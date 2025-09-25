Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of September 29 - October 5, 2025

During the week of September 29 to October 5, 2025, luck finally arrives for three zodiac signs. The First Quarter Moon in Capricorn will rise on Monday, September 29, beginning the week with an air of responsibility. Capricorn doesn’t overlook the details or take the easy way out. Instead, there is a clear dedication to discovering what needs to be done to attract a life of luck and abundance. Focus on the steps necessary to manifest your intentions, as this may be a slower process, but one well worth the effort.

This week, there is an energy of expansion present. There will be opportunities for travel and higher learning, but you must be sure you don't just focus on the end goal, but the small steps you can take to bring about the life you dream of. Let go of trying to keep yourself small or thinking that you must continue on a path because of the time already spent on it. Answer the call of the universe this week and breathe in new possibilities as you feel your mind stretch, your beliefs shift, and luck enters your life.

1. Gemini

There is always more to learn, dear Gemini. Aquarius rules your luck and abundance, meaning you must take an unconventional path to achieve the life that you dream of. There is no one clear path, and for someone like you who can always see multiple possibilities, this is the best news. It means you never need to choose just one. At this time, you are urged to use your intelligence and ability to see multiple options to attract greater luck into your life. Instead of just going to work for someone each day, consider having multiple sources of income that also bring the adventure and meaning that you so deeply desire.

Apply intellectual thinking when choosing the path that is right for you. This can include branching into multiple sources of income, teaming up with someone internationally, or returning to school. This is a time to reflect on the options that surround you and determine what genuinely resonates with your soul. Remember that there is nothing that you must do other than what you feel called to. By giving yourself the freedom to be yourself and all that it means, you will also put yourself in a position to attract greater wealth, abundance, and joy into your life.

2. Taurus

Take your time with this new dream, Taurus. As an earth sign, you tend to take a practical and realistic approach to your dreams. However, when a dream seems too big, you often go into decision paralysis. This can lead you to ignore your intuition and instead just carry on with whatever you’ve already chosen and created. The most important thing to remember as you head into this week is that no dream is too big to accomplish. Slow down and take your time. Instead of getting caught up in how it will all work, try to think about the next logical step. Many times, when you are trying to manifest a core part of your purpose, you won’t be able to see how it all will work out. Yet, the best news is that you don’t need to in order to get started.

The first quarter moon in Capricorn will rise on Monday, September 29, helping you slow down and start thinking of the small steps that you can take to accomplish your dreams. Capricorn will require the utmost dedication, and it will be crucial that you plan out the beginning steps of your goal. However, you also must keep in mind that there will be a risk involved as well. Don’t let yourself get too caught up in a plan that you forget that the universe has your back. Make the plans, but also take the risk.

3. Aries

Don’t believe everything you think, sweet Aries. You have such a deep commitment that it can be challenging to see where you were wrong, or that you don’t have the full story as of yet. Your beliefs shape the thoughts you have, which then cultivate the life that you live. If you think that you know it all already, then there is nothing more to learn. In that process, you actually sell yourself short of experiencing what life is meant to be. To admit that you were wrong, or that your beliefs changed, is a gift, as it means that you are open to growth and are in the process of expansion. Right now, it’s important not to cling too tightly to any one idea or thought, as you are meant to let yourself be challenged so that you can discover the path to abundance.

This week is a good time to return to school, book that overseas trip, or pick up a book that you normally wouldn’t have. You are meant to explore your ideas, and those of others, during this period so that you can expand on what you think is possible. While this week's energy heavily relates to long-distance travel, you may also find yourself connecting with those from other places without having to pack your suitcase. Be open to listening, not to respond, but to simply hold space for new ideas. By allowing yourself to entertain new beliefs, you may find yourself able to accept an opportunity you previously overlooked. This is your chance for heightened success, greater accolades, and the freedom to live the life you’ve always dreamed of.

Kate Rose is an intuitive astrologer, relationship expert and the author of You Only Fall In Love Three Times and Written In The Stars.