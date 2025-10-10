Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week Is Here For October 13 - 19, 2025

Your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from October 13 to 19, 2025, is here with insight into how to make the most of the week's astrological energy. The week starts off strong with three separate transits on Monday, October 13, making this a highly charged (and lucky) day. The Last Quarter Moon in Cancer rises alongside Venus’s shift into Libra, while Pluto in Aquarius stations direct after its extended retrograde period.

Much of this energy lays the foundation for the success that you will reap in 2026, so you must take your time with it and lean in. The Last Quarter Moon in Cancer will help you listen to your intuition, while Venus in Libra opens up opportunities to work with others to manifest your intentions. This is where the magic of Pluto comes in, as it will help you transform your life in the most beautiful of ways.

The energy of Venus will also be highly active in the days ahead as the planet forms a trine with both retrograde Uranus in Gemini and Pluto in Aquarius on Tuesday, October 14. Venus in Libra helps to remind you that you aren’t alone, which will also help you understand that you are always being guided toward your best possible life. The universe is always trying to speak to you through signs, opportunities, and synchronicities. Pay close attention when you’re having doubts or questions about your future, because these thoughts will be answered by the universe. This doesn’t necessarily mean the path ahead will be easy or clear-cut, but when you're willing to listen, you will see that you are truly never alone in your pursuit of success, luck, and love.

Design: YourTango

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Monday, October 13

Try to leave the past behind you, dear Aries. On Monday, October 13, the Last Quarter Moon in Cancer will rise, bringing with it themes of healing, home, and relationships. Although these are important areas of your life, you've recently gone through some challenges regarding them. The last few years have brought changes to where you live, and with whom. As part of that process, you’ve been guided to create the home that you have always desired, while also honoring the needs of your inner child.

Jupiter, now in Cancer through 2026, is blessing this endeavor with luck and new opportunities. Take time to reflect on what you must release to fully build the home and emotional support you’ve always craved. Focus on your home life and the relationships that are closest to you so that you can create the life you have always hoped for.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Monday, October 13

Take a chance on your success, Taurus. Pluto will station direct in Aquarius on Monday, October 13. Pluto has been retrograde in Aquarius for a while now, igniting a period of deep reflection involving your professional path. Pluto in this area of your life helps you question your previous choices and also directs you toward a greater purpose with the work that you do.

While Pluto retrograde was a time for reflection and discovery, once it stations direct, you will finally begin to take action. In Aquarius, it represents a call to be of service to others. This doesn’t mean you must sacrifice your financial security, but instead lean into how you can use your wealth to positively impact the world around you. This is your chance to get into a project or career that honors your purpose in this lifetime. Be open to change and listen to your authentic self.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Monday, October 13

Slow down and enjoy life, dearest Gemini. There is a great deal of transformative energy around you at the moment, but that doesn’t mean life has to be all work and no play. The transformation you’re going through is long-term, which means there isn't any rush or deadlines that you must exist within. Give yourself a chance to slow down, as a large part of this process is learning what resonates with your soul.

Once Venus enters Libra on Monday, October 13, you will be guided to focus on what feels good. This is a call to take time off work, plan a trip with friends or your lover, sign up for that class you’ve been thinking of, or simply spend the day reading. Lean into what brings you joy, as it will serve a higher purpose as you move through this phase of transformation.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Monday, October 13

Let yourself become a catalyst for change, beautiful Cancer. Change can feel scary for anyone, but for you, it often brings up a lot of worries and insecurity. Part of the work here is in affirming your own ability to keep yourself safe while also following the guidance of the universe.

While Pluto has been retrograde, you’ve been contemplating how you want to change your life, whether through relocation, advanced studies, or taking up a new spiritual path. While you’ve done a great deal of daydreaming, you haven’t yet taken action. All of that changes once Pluto stations direct in Aquarius on Monday, October 13. From now until May 6, 2026, you are in an active phase of change. This means that you must affirm your inner sense of safety while also surrendering to your divine path. Be open to where you are directed and trust that everything that’s happening is for your highest good.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Tuesday, October 14

Believe in your ability to manifest the life you dream of, dearest Leo. On Tuesday, October 14, Venus in Libra will trine retrograde Uranus in Gemini, allowing you to embrace the unexpected. Venus in Libra activates themes related to communication and understanding, which also includes how you collaborate and work with others toward your aspirations.

As this energy combines with that of retrograde Uranus, you will suddenly feel as though you can manifest anything you wish. The biggest difference, though, is that you’re no longer looking at the situation as a solo endeavor. Instead, you will be open and receptive to the beneficial connections in your life that can help further your progress and contribute to your success. The luck you seek isn’t just found in believing in yourself, but in being able to work with others to manifest all you dream of.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Tuesday, October 14

Unexpected rewards are in store for you, sweet Virgo. Venus recently entered Libra, igniting a time of financial abundance and wealth in your life. Venus will remain in this air sign through November 6, bringing great benefits and rewards to your bottom line. However, on Tuesday, October 14, Venus in Libra will trine retrograde Uranus in Gemini, bringing about a powerful and lucrative shift in your career path.

With Uranus activating professional themes, there is a shift in the work that you do and how you approach it. Uranus brings in a need to be flexible and open to changing your plans. During this period, new offers, unexpected business and investment opportunities, and financial bonuses all become possible. Just be sure that you’re ready to receive, and that you know in your heart you are worth it all.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Tuesday, October 14

Love yourself enough to live the life you’ve dreamed of, sweet Libra. There is nothing that you have to do. There is no one plan that you must follow to achieve success. Once you declare to the universe that you deserve a life of ease and abundance, then everything will align perfectly for you. Venus in Libra is a time to tune into your power of attraction, as you will effortlessly draw in everything that is destined for you.

It also brings about a focus on self-love, helping you understand that you deserve to live the life of your dreams, without overworking or suffering in the process. This allows you to make the most of the energy as Venus in Libra trines retrograde Uranus in Gemini on Tuesday, October 14, igniting a powerful new beginning in your life. Don’t ignore your inner voice or the way the universe keeps offering you an opportunity, as this is the path that you are meant to take.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Tuesday, October 14

Free yourself from everything that is holding you back, Scorpio. As a water sign, you have a deep need for freedom, yet your emotional attachments and fears often keep you in a place that you have already outgrown. Rather than thinking you just need to wait for everything else to align, you must realize that you have the power to free yourself.

On Tuesday, October 14, Venus in Libra will trine Pluto in Aquarius, signifying that a monumental move is already in the works. At this time, you are working to free yourself from previous beliefs and situations you are no longer aligned with. This is a powerful force of energy that is meant to help dislodge you from any stagnancy. You are about to make a dramatic move in your life, so embrace your freedom, as it will be the best thing you’ve ever done for yourself.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Monday, October 13

Find what settles your soul, Sagittarius. Pluto has steadily been moving through Aquarius since 2024. While it dipped back into Capricorn for a few months, you have been trying to figure out what this new chapter means to you. Pluto in Aquarius might increase your anxiety, making it difficult to feel at peace or trust yourself, yet this is precisely what you are meant to do with this energy.

Pluto in Aquarius is about opening your eyes and heart to a new way of seeing life. When you resist is when you will feel a flare of anxiety bubble up in your chest. As Pluto stations direct in Aquarius on Monday, October 13, you must focus on what or who brings peace to your soul. This energy is meant to transform your life and help bring about a new way of understanding. Yet, you need to stop resisting and not be afraid of what you will discover when you finally make the choice to look within.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Monday, October 13

You deserve all the luck in the world, dear Capricorn. Although work has been incredibly busy recently, it’s been difficult to feel like you’ve achieved the status and success you’ve been after. This energy has left you feeling dismayed or confused, as your path hasn’t turned out how you had hoped that it would. Yet, despite this, you have persisted. Whether you’ve been waiting to feel settled in a new job or are still waiting to hear word about a position you applied for, luck is on its way.

On Monday, October 13, Venus will move into Libra, bringing rewards, wealth, and accolades to your financial life. During Venus in Libra, your past efforts will finally pay off through a promotion, a better-paying job, or a new level of professional success. The key to this transit is working with others, though, so be sure that you’re collaborating and making use of the beneficial connections in your life. Try to have faith, Capricorn, because everything you’ve been doing is finally about to pay off.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Tuesday, October 14

It’s never too late to change your mind, Aquarius. As an air sign, you are known to change your mind and life path more frequently than most. Yet, this isn’t something you’ve allowed yourself to do recently. Instead of honoring your intuition and desire for a life that is aligned with your soul, you’ve forced yourself to continue doing what you've been doing. There is always another option, though.

On Tuesday, October 14, Venus in Libra will trine Pluto in Aquarius, giving you the space and opportunity to change your life for the better. While Venus brings themes of luck, abundance, and new beginnings, Pluto in Aquarius helps you uncover your inner truth so that you can create a life that you genuinely want to live. Allow yourself to change your mind about your career, where you live, or even your relationship. Nothing is holding you back now.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Monday, October 13

Transform your relationship with money, dearest Pisces. On Monday, October 13, Venus will enter Libra, helping you redefine your relationship with wealth and providing some unexpected opportunities. Venus is the planet of love, abundance, and luck, and in Libra, it represents a powerful time in your financial and personal life. During this period, themes of shared resources will figure heavily into the opportunities that present themselves.

You may receive an inheritance, trust, or the return of past collaborative investments. With this newfound sense of wealth, you will experience a change in how you think about money as well as how you live your life. Although financially beneficial, Venus in Libra also brings profound energy to your romantic life, helping you to attract a partner who fosters your growth and excitement. Be sure that you affirm your worth during this period and prepare yourself for a massive upgrade in how you live.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.