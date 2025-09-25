Deep Love Arrives For 5 Zodiac Signs During The Week Of September 29 - October 5, 2025

During the week of September 29 to October 5, 2025, deep love arrives for five zodiac signs. The week begins with the first quarter Moon in Capricorn on Monday, September 29. This is a grounded and practical energy that can help sort out matters in your relationship. You may also find that your intentions become clearer during this period, helping you understand how to take an intense love affair and transform it into your forever.

Advertisement

The energy of the Capricorn Moon will heighten on Tuesday, September 30, as it trines Venus in Virgo. With both the Moon and Venus in earth signs, you will find it easier to invest your heart in a relationship that will last.

You are on the path of true love, which is what a divine aspect between the Piscean Moon and Mars in Scorpio will reveal as they cross paths on Saturday, October 4. A Pisces Moon is a lover’s moon, and with Mars in Scorpio heating up the intensity of your relationship, there is no settling for what is easy or acceptable. It's time to choose your forever love.

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Focus on a new beginning, dear Virgo. Relationships should be a source of joy in your life, but that doesn’t mean they will always be easy. In relationships, the hardest moments often occur because of the growth of yourself and your partner. This doesn’t mean that they meant to hurt you or that they are a bad person, but it does mean that they are a work in progress, just as you are. Often, the most difficult part of relationships is knowing whether you should stay or move on. While you can reflect on the logical reasons to do either, the decision will always have to come from your heart. A logical decision made in love will only serve to continue any cycle you’ve been in.

The first quarter Moon in Capricorn will rise on Monday, September 29, and this energy will help you to make a decision with your heart and embrace a new beginning in your romantic life. While this is especially powerful for couples who have recently gone through a rough patch, it will also benefit those who are single. A First Quarter Moon is all about taking action toward what you desire and attracting new possibilities. If you’re single, be sure that you work with this energy to meet someone new or attract someone into your life. Everyone deserves a new beginning, especially you.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Commit with your full heart, dearest Gemini. As an air sign, you are often uncommitted in relationships. Not because you lack the feelings or ability to commit, but because you can’t stop wondering if the connection you're in is really the best one for you. You have an overactive mind. Though this serves as one of your divine gifts, it can also work against you in matters of the heart.

Be sure that you aren’t talking yourself out of your forever love, or clinging onto a dream that’s making you turn away from a genuine offer. You have two sides of your zodiac sign and yourself, Gemini. This duality represents finding the balance between what you want in this moment and what you hope for in the future. When you can find this balance within yourself, suddenly committing with your full heart is the easiest choice to make.

October 1 marks the start of a new month and a new chapter in your romantic life. Yet, before you can commit to another, you must first commit to yourself. This means being aware of your thoughts and fears and the effect that they have on your romantic choices. Choose what is best for yourself and don't allow yourself to be jaded by any past situations. Love has finally arrived, and it is forever, but you must be the one to fully commit without leaving any room for doubt.

Advertisement

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Share the life of your dreams with the one you love, sweet Leo. You carry a unique zest for life that comes through in how you live, but also how you love. Yet, this energy can end up working against you in relationships. You are so used to doing everything on your own and taking the initiative toward your goals that you don't always know how to operate in partnership. You don't have to give up your own dreams, but you do need to start leaving room for the shared dreams of you and your partner. While it can be difficult to trust enough to dream with your partner after all you’ve been through, it’s a core part of a relationship and establishes your forever love.

This week, instead of just thinking about how you can increase your financial stability, success, and hopes for the future, think of how you and your partner can help one another. You can still have your personal dreams, just as your partner can, but you also need to start reframing how you think and focusing on togetherness. Don’t worry about losing yourself or your independence in this relationship. That is simply an old wound talking. In this moment, you are on the verge of having everything you’ve ever wanted, but you need to remember that you are no longer single. Your dreams change when in a relationship, so it’s important to surrender to that process.

Advertisement

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Embrace luck in love, dear Taurus. You may not always pay heed to themes of luck in your life. After all, it often seems that everything you touch turns to gold. Just because you are one of the luckiest signs of the zodiac doesn’t mean that you can’t still benefit from a little extra luck, though. Themes involving marriage, commitment, and your forever love have arisen recently, either in your existing relationship or in your thinking about what you genuinely want. This process has brought challenges, but it’s also brought opportunities for growth, as you can identify what aligns with your soul instead of just believing that stability equates to love. As you head into the week, know that you have luck on your side and that the most important choice you can make is to seize what you know is meant for you.

Advertisement

The Capricorn Moon will trine Venus in Virgo on Tuesday, September 30, bringing about a lucky alignment in your romantic life. The Capricorn Moon brings luck, new beginnings, and travel, while Venus helps to restore your faith in relationships. This energy is perfect to help you commit to your partner, say yes to an impromptu proposal, or finally book that trip, as it may end up leading to meeting the love of your life. Both the Moon and Venus are in earth signs, like yourself, so there is a grounding confidence present here that allows you to trust your feelings and take advantage of the opportunity for a deeper love. What you want is possible, but you must be willing to embrace the new to receive it.

5. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Love can be everything you’ve ever dreamed of, Cancer. As a water sign, you carry deep and powerful dreams for what you hope love will be and what kind of relationship you will attract into your life. While others may say that you’re unrealistic or that your standards are too high, you must trust in yourself. Love genuinely can be everything and more, but you can’t play it safe and fall into your forever love. You must take risks, surrender control, and embrace intensity. You want the love you’ve always dreamed of, but when it finally arrives, it may make you uncomfortable at first. The hardest lesson for you is learning to receive what you’ve always wanted. Not in a hurtful or painful way, but in realizing that you’ve been conditioned to accept less, so that when that great love does come around, it can be challenging to trust it.

Love and relationships become more intense as the Pisces Moon trines Mars in Scorpio on Saturday, October 4. The Pisces Moon brings new beginnings, adventure, and abundance, while Mars focuses on themes of marriage and commitment. Together, they are creating an intense new beginning in your romantic life. If you are traveling, this could be the moment when you cross paths with a soulmate or twin flame.

Be sure that you’re engaging with those around you and not closed off, as it will be essential for you to attract what you desire. The energy of Pisces and Scorpio represents a deeply emotional, physical, and spiritual bond, so this connection may feel off-putting at first. It is important to understand that the love you dream of will ask you to go out of your comfort zone. Feeling uncomfortable only means there’s an opportunity for growth present.

Advertisement

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.