3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Love All Week, Starting On September 29

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and love all week from September 29 - October 5, 2025. We are still in the Year of the Snake, and the element we work with all week is Wood. There are three days this week that are luckier than the rest: Monday, Tuesday, and Friday.

Monday is ideal for activities that help you to be lucky, so relax and mentally prepare for the days ahead. You can use this day to strategize and get comfortable with your upcoming agenda. Tuesday is ideal for starting something new, and Friday is the day that the results and rewards roll in.

A lot is going on this week since we have the Sun changing zodiac signs. The planet of communication, Mercury, is entering the sign of Scorpio. Mid-week luck will take a dip, so be cautious when making decisions. So, avoid high-risk activities on Wednesday and Thursday to prevent negating any fortunate energy that's developing at the start. Now, let's explore what this means for these three lucky animal signs this week, according to Chinese astrology.

1. Ox

Ox, luck arrives early for you this week on Monday, September 29, starting the week strong. The day is a Xin Chou 辛 丑 Metal Ox day, so you receive a double-dose of your animal sign energy. The pillars will balance each other so you feel calm and in control of your choices and decisions. Since this day marks the beginning of the week, you have a solid foundation to establish the key areas of your life that hold meaning for you — love and career.

You can have meaningful conversations about expectations and the future with a loved one. If you are facing economic challenges, it will be easier to find solutions and work together as a team. Family relationships will also feel more stable and supportive.

Having your personal life in order will give you the freedom and confidence to pursue your career goals. This week is good for signing contracts, entering into new partnerships or agreements. You can ask for things you need and receive them. Your luck will come to you through effort, and delays will be fewer. Wear earth tones for an added boost of power.

2. Tiger

Tiger, luck arrives for you this week when you start something new. The week is perfect for initiating a new project (except Wednesday or Thursday). But, specifically on Tuesday, September 30, a Ren Yin 壬 寅 Water Tiger Initiate Day, you get a double dose of your own animal energy.

The water element, combined with this week's wood element, may temper your inner fire. However, a little subtlety is beneficial because it creates a tension that is ideal for initiating new things. Water can quench your spirit and provide the spiritual energy you need to tap into incredible luck.

Ideal things to do this week include initiating a new relationship, either romantic or professional, starting a new project, or planning a spiritual retreat to do something different with your life. Wear green or blue tones for an added boost of power.

3. Snake

Snake, luck arrives for you this week when you pursue your personal goals. This is your year, so it's only natural that you're going through some profound changes. Yi Si 乙 巳 Wood Snake Success day is when your life lessons and all that you've gone through to cultivate inner growth meet opportunity. You may enter a type of situation this week that allows you to cross a threshold and enter a life you've worked to build.

Great things to do this week could involve both romantic and professional goals. You're beginning a new life, and that deserves to be shared with the world. For couples, getting engaged, signing a marriage contract, or moving in together, and for those starting a career, such as starting your own business or incorporating, or for something simple like creating a business card with a title or launching a newsletter to share your new endeavor.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.