.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, empathy is especially needed, as you may be prone to dismissing friends or acting in a detached manner. You will want to avoid conflicts on these two days, especially in text or any form of written communication that cannot be taken back.

This is the week to be direct when speaking with others. Starting on Monday, being decisive will benefit you because it saves time. Don't let your impulsiveness be ruled by a need to compete with others; instead, compete with yourself.

You will work best with Horse animal signs, as they are associated with confidence. Your worst compatibility this week will be with Monkey zodiac signs, for their tendency to be playful and not take life as seriously as you'd like. Your power color this week is orange, which will enhance creativity and give you energy. Your lucky number is 1, which allows you to be a leader. The best day for you to rest is Thursday, October 16.

Dog

Dog, the entire month's theme for your zodiac sign has been working on loyalty, not because you're disloyal, but so that others may not make you question their intention toward you. You'll want to demonstrate faithfulness, so avoid promising what you can't follow through on.

When you say something, mean it. Avoid showing signs of distrust, since one of the lessons you'll need to work through this week involves acceptance.

You will work best with Rabbit animal signs, as they are associated with confidence and adaptability. Your worst compatibility this week will be with Monkey zodiac signs, for their tendency to be playful and not take life as seriously as you'd like. Your power color this week is blue, which enhances calmness and trust. Your lucky number is 5, which allows you to adapt to change. The best day for you to rest is Friday, October 17.

Dragon

Dragon, this is the week where your leadership skills shine. You may not be in a leadership role on Monday, but you may be growing into it by Sunday, at the end of the week. If you see an opportunity you want to take, initiate, and don't wait for someone to come to you.

You'll want to be assertive and demonstrate your desire to take on more responsibilities. Avoid acting overly dominant, and remember that you never know whose toes you may be stepping on. Also, take feedback and try not to dismiss constructive criticism.

You will work best with Rooster animal signs because of your similar work ethic and personality styles, especially in relationships. Your worst compatibility this week will be with Ox zodiac signs, due to their tendency to act stubborn and inflexible with plans.

Your power color this week is gold, due to power and strength. You will want to experience and express more peace and tranquility around others and create it for yourself. Your lucky number is 8, which promotes power. The best day for you to learn from experience and gain wisdom is on Tuesday, October 14.

Goat

Goat, you may not be focusing on external wins this week. Instead, turn your attention toward inner gains, such as maturity, wisdom, and a sense of peace. This is the week to focus on self-care and self-nurture. What do you need to feel like your life is in balance? Think about how to incorporate more simplicity into the areas of your life that are complicated and unnecessarily problematic.

Starting on Monday, prioritize your health by incorporating some form of fitness, such as walking or increasing your water intake consistently. Also, prioritize your emotional health by surrounding yourself with authentic people who embrace the same goals you are setting for yourself. You will work best with Rabbit animal signs because of their gentleness and kind nature. Your worst compatibility this week will be with Ox zodiac signs, because they can be cool when you need empathy or warmth.

Your power color this week is cream, because it will give you a sense of clarity. You will want to experience and express more peace and tranquility around others and create it for yourself. Your lucky number is 2, which promotes harmony and balance. The best day for you to rest is Friday, October 17.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.