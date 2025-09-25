Your Zodiac Sign's Monthly Tarot Reading Is Here For October 2025

Your monthly tarot reading is here with insight into each zodiac sign's horoscope for October 2025. The collective tarot for everyone is the Star, reversed, which isn't exactly the most optimistic card to have for a reading. We may feel despair, and there may be a sense that life isn't unfolding as we wish it to be. This energy matches the dark forecast coming through in astrology since Mercury, the communication planet, will be in the realms of Scorpio, and the Sun will enter Scorpio on the 23rd.

Design: YourTango

It's important to know that nothing can harm you, and when you are experiencing challenging moments, you are much stronger than the problems you face. Go against what feels natural to do this month: be an introvert or pull back from others. Instead, bring your ideas and feelings to the light! Now, let's find out what to expect for all astrological signs.

Your zodiac sign's monthly tarot reading for October 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

October 2025 tarot card for Aries: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, put your thinking cap on. In your personal life, you may feel like you are on an uphill climb where the future feels uncertain. With Mercury entering Scorpio at the start of the month, digging deeper into situations (instead of taking everything on a superficial level) will help you to manage all you have going on, personally and professionally.

How you feel about things happening at work can be a primary theme in your life for the entire month. You may experience some stress, and it can affect how you interact with loved ones at home.

October is about handling setbacks and using them as a springboard for future growth. You may need to cover shifts at work for others, or you may get sick and have to miss a few days. A technical problem or budget issue may arise, necessitating a project to be put on hold.

You may find these moments highly frustrating, but they also have their purpose in life. Setbacks are a regular part of work and are great opportunities to learn what you need to improve. Keep a positive outlook if things go a bit haywire this month.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

October 2025 tarot card for Taurus: Six of Swords, reversed

Taurus, relationships matter. With Mercury entering Scorpio, communication with partners — business and personal — is a top priority. Be careful, though. Mercury in Scorpio can cause paranoia or fears to surface. Be sure to address them openly. Vulnerability can be an influential teacher when used as a tool for self-analysis and personal reflection.

In October, it's time to break through your new glass ceiling and confront personal shortcomings that hold you back. This month, you feel powerful. Consider finding a mentor who is already where you want to be in life. You may get there.

You may feel stuck and unsure of what your next steps should be. This is a great time to write down all your questions and aim to answer them via books, podcasts, or a group mentorship program.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

October 2025 tarot card for Gemini: Four of Cups

Gemini, break out of your shell. With Mercury entering Scorpio this month, it's a good idea to get all your health checks and keep tabs on what you eat and how often you exercise. You'll want to be a recluse at times, but socializing will be positive for you. So resist the urge to stay home.

October is about branching out, searching for mentors and other leaders to learn from, and seeing your work as a learning platform. During this month, you see things in a new light. You may become hyper-critical of your professional growth and development.

This intense self-evaluation and personal reflection can push you to take a different approach to your career: mentorship. If you are focusing more on relationships at this time, a life coach or therapist can be a great place to start. Even a few sessions can be insightful and helpful for processing the events that have occurred this year so far.

There's an opportunity for you to hit another growth spurt in your profession. You may learn to manage a larger team or take on a new project that reveals your potential for even greater things. You may also feel ready to try something new.

This month could lead to cross-training at work, where you can do two roles instead of one. This can position you as an invaluable hire and valued team member who gains more respect and admiration from others.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

October 2025 tarot card for Cancer: Seven of Cups, reversed

Cancer, get out of your feelings and start focusing on facts. It can be tough not to be pulled into the undertow of emotional energy when Mercury is in Scorpio. You may experience primary emotional triggers related to your romantic life, whether or not you're in a new relationship or a long-term partnership.

In October, clarity and insight become your superpower. As a crab, you are naturally intuitive; however, some areas of life, likely personal and professional, were evasive for you up to now. This month, your ability to see what's going on in your life (and perhaps the life of another) becomes crystal clear.

With greater awareness, you will be better equipped to make informed choices. This paves the way for you once Scorpio season starts. You can make decisions ruled by your heart, but also know that it's a logical one.

You may face a breakup or a tough conversation to improve your relationship. You may need to talk heart-to-heart with a coworker or boss to adjust your schedule. You can find a direct way to communicate your wants and needs and feel less passive-aggressive.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

October 2025 tarot card for Leo: Page of Cups

Leo, let your inner child come out and enjoy life for a while. With Mercury entering Scorpio, you may feel intensely loyal to things related to your community, and that will also involve family.

It's the perfect time to dig into your past and to explore your origin story. Look into subjects like cultural history or find out what is being done to improve the area you live in, and how to become more involved.

You will experience accelerated growth on an emotional level in October. It's a happy month. You'll feel deep satisfaction with who you are and what you've accomplished.

Feeling accomplished may be reflected in your appearance, including the type of clothing you wear or the accessories you choose. If your wardrobe needs a revamp, this month is an ideal time to donate clothing and redefine your personal style.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

October 2025 tarot card for Leo: Queen of Cups, reversed

Virgo, believe in yourself, and when you feel doubtful, dig deeper to understand what's going on in your heart. With Mercury in Scorpio, your communication enters the subconscious mind.

You will get downloads of insight and deep inspiration. You may feel like you sense things long before they happen. This is the season when your intuition grows and you reveal a more psychic side to your personality.

The holidays are approaching this month, and now it's time to enjoy family and festivities, starting with Halloween. What vibe will you pick up when around people you love?

You will want to start this month prepared to tackle everything you hope to accomplish, from finding the perfect costume to knowing where your holiday lights are so you can put them up before Thanksgiving Day.

This month comes with a warning: don't overextend yourself. Develop stronger family ties and get to know your loved ones by cultivating more intentional conversations.

Your desire to make each moment memorable for the people you love must include yourself. Try to schedule something relaxing over the weekend. Go for walks in the evening.

Visit a spa and get your nails done. Cook ahead so you're not eating too much fast food on the run. Avoid overcommitting or making promises you can't keep due to time constraints.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

October 2025 tarot card for Libra: The World

Libra, you are luckier than you realize, and this month, your luck will likely come to you via monetary means! Mercury entering Scorpio not only connects your life to personal wealth, but it also helps you to grow your economic influence by empowering others. It's time to invest and make money doing things you love, including assisting people to reach their goals and dreams.

October is an ideal time to expand your social network and establish your online and public presence beyond what you do for family reasons. Your personal life should feel more stable and supportive this month.

Use your energy to build the professional network you've always wanted. Remember, the stronger you are professionally, the better equipped you are to support your loved ones.

Try to avoid mixing personal and professional interactions. Start engaging more on professional social media sites, but keep your career and personal life separated.

People love to be around confident, happy people, so your inner light shines bright, attracting more interesting and solid friendships into your life.

Your dreams about family and being surrounded by loving energy are now coming true. Being viewed as a solid, stand-up person who is dependable and a leader by professional partners begins to manifest for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

October 2025 tarot card for Scorpio: The Hanged Man, reversed

Scorpio, it's time to bet on yourself and do things that you know you were born to do. With Mercury entering your astrological sign, it will give you a glimpse into what your birth month will be like. Pay attention, but go beyond making a mental note; journal.

October is a great time to prioritize yourself over others and make time for self-care, so that you can think more clearly. You may be waiting for someone else to finish a project or to make an important decision.

Ask yourself if putting your life on hold is a wise decision. Waiting for someone else may be an unwise choice, as it could hinder your long-term goals. Exercise caution when you feel anxious.

While it's never easy to move forward without a teammate or friend who knows you were once working together, do what's best for you. Taking on more tasks on your own may be necessary even if it means disappointing others this month.

This could be a month where you decide to end or redefine a professional partnership, and that may open new doors of opportunity for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

October 2025 tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Swords

Sagittarius, don't be your hardest critic. With Mercury in the sign of your hidden enemies, the part of you that can be perfectionistic will rear its ugly head.

You will want to avoid letting that inner voice go down a negative path. Instead, negate with facts about your accomplishments and the things you do well. You want to enter this month with a spirit of inner grace.

October is a time for spiritual growth and seeking guidance from your higher power when you feel overwhelmed. Your new life comes with demands, and you will experience an adjustment period. You may feel tired or stuck in this new life you are building.

You may wonder if you are doing the right thing or have made a mistake. These are all themes connected to your monthly tarot card, the Eight of Swords. It confronts the belief that you are stuck, but truly feeling that way is a reflection of your mindset, not facts.

People may seem to have abandoned you because you've changed. As a result of these changes, you may long for the life you had in January when things were simpler. It may feel like you will never return to a normal pace, and you may feel stuck or trapped by the goals and the amount of work required to achieve them.

However, this is more fear than reality. Eventually, you will find a way to make things more manageable. Your friends and family won't be able to do this for you; mindset and outlook are changes you must make on your own.

You'll adapt to your new lifestyle before the month is over, and getting beyond this part of your growth will make you thankful for the journey. You'll see how far you've grown.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

October 2025 tarot card for Capricorn: Knight of Wands

Capricorn, you have big dreams, and sometimes a vision in your life can feel so overwhelmingly large that you need friends who help you reach your goals. When Mercury enters Scorpio, it helps you to discover who those people are.

You find out that your relationships can be super impactful and give you the boost of confidence you need, especially when you can't find it within yourself.

This month, you will be going places. You have an opportunity to travel in October. You may go on a vacation or a work-related trip. This is a great time to recharge your emotional and intellectual batteries, especially if you're spending extra time around family and friends in highly social situations.

If there are out-of-town professional seminars or events you can attend, this is the month to take advantage of them. If you have a family reunion coming up, be sure to send your RSVP in advance.

Invest your money in things that bring you happiness and give you a sense of purpose in your work. If you need to work through the holidays, the Knight of Wands hints at celebrating a little earlier. Use October to plan and restore your energy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

October 2025 tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Cups

Aquarius, love is in the air, and this could be humanly romantic or about a passion project you fall madly in love with completing. With Mercury entering Scorpio, your career life can blossom because you will want to be intensely involved in everything you do, to the point of perfection.

Feelings of gratitude flood your heart in October. This month is about thankfulness. You can make peace with the past and see how much it has improved you.

The Ace of Cups is a card of attraction where you naturally draw things into your life. Without effort, people are drawn to you. You send signals of thankfulness wherever you go. You are a light to others.

Your struggles make you more beautiful and endearing to people who see how strong you are. You inspire people who know you, and if you post your success online, you'll also impact people you don't know but observe you from a distance.

As the holidays approach, you may want to consider volunteering for a charity or lending a hand to friends who are struggling. Invite family to join in a Turkey Trot or help donate food to a local pantry.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

October 2025 tarot card for Pisces: The Tower, reversed

Pisces, this is your month for adventure, but don't expect things to flow easily. You may have to work for the fun you enjoy. Mercury entering Scorpio brings energy to travel, and it can also call you to study philosophy or things involving how the mind works. Let your curious nature explore various topics to see what captures your attention.

In October, be flexible. Not everything will be easy to complete. For example, a monkey wrench may come along and thwart a few holiday plans. So, if you have events to attend, places to go, meetings to present, or deadlines, be sure to give yourself ample time to spare. You may need it, and be sure to provide ample time for others to plan; they may not ask, but require it from you.

This is the month when you make plans and have backups in place. You want someone to handle your plans when you're sick or need to take a day off (as you've earned it). Ask in advance, and have your emergency contacts in place just in case.

Transparency and honesty are important here. So is patience, calmness, and a steady mind. The good thing about the problematic Tower card in reverse is that problems tend to resolve as quickly as they appear.

Ask for help, and let the universe guide the way. When you feel overwhelmed, ask for help from your higher power. Things will be fine come November.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.