Your Zodiac Sign's Daily Tarot Reading For Monday, October 6, 2025

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for October 6, 2025, bringing you insight during Mercury's first day in Scorpio. Today marks a time when everyone takes a deep dive into the hidden and explores secrets, innermost wants and desires and a bit of what's forbidden. Scorpio is associated with occult topics, which include the tarot, and it can be tempting to find out what you need to know through a tarot card reading daily. However, the first days feel uncertain since the planet has not yet fully adopted the traits of a new sign.

You will see this same energy in today's collective tarot card for everyone: the Two of Swords, reversed. This card symbolizes confusion and uncertainty. It can represent feeling like you don't know what you want or need to do next. You may be undecided as you try to figure things out. Let's explore what this means for your astrological sign today.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, October 6, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: King of Swords

It's time to trust your clarity and make informed decisions. You have a natural sense of fairness when it comes to relationships, and today is the perfect time to tap into your intuitive strengths.

The King of Swords indicates that you may play a supportive role to someone who's a survivor of an intense experience.

As a leader, your natural sensitivity will inspire others to heal, and you may enjoy having others look to you for guidance. Take this role seriously so when you speak, your words are chosen with tender care.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Six of Cups, reversed

Let go of the past, Taurus. You can become stuck in thinking about how things used to be. Even if those memories are positive, it's beneficial to let time move you and your thoughts forward. Start to think about other things.

The Six of Cups, reversed, encourages you to retrain yourself to do things differently. You can take old habits and slightly modify them to ease into changes that you know need to happen. Release the false security of comfort; don't let what you're accustomed to hold you back from personal growth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Are you craving independence, Gemini? Don't let worrying about where to start hold you back from stepping out and testing the waters where you bravely stand alone in the world. You don't need to ask for permission to do things on your own, especially if it's what you want to do.

The Nine of Pentacles, reversed, is a warning against being afraid or being impulsive to the point of being reckless. Do what makes sense. Ground yourself and trust your ability to accomplish what you set your mind to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: The Fool, reversed

Cancer, pause and do a mini self-check. It's time to slow down and see what you're doing, including the reason why. You may feel inclined to take on something you've never done before. What's likely to hold you back? If the answer is fear, address it.

The Fool, reversed tarot card encourages you to make a powerful choice that moves your life forward. Be mindful of where you are headed when you start to take that first step. Don't let anything stop you once you start.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Two of Wands, reversed

Leo, you may be holding yourself back from living the life of your dreams, and today's tarot card encourages you to see any moment as the perfect time to begin.

You can always come up with reasons why your work or effort won't deliver the results you hope for, but remember that you have so much to offer. You're braver and more competent now that you've learned valuable lessons this year.

As the Two of Wands, reversed, encourage, step into a world that you sense is bigger than you ever dreamed.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Virgo, be careful with your financial choices today. The Ace of Pentacles, when reversed, is asking you to take careful consideration of all the decisions you make regarding expenses, especially unnecessary charges at this time.

The Ace of Pentacles, reversed, suggests considering starting small when making financial choices. Little wins are a great way to test how various expenses impact your budget.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Ten of Swords, reversed

Libra, you're a natural relationship healer, and you are someone who always encourages others to take responsibility when things in life feel hard. This tendency often gives others a sense of support, but it can leave you feeling off-kilter or imbalanced. Today provides you with an opportunity to change.

You may not always put yourself first, but now is the perfect time to change that habit. The Ten of Swords, reversed, is about overcoming obstacles and emotional challenges, and those include your own. Focus on forgiving past hurts and recognizing the good that came from whatever journey you've traveled. Walk your talk.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, you're ready to explore new territory. You've been intensely working on something and now want to experience taking on a leadership role.

The Eight of Pentacles, reversed, represents the transition from a student to a person who earns a living from their craft or skills. If you're looking for a job or to gain a better income from your talents, now is the time to pursue new opportunities. You will find them as you open your mind and explore new fields that you hadn't considered before.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Wands, reversed

Sagittarius, you have a gift for seeing things precisely as they are. You're just as skilled at stepping back when it's time to let others take the lead.

The King of Wands, reversed, suggests that you let someone else handle tasks so that you can focus on other activities.

Shifting from being a leader to a follower will be a refreshing break from what you're already used to. You won't have to shoulder all responsibilities on your own.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Six of Swords

Capricorn, you're brave, and you don't mind being the person who has to draw a line in the sand when it comes to establishing boundaries.

Today's tarot card, the Six of Swords, says you're ready to speak up about things that once felt unfair to you. Are you no longer content watching and holding back your opinion? If so, you will now take action, and it will feel good to know that you're making progress in the right direction.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: The Devil

Aquarius, you don't have to give in to whatever tempts you. Instead, you can face your vulnerabilities and make choices you're proud of.

Every time you resist something that tempts you to do what you have promised yourself you won't, speak to an accountability partner or make an action plan to follow to keep you on the path you've chosen.

The Devil card can be a warning that you may fall into old habits, but your willpower is much stronger; use it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Five of Wands, reversed

Pisces, you're at a place where your clarity and intuition come together, helping you to see things for what they are.

You know what you need to do and when, and so it's natural and easy for you to follow through. Instead of being clouded with confusion, you have a still, slight gut feeling that is pointing you in a particular direction. Have the courage to listen.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.