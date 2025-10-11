3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Good Fortune All Week From October 13 - 19, 2025

The week of October 13 - 19, 2025, three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and good fortune. A cycle of purification takes place this week during the harshest of days. Three animal signs will remove the emotions that prevent them from seeing the good in themselves. Bad habits be gone! Negative thinking, farewell!

A triad of powerful energies formed on October 14, 15, and 17, triangulate fire, fire, and earth. On a Danger day (October 15), you discover what to avoid. During the Destruction day (October 14), you realize what you need to remove, and on the Receive day (October 17), what you ought to let into your life.

The fire feeding earth pattern helps to manifest what time, poverty, problems, or adversity can't destroy. It's the most essential and foundational resource of all. The gem that pressure produces before the week is over will be wisdom. Nothing beats the power of having discernment in making sound decisions, and it attracts abundance and good fortune into the lives of these Chinese zodiac signs this week.

1. Goat

Design: YourTango

Goat, this week, your open-hearted mind and spirit are what help you to attract significant abundance when it comes to wisdom. You see the good in others, and you apply your energy to promote goodwill and the highest good for all.

Wear light colors like peach, ivory or off-white on October 17, to remind yourself that you are in a state of recovery and that you need time for spiritual and mental renewal. You will want to remain cautious when interacting with an Ox animal sign. Their overly determined approach can leave you to think that your autonomy is stripped or challenged.

To remove any negative emotional blocks to attracting abundance, use the Feng Shui candle technique, where you light a candle beside a coin or a rice bowl. On Friday, a Ji Wei 己 未 Earth Goat Receive Day, give thanks for what you have and for what you will harvest in the future. You'll instantly feel like you are abundant. Spending time with a Horse animal sign can hasten abundance and help you to create the right atmosphere for prosperity this week.

2. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Dragon, you will attract significant abundance this week according to the space you've created in your personal life. You may need to release a situation or relationship that you know you're energetically incompatible with. Allowing what isn't working to end makes room for what will.

You may notice that your luck improves when you work, spend time, or associate with a Rooster animal sign, which helps you stay clear-minded. Dog animal signs, despite their loyalty, will lack the foresight you have, especially if you already know that that person is determined to maintain the status quo.

Wear deep, dark reds to remind you that the ember of inner confidence comes from the power to create change even when you're unsure that a better outcome is on the horizon. Remove negative mental energy, especially on October 14, a Bing Chen 丙 辰 Fire Dragon Destruction Day. Burn a bay leaf and tell yourself that what you need will come to you in its own time.

3. Snake

Design: YourTango

Snake, you will attract significant abundance into your life this week when you exercise your keen awareness. The catalyst to your happy ending this week will be a day when you feel like you have to tread lightly to avoid any danger.

Gossip, financial loss, or hurt feelings are likely on Wednesday, a Ding Si 丁 巳 Fire Snake Danger Day. Fire purifies your heart so that anything that holds you back rises to the surface for you to remove from your life this week. You will need to exercise caution, as some people, perhaps a Pig, may have hidden motives that were not apparent in the past but may become clearer to you later.

You will pass many celestial tests, and the next thing you know, you'll be in a position where intuition reveals how rich and full of wisdom you are because of hardship. Admirers will abound! A Monkey animal sign will help you to see how to profit from harmful situations. Wear the color emerald green to balance the heat of this week. Try a little Feng Shui. Place a small bowl of water near your bed or workspace to help ward off negative energy.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.