What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About October 8, According To Wednesday's Tarot Horoscopes

The daily tarot card reading is here for each zodiac sign on October 8, 2025. The Moon will leave Aries to enter Taurus, the sign of its exaltation. A Taurus Moon is sultry and sensitive. You may feel like you want to enjoy comfort foods and wear cozy clothing as you prepare for the change of seasons.

The collective tarot for everyone on Wednesday is the Eight of Wands, a card that puts the pressure on us to get things done quickly. Today's fast-paced demands will conflict with what you feel. You may have to work, but a part of you won't want to. You'll prefer to take things slow while the demands of life force you to be adaptable and adjust to quick changes. What else is in store for you on Wednesday? Let's find out.

What your zodiac sign needs to know about October 8, 2025, according to Wednesday's tarot horoscopes:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Ace of Swords

Aries, you're a very sharp and astute zodiac sign. You can tell when you need to ask questions or when to take action instead. With the Moon moving from your sign to Taurus, it's time for you to remove confusion.

On October 8, you're ready to start a new project that you find mentally stimulating. Don't let fear of failure prevent you from embracing a significant challenge.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Swords, reversed

Taurus, you can be stubborn at times, and you may have your reasons. But do you really enjoy being right, but alone? Today's challenge is to overcome your tendency to hold a grudge and consider the importance of forgiveness.

The Queen of Swords, reversed, is encouraging you to say what you need to say. But be quick to listen and slow to speak.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Four of Cups

Gemini, remember who you are and don't let life's disappointments dull your shine.

You tend to carry an optimistic outlook about the world, and you may let your heart become dismayed when a situation doesn't work out the way you hoped it would.

Today, if you feel less joy than you ordinarily do, you may experience a mental shift and a desire to reclaim your power.

The Four of Cups tarot card is about emotional balance; you'll want to learn how to take a tricky tie and turn it around in your favor. The journey may be a process, but don't let a single moment define your entire future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Money is always a tough topic, Cancer. It doesn't matter if you have some or need some; discussing it with others is never easy.

With your intuitive nature, you may sense when a friend or family member is on edge due to financial concerns. Therefore, it's a good idea to approach the subject delicately and with care.

The Ten of Pentacles, reversed, is a helpful tarot card to get during times when you're unsure if you should be forward or be a little less so.

The message for today is not to avoid the problem, but to encourage personal growth, responsibility, and learning.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Justice, reversed

Be honest with yourself, Leo. Sometimes, you can want something so badly that you refuse to see the truth because you hope that a situation will improve. It's a good idea to detach emotionally from a problem so you can see it for what it is.

The Justice, reversed tarot card warns you not to presume you know everything because denial could play a factor in your life. If you did great, you may believe your work wasn't good enough.

If something isn't going well, you may miss the signs due to an overly optimistic outlook. The key is to be impartial.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Strength, reversed

Feelings can be hard to express, Virgo, but with compassion and patience, it's much easier to do so.

You're the type of person who likes to get it right when you're communicating ideas, but the process of sharing thoughts can be challenging to navigate. Like everyone, you have to learn your own way.

The Strength, reversed tarot card, is a sign to be gentle with yourself and not let fear hold you back. You may still struggle to find the right words, but they will eventually come in their own time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Five of Cups, reversed

Everyone makes mistakes, Libra, and you may be in a season of life where you are noticing errors more than before. Life can have a learning curve, and you aren't expected to get everything right every time. You're human.

The Five of Cups, reversed, is about recovery. You want to heal your heart and be open to growing through a process. You may be imperfect today, but better tomorrow. Be patient with yourself and give whatever challenges you face a little bit more time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Seven of Pentacles

Look at your progress, Scorpio. This time last year, you were in a much different place, and now your life has taken you down paths you never expected. You're a work in progress, and your journey is one to be proud of.

The Seven of Pentacles is about growth, and the value that you ought to place on the lessons you are learning. Every new moment helps you to gain deeper insight into who you are and where you are going. Learn as much as you can from it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Queen of Cups, reversed

Boundaries can be subjective and personal, Sagittarius. You are the person who gets to define what you need and where you need it in your life.

You may prefer to have a person in your personal space or want to maintain a distance. The key is to ask for what you need, and then only accept what you want.

The Queen of Cups, reversed, is about the sensitivity that comes when you feel like your lines are being crossed. It's important to prioritize self-care.

Ask for accountability to help you stay strong when you feel like you may compromise, but don't want to.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Swords

Capricorn, you set a high standard for anyone who is in your life. You want what you can give, and you aren't easily persuaded to go against your dreams about love, friendship or your family interactions.

The Three of Swords speaks of the type of betrayal that cuts deep to the heart. But, it's essential to know that all heartaches heal, Capricorn, even the pain you feel right now from a person will come to an end one day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Cups

Aquarius, you're a unique person with your own way of viewing the world. You're not afraid to do things your own way, even if it means bucking the system or having moments where you feel alone.

The Page of Cups represents creative inspiration, and you may be entering a period of self-exploration as you sort through your ideas. Solitude may be part of what you require during this era of life. Enjoy it!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Swords, reversed

Socializing is part of who you are, Pisces. It's good to enjoy life and embrace your dreams. You love to be a free spirit, and it's what makes you feel alive.

Four of Swords, reversed, is about balancing action. You will be doing so much to understand the vibe of the day. What do you need to find inner peace?

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.