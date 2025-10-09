3 Zodiac Signs Attracting Major Financial Success From October 13 - 19, 2025

From October 13 to 19, 2025, three zodiac signs are attracting major financial success, primarily by tapping into their creativity. Being creative with your money doesn’t have to involve the arts, but it does ask that you think outside the box and be willing to try something new. Flexibility is required to take chances, embrace innovation, and achieve the long-lasting financial success you desire.

Advertisement

As the week of October 13 begins, you must approach your finances with an open mind. This may mean making space to listen to your intuition or plot how you can take action on an exciting idea. In the days ahead, it’s not about budgets or wise investments, but entertaining an option you previously haven’t. A risk doesn’t always have to mean you’re taking a chance at great loss, but simply that you’re exploring a new path to wealth.

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Success will be found through the partnerships you forge, dear Virgo. As a zodiac sign that tends to handle everything on your own, this week’s creative energy asks that you focus on building sustainable and profitable partnerships in your life. While this may include a business partnership with a romantic interest, it also includes those found through networking. Be willing to try something new and trust that teaming up with like-minded individuals will finally bring the wealth that you’ve been trying to build.

On Monday, October 13, Venus will enter Libra. This energy denotes a need to work with others fairly and collaboratively. Venus will bring opportunities to achieve financial success through your interpersonal connections. During this time, you may also experience a sudden windfall or an unexpected bonus, but be sure to watch your spending. Invest in your future and in the beneficial relationships that can help you achieve greater success.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Think outside the box, Capricorn. You may have a keen eye for success, but you tend to approach business and financial matters in a very straightforward way. You take the path that has brought others success, and you don’t deviate from what you believe works. This means often putting in long hours, building your own business from scratch, or collecting numerous degrees or certifications. While this is the practical side of success, you limit what you're able to manifest by ignoring the unexpected.

Pluto will station direct in Aquarius on Monday, October 13, allowing you to think outside of the box and be willing to try something new. Pluto is all about transformation, so this will include a change in how you make the bulk of your money. In Aquarius, it represents themes surrounding technology, digital currency, or collaborative investment opportunities. Pluto in Aquarius may be uncomfortable as it’s far from the beaten path that you’ve been following. However, by embracing this energy, you will understand why it’s often the unconventional that helps you reach the pinnacle of success.

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Work smarter, not harder, dear Taurus. Ever since Uranus shifted into Gemini last summer, you’ve been eager to embrace new ways of approaching your finances. Although Uranus will return to Taurus in November, what you choose to do now will make a difference in what you can achieve going forward. Uranus in Gemini serves as a wake-up call for you to approach your finances differently and embrace the unexpected. While you tend to be the most financially successful of any zodiac sign, that doesn’t mean there still isn’t room for improvement.

As retrograde Uranus moves through Gemini, it will form a trine with Venus in Libra. Uranus wants you to upgrade your financial portfolio, especially through unexpected new offers. As it meets Venus in Libra, though, you are urged to let your money work for you. Venus in Libra could bring an opportunity to work fully from home or build up your passive income. During this period, it’s not about exhausting yourself in an effort to create success, but letting your previous investments and natural skills do the work for you.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.