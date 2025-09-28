There’s A Major Energy Shift Affecting Each Zodiac Sign This Week, Starting On September 29

There’s a major energy shift affecting each zodiac sign this week, from September 29 to October 5, 2025. We will connect with hope and optimism early in the week, with the Sagittarius Moon helping us shift our mindset after the eclipse season.

The Moon in Capricorn on September 29 will then help us be more disciplined and focused. On October 1, the Aquarius Moon reminds us that our transformations are ongoing and we need to be more patient. Closing the week starting on October 3 is the Pisces Moon, which will once again touch upon the lessons from Saturn. Instead of leaping ahead, we need to take things easier.

Aries

Libra season allows you to embrace the ideas of partnerships and romance, dear Aries. Letting go of a past relationship and focusing on the present could be tied to this energy. On the flip side, if you feel unworthy of love after the Saturn transit in your sign, then Libra season is here to show you that happiness is important and you can find love through friends and family.

Don’t limit yourself to a past or failed relationship. Focus on the here and now. Joy does not necessarily need to come from a romantic relationship. You can receive love from friends, family, or the hobbies that bring you bliss.

Taurus

This week, working on yourself can help to strengthen your armor to face the past with more courage after the eclipse energy. Do not obsess over any past failures since this is a period of rebuilding. You will still be cognizant of the changes you need to make, especially when it comes to working with others.

Shifting your mindset is going to be a recurring theme this Libra season, but thankfully, you’re going to have to have support from others, especially with Venus in Virgo aspecting your sign.

Gemini

Professional goals will be on your mind this week, as you focus on reaching the top, Gemini. The Sagittarius Moon will show you how to practice diplomacy, be more charming, and stay present in all of your connections. The Moon in Capricorn and Aquarius will provide you with the tools needed to make a lasting impression.

Your mentors might help you during this time, as long as you’re willing to accept constructive criticism. The Pisces Moon will then show you how to take the steps needed, patiently, since Saturn is giving you optics and practicality.

Cancer

For you, Cancer, this week is all about becoming your own biggest cheerleader. The Sagittarius Moon will teach you to trust the process. Then, the Moon in Capricorn will add positive energy to your work connections. This is a time to get work done with ease since you will receive support from those around you. The Aquarius and Pisces energy will also help you to be a leader for others, since they will recognize your wit and intelligence as you take the lead.

Leo

This is an exciting week for you, Leo, with the Sagittarius Moon starting things off. Your ideas will begin to shine as the energy connects you with your artistic side. The Moon in Capricorn will help you to focus on a routine that allows you to feel more centered. When the Moon is in Aquarius, balance will be a theme, since Pluto will be opposing your sign. Things will feel more refreshing with the Moon in Pisces, allowing you to look towards the future with more confidence.

Virgo

During this week, you will have opportunities to connect with family as the Sagittarius Moon makes home an important theme this week. When the Moon is in Capricorn, you will explore your creativity. Then, the Aquarius Moon will help bring structure and discipline. The Moon in Pisces allows you to be present in your relationships. If you’ve had any past problems, this week is a good time to work them through and show others more compassion.

Libra

There is a romantic energy present this week, with your season letting us all connect on a deeper level with friends and potential partners. The Sagittarius and Capricorn Moons early in the week teach you that changes await, but you should not let fear take over. Learn to think positively, and don’t get caught up in the negatives. The Aquarius Moon brings new energy to your relationships, making this a social and engaging time to meet new people if you want to.

Scorpio

This is a week to focus on incorporating enjoyable and entertaining things into your life, dear Scorpio. The Moon in Sagittarius will push you to spend time with the people you love, and the Capricorn Moon will continue this lesson. Collaboration will be very fun as you bounce ideas with others. This could lead to breakthroughs during the Pisces Moon. But first, the Aquarius Moon will help you to start your blueprint.

Sagittarius

Exploring new terrain will be part of the energy this week, Sagittarius, and that's right up your alley. The Capricorn and Aquarius lunations will bring out the adventurer in you. You may see new places, visit friends, or simply get lost in a good story.

The Jupiter-ruled Pisces Moon will close the week, allowing you to set a new foundation from the comfort of your home. The lessons of the eclipse a month ago will begin to take effect at this time.

Capricorn

For you, Capricorn, this week is about seeing your own potential. The Sagittarius Moon is an excellent time for working on your own. The Moon in your sign and Aquarius will help you plan and learn how to tackle your pending projects with more confidence. The Pisces Moon adds a fun dynamic to this energy, allowing you to explore new ideas. This is a period when your creative outlets can bring you harmony and serve as mechanisms of self-care.

Aquarius

For you, Aquarius, this week is all about becoming more comfortable with your self-expression, though your friendships will be important as well. The Moon in Sagittarius brings to light your support system, and the Capricorn energy will show you the people from the past who continue to shape who you are.

When the Moon is in your sign, the opposition to Pluto will help you become more understanding of the power dynamics in your relationships, which will continue with the Pisces Moon.

Pisces

The theme of the week will be on how to create magic, especially if you’re no longer feeling inspired. Things start off with the Sagittarius Moon bringing new insights and ideas. Trusting your thought process will be part of the Capricorn Moon, while the Aquarius Moon will bring discipline and understanding. During this lunar phase, you will see the tools that you have at your disposal and how you can let your talent shine.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.