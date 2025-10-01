October 2025 Monthly Love Horoscopes Are Here — Deep Love Arrives

October 2025 monthly love horoscopes are here, revealing a positive month for each zodiac sign's love life. In October, the Sun transits through partner-oriented Libra until the 22nd when it enters Scorpio, the most intense of signs. Mercury also leaves Libra for Scorpio on October 6, joining Mars in Scorpio. On the 13th, Venus, the planet of love, leaves Virgo for Libra, where it will remain until November 6th. Venus is at home in Libra, and this is one of the two best placements it can be in. Since it works so well in this sign, most people will try not to rock the boat. Libra loves beautiful things and pleasant environments and is focused on romance, harmony, and positive, upbeat, and loving feelings. Mars in Scorpio is the other love planet, and it is considered at home in Scorpio. This is an intense placement for Mars, so surface answers and actions will not suffice.

This month’s Full Moon is in Mars-driven Aries, which represents the beginning of the zodiac. Aries can be ardent and impulsive, but can get irritated quickly. Aries is recognized for its bravery, so it won’t be surprising when many people make bold moves in love this month. The Full Moon is followed by the New Moon on October 21 in romantic Libra, a relaxing and pleasant energy. Neptune re-enters Pisces on October 22, which will bring a softer and romantic tone to relationships once again. Let’s take a look at how the zodiac signs fare in love this month.

October 2025 monthly love horoscopes for each zodiac sign:

Aries

Aries, with the October 6 Full Moon, the focus is on you and what you want to do with the next chapter of your love life. The Full Moon should be quite optimistic and comfortable, and the 8th is a great day for love.

Avoid important dates and connections on the 11th with Venus’s opposition to Saturn and then Neptune on the 13th. After this, however, the rest of the month is sweet with Venus in Libra transiting your seventh house of partners, drawing others to you.

Enjoy the New Moon on the 21st, as it also falls in your house of partners. All in all, it’s a great month for love, Aries.

Taurus

Taurus, Mars is transiting your seventh house of partners this month. While it may generate a lot of partner-related activity, some of it can go sideways — Mars is not called the ‘God of War’ for no reason.

Mercury enters Scorpio, your seventh house, on the 6th, which will bring deeper conversations and perhaps intentions to the surface.

Venus enters Libra on the 13th. If single, you could meet someone at work, and the October New Moon falling in Libra is a romantic indication and could be a great date night.

On October 22, the Sun enters your house of partners, shifting your focus to partnerships and others for the rest of the month.

Gemini

Gemini, this month should bring grounded energy and more romance to your relationships, especially when Venus enters Libra from the 13th on.

Avoid important dates on the 13th, as Venus first enters the sign with its confusing opposition to Neptune. But from here on, it's smooth sailing.

The October New Moon falls in your house of love on the 21st, so this can be a night to remember. Mars in Scorpio will represent a deepening of desire, so you should have a memorable month.

Cancer

Cancer, Mars is in Scorpio, your fifth house of love, all month, increasing your desires as well as your social life, especially if you are single. The 8th should be a great day for romance as Venus connects to Jupiter in your sign, making this a day made for love.

Avoid planning anything for the 11th. But on the 13th, Venus enters Libra, which can create some cozy fall nights at your place. This is followed by the romantic New Moon in Libra on the 21st. It should be a great month for romantic opportunities, Cancer.

Leo

Leo, the Sun in Libra will cause you to focus on balance in relationships as the month begins. The Full Moon in Aries should match your energy, and you could make a bold move toward someone.

Venus transits through Virgo for the first 12 days of the month, enhancing your self-esteem. But when it enters Libra, things will become much more partner-oriented.

The New Moon on the 21st should be a soft landing if you have been experiencing any ups and downs in relationships with Mars in intense Scorpio. By month’s end, when Mercury enters Sagittarius, you will be ready to play!

Virgo

Virgo, the month begins with Venus transiting your first house, making you feel good and drawing others to you.

Neptune in Pisces has also re-entered your house of partners. While this isn’t always bad, it can cause confusion. When the Sun enters Libra on the 13th, the energy will be softer and more romantic, and help with your self-esteem.

The 11th is a day to watch. Avoid important dates or conversations between the 11th and 13th.

The New Moon on October 21 will fall in your house of money and self-esteem, but wherever it falls, it will still turn your thoughts to romance and love.

Mars in Scorpio will increase your desire, and it looks like all in all, October could make some romantic dreams come through.

Libra

Libra, we begin the month with the Sun in your seventh house of partners, shining a light on your relationships with others. When the Sun enters Scorpio on the 22nd, the focus will shift to romantic encounters and how your relationships make you feel.

Venus leaves your 12th house of solitude and enters your sign on the 13th, which is associated with times you look and feel best, drawing others to you.

The Full and New Moons will focus on your partnerships this month. The Aries Full Moon falls in your seventh house of partners, and this could represent a turning point in a relationship one way or another, depending on how things are going.

The New Moon on the 21st is in your sign and considered your birthday New Moon. The focus will be on you, and this serves as a yearly reset. This should be a romantic time, and if single, you could meet someone significant.

Scorpio

Happy Birthday, Scorpio! The Sun enters your sign once again from October 22-November 22nd.

As we begin the month, the Sun is in your 12th house of seclusion, which can typically usher in a period of deep thinking and stirring up those things that lie in the subconscious mind. It is a great time for releasing emotional baggage that can hold you back.

When the Sun enters Scorpio, the spotlight will be on you! Mars is already in your sign, beginning a new 2-year Mars cycle. You should feel quite social.

Venus will join the fray entering your sign on the 22nd. This is the month you typically feel quite good and have the ability to draw many others to you.

Romantic Neptune in Pisces also re-enters your fifth house of love on the 22nd, which could be the most romantic of times. If single, this is the time you could meet someone you consider ideal.

The Full and New Moons this month set off your 6th and 12th houses, which can be associated with health. Make sure you get plenty of rest. The New Moon in Libra, however, can be a very romantic time. You could experience an epiphany about a relationship.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, it should be an excellent month for love with the Sun in Libra transiting your 11th house of friends, hopes, and wishes until the 22nd.

The good stuff starts with a beautiful Full Moon on October 6, since it falls in your fifth house of love. Now is the time to get together with that someone special for an extraordinary night. If single, you could meet someone new. The New Moon on the 21st joins Venus in your 11th house, which may be the most romantic moon of the year.

Venus enters Libra on the 22nd and will dance through your house of friends, hopes, and wishes the rest of the month, encouraging you to get out and connect with others or a special partner.

On the 29th, Mercury enters your sign, encouraging deeper conversations and connections that can become important down the road.

Capricorn

Capricorn, with expansive Jupiter in your seventh house of partners, luck will be on your side when it comes to love for some time, encouraging you to make a relationship more solid or start a new one.

Watch things around the Full Moon in Aries on October 6. Since Aries squares your Sun, someone could have a hot-headed moment, and if you aren’t careful, it could be you. Let this energy pass.

Venus in Virgo works very well for your sign until the 13th when it enters Libra. When the Sun enters Scorpio on the 22nd, it will transit your 11th house of friends, hopes, and wishes, encouraging you to be more social and interactive with others.

When Venus enters Libra on the 13th, things become softer and more romantic. If single, you could meet someone new through work. The New Moon on the 22nd is also in romantic Libra, and from the looks of things, this can be a special night.

Aquarius

Aquarius, the Sun in Libra connects well with you, and you may become more deeply inquisitive or curious concerning your partner’s or a love interest’s view of the world.

The Full Moon on the 6th falls in your third house, encouraging communication and short trips.

When Venus enters Libra on the 22nd, it will transit your 9th house, which not only rules worldview but also concerns travel. This will be the perfect month for a romantic getaway with someone special. If single, you might meet someone at a distance or through some form of travel or educational opportunity.

The New Moon in Libra will fall here as well, encouraging you to know all about your someone special and their outlook and views on life. This is also a prime time to get away with a love interest, even if only for a weekend!

Pisces

Pisces, with expansive Jupiter in your fifth house of love, your luck in romance is going to hold for some time to come.

As the month begins, Venus is transiting your house of partners, bringing you together more often with a love interest and keeping your attention focused here.

When Venus enters Libra on the 13th, it moves to your eighth house of intimacy and the way you feel in intimate relationships. A relationship could go to a new level around this time.

Neptune re-enters your sign this month. Keep your feet planted solidly on the ground.

The Full Moon sets off your second house of money and self-esteem. It is followed by the New Moon in your house of intimate relationships on October 21. Looks like something exciting could be brewing.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.