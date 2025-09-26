The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From September 29 - October 5, 2025

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign from September 29 to October 5, 2025, is here. The first quarter Moon in Capricorn will rise on Monday, September 29, bringing in a slow and dedicated energy to help you achieve your dreams. This lunation is still impacted by the New Moon solar eclipse in Virgo, so its energy will be supercharged, allowing you to make plans, set intentions, and take action to manifest positive change within your life.

The Capricorn Moon will get a boost as it trines Venus in Virgo on Tuesday, September 30, allowing you to attract luck, abundance, and positive opportunities. You must pay attention to your feelings and begin to take action on them during this time. No more sitting around wishing life were different. It's time to rise up and make what you want happen. You have the dedication and fire to make major changes within your life, especially in regard to how you work. It’s not just about a new career, but in reorganizing your life to make space for what brings you genuine fulfillment.

Change is always possible, but you have to believe in it. The divine trine between the Libra Sun and Aquarius Moon on Thursday, October 2, will help with that. An alignment of the Sun and Moon helps to align your choices and actions with your inner truth, making you an unstoppable force. This may bring about an unexpected solution or opportunity. Approach everything with an open mind, trusting that change is always possible; you just may need to look outside the box in order to find it. As the week comes to an intense close, the Pisces Moon will trine Mars in Scorpio, igniting a deep desire to listen to yourself, follow your purpose, and invest in what is most meaningful to you. Although some planning may need to happen, the days ahead carry every opportunity to change your life for the better.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Monday, September 29

Start thinking about what you want for the future, beautiful Aries. The first quarter Moon in Capricorn will rise on Monday, September 29, helping you to start making progress toward your goals. Capricorn governs all matters related to career and requires that you have dedication in planning your next steps. This is an excellent time to reflect on your long-term goals or what you want to change within your professional life.

While the Moon brings to light your feelings, it can also help you do what is necessary to attract the luck and success that you are seeking. Any aspect of planning, setting intentions, or applying for a new job would be favorable with this energy, as it helps you to embody the power of the universe in each step that you take.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Saturday, October 4

Embrace new possibilities, dearest Taurus. Saturday's astrological energy brings up themes of wisdom, problem-solving, and creativity. You must expect the unexpected. This week, you are meant to deviate from traditional norms in order to attract greater luck and abundance.

If you’ve been thinking about a career change, working from home, or beginning your own business, this is the energy you want to work with. Don’t be afraid to take a risk or make a decision that surprises yourself. While you're a pro at thinking critically, you may also need to do so out of the box to experience the greatest success.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Saturday, October 4

You get to decide what feels best for you, Gemini. You’ve been on a deep dive into your soul’s purpose ever since Saturn shifted into Pisces in 2023. While this period may have been strenuous or just plain busy, you are now entering the reward phase for all of your efforts. Saturn has returned to Pisces for its final go-around before officially moving into its new era of Aries in February 2026. This means that what you do right is setting you up for future success and fulfilment.

On Saturday, October 4, the Pisces Moon will trine Mars in Scorpio, giving you insight into what you can do to ensure that your career is in greater alignment with your purpose. This can bring about significant changes, but you may also discover that what you need most is balance. Consider shifting your schedule, working from home some days, or exploring jobs that will give you space to have the full life that you’ve been dreaming of.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Thursday, October 2

Engage in the process, Cancer. You don’t have to take a backseat to the dreams that you have for your life. While you are often subtle in expressing yourself or passive in going after what you want, you shouldn’t be afraid to assert yourself. On Thursday, October 2, the Libra Sun will align with the Aquarius Moon, helping you to take charge of your life.

Don’t underestimate what arises during this period. Reflect on the changes that you want to make in your life, especially those concerning your home or daily routine. Once you know what you need, the next step is allowing yourself to go after it, instead of just waiting around and hoping it will occur.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Tuesday, September 30

One small shift will create ripples throughout your life, Leo. On Tuesday, September 30, Venus in Virgo will align with the Capricorn Moon, bringing new insight for how to increase your financial wealth. Venus in Virgo is currently highlighting all themes related to money and your sense of self-worth. Yet, as Venus aligns with the Moon, you are given a chance to make a choice that will impact the rest of your life.

Capricorn is an energy that affects how you structure and organize your life as it relates heavily to you feeling like your best self. With this energy present, you are focusing on what resonates with your soul, rather than the bottom line. While seemingly contradictory, this can actually help lessen any feelings of lack and attract both greater financial blessings and a life that you genuinely enjoy.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Saturday, October 4

Get creative in how you approach life, dearest Virgo. Saturday's astrological energy will help you understand what is in your best interest and leave behind any people-pleasing qualities. This will allow you the confidence and freedom to give yourself what you need and rise up against any restriction that has been depleting your energy.

This week brings wisdom, creativity, and a keen sense for problem-solving. You may need to break a few of your own rules to create positive change, but in your heart, you know it will be worth it. Everything is under review during this time, so be sure that whatever you do or agree to is in full alignment with the truth of what you need.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Wednesday, October 1

Commit to speaking your truth, dearest Libra. You know your truth, but being able to advocate or express it to others is often challenging. While it’s admirable to worry about others’ feelings, you also can’t censor yourself for the comfort of those around you. To live in alignment with yourself means that you are radically accepting and speaking your truth in all facets of your life.

On Wednesday, October 1, you will be working with immense power and luck. This energy will help you to speak your truth, explore the greater meaning behind choices in your life, and no longer be afraid of change. Anyone who can’t stand behind you when you speak your truth doesn’t deserve to stand beside you at all.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Saturday, October 4

You are destined for a life of joy, sweet Scorpio. Life will feel challenging for you until you realize that the power to live the life you dream of is in your hands. You don’t have to wait for others to catch up or for their approval. Instead, you are fully able to manifest your intentions whenever you finally start to believe in yourself.

On Saturday, October 4, the Pisces Moon will trine Mars in Scorpio, calling you to recognize the power you have in your own life. You can create the life you dream of, the joy you want to experience, and the love that you hope for. You just need to take action. Pay attention to opportunities during this period, especially relating to what brings you happiness, or romantic offers. You often get in the way of attracting what you most want, or give your power away to others, so this is a chance for you to realize just how much you control the path of fate.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Wednesday, October 1

No one knows you better than yourself, dear Sagittarius. Wednesday's astrological energy will ignite a deep commitment to yourself and help you honor what makes you unique. During this time, understanding yourself and honoring who you are will be crucial. Give yourself plenty of time for self-reflection and dreaming. You should never ignore the intuitive whispers of your soul, and this week, you simply won't be able to.

Knowing yourself is the cornerstone to cultivating a life that is in alignment with your soul, which is what you’re truly after. Refuse to accept anything less, and don’t discount something just because of what it will take to achieve it. This week has heightened themes of commitment toward self, but it also brings about possibilities of your forever love. Follow your heart, but also be sure that you are listening to its truth.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Tuesday, September 30

Let yourself imagine what is possible, dearest Capricorn. The Moon in your sign will trine Venus in Virgo on Tuesday, September 30, bringing about a powerful moment in attracting greater luck and new opportunities. The Capricorn Moon will help you to accept your feelings and emotional truth, which in turn will allow you to seize the possibilities of Venus in Virgo.

Venus is a sign that represents romance, as well as financial abundance and new beginnings. This is an incredibly lucky period of your life, and it’s one that you must take advantage of. Be sure that you accept your feelings and ideas during this time. This energy doesn’t necessarily relate to something you are meant to do with a partner or colleague, but solely for yourself. This means that validating your feelings and trusting them are essential to seizing the luck that is available to you in the days ahead.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Saturday, October 4

You can’t buy happiness or fulfillment, dear Aquarius. You are entering an incredibly lucky and financially abundant phase of your life. Yet, you need to make sure that you’re not sacrificing your own happiness in pursuit of the bottom line. On Saturday, October 4, the Pisces Moon will trine Mars in Scorpio, bringing about financial rewards from the professional choices that you’ve made.

This energy helps to deliver a bonus, raise, promotion, or other source of financial wealth. Yet, it also raises the question of whether or not you’re living the life you truly pictured for yourself. Dreams change as you age and grow, yet you must be sure that you’re not trading what will bring you the greatest joy for what makes financial sense. Be mindful of how you feel you are treated in your place of employment, and remember that the whole point of life is to enjoy it.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Wednesday, October 1

Embrace the limelight, sweet Pisces. While you crave success, you aren’t always comfortable in the public eye. Whether it’s through social media or your career, you often shy away from public recognition. Part of your journey has been learning to receive this attention and to feel worthy of it. Attention is given because of how you’ve portrayed yourself and your work. It’s a form of recognition.

Wednesday, October 1, marks the start of a successful period in your career or the personal work you’ve been tending to. During this time, you will be noticed, so be sure that you’re prepared to receive it. Yet, this energy doesn’t solely stop at embracing the limelight. It's also about embracing the new era of success that is beginning. You’ve been putting in the work, and now you will finally start to see the results of it. Just remember that you are worth it, and that this is only the beginning of what’s to come.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.